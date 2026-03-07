Family
Niva Dhigali Maldives hosts Easter festivities with Pastry Champion Florence Lesage
When it comes to Easter getaways, few destinations promise the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and family-friendly fun like Niva Dhigali Maldives. This Indian Ocean, Premium All-Inclusive paradise is a go-to destination for sun-seekers and families looking to unwind in tropical bliss, all while indulging in world-class cuisine and vibrant activities. From 28 March–12 April 2026, the island transforms into an Easter wonderland, offering a mix of festivities that will delight both kids and adults alike.
Niva Dhigali’s Easter celebrations add a layer of indulgence to this already magical setting. At the centre of this year’s event is French pastry sensation Florence Lesage, crowned the World Champion of Sweet Arts in 2022. Renowned for her intricate sugar creations, Florence will lead guests on a culinary adventure, culminating in an Easter brunch featuring her signature desserts that taste as exquisite as they look.
For families travelling with little ones, PLAY Kids Club offers plenty to keep the children entertained. Easter comes alive with a dolphin cruise with the Easter Bunny, a traditional Easter egg hunt along jungle trails, egg painting, and creative arts and crafts. There’s even a“Little Bunny” aromatherapy massage and facial tailored just for kids at the serene Niva Dhigali Spa – a rare treat that lets parents sneak in some much-deserved downtime. To top it off, children under 12 stay for free and families can enjoy complimentary water activities like tube rides.
Adventure seekers will also find plenty to love at Niva Dhigali. Beyond the festive fun, the resort offers guided snorkelling trips, allowing guests to explore the vibrant coral reefs and marine life that make the Maldives a bucket-list destination. Evenings are equally enchanting, with outdoor movie nights under the stars, poolside parties, and gourmet dining experiences that highlight the best of Maldivian and international cuisine.
For those who crave a tropical escape with a side of sophistication, Dhigali Maldives offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re sampling Florence Lesage’s decadent creations, exploring the underwater world, or simply soaking up the sunshine on the island’s idyllic beaches, Easter at Niva Dhigali is about creating cherished moments with loved ones. Add in the natural beauty of the Maldives, and this April getaway becomes more than just a holiday – it’s a memory families will treasure forever.
Niva Dhigali Maldives promises an unforgettable Easter escape. With its warm waters, vibrant celebrations, and indulgent treats, this tropical haven is the perfect place to savour the sweetness of spring.
For more information or reservations email: res.agent@dhigali.com or call +960 662 0100.
Easter comes alive at Amilla Maldives with family activities
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to enjoy a joyful island journey filled with creativity, discovery and shared moments in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Taking place from 1 to 12 April 2026, the Easter programme follows the story of Paddy the Travelling Bear and his friend Bunny, guiding young explorers through a series of themed activities, playful challenges and creative workshops across the island.
Throughout the celebration, guests can take part in Easter egg hunts and treasure trails, discovering hidden surprises across sandy pathways and beneath the island’s banyan trees. Creative sessions invite little ones to paint, craft and build keepsakes, while interactive games and island adventures encourage curiosity and playful exploration.
The festive programme also includes a variety of family-friendly entertainment and wellness experiences, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy the island in their own way, whether through gentle moments of creativity, active outdoor play or shared family activities.
The festivities culminate on Easter Sunday, when the island comes alive with joyful celebrations, music and activities for the whole family, creating memories to treasure long after the holiday ends.
Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and vibrant marine life, Amilla Maldives offers a naturally beautiful setting for a memorable Easter escape.
Guests can explore the full Easter programme here. For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents Easter season of dining, discovery
Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa arrives as a season of renewal, set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and endless skies. From March 3 to 11, the resort unveils a carefully composed programme of culinary artistry and immersive experiences, designed for those seeking an elevated island retreat.
On this private sanctuary, Easter is reimagined as a time for gathering and reflection. For families, the resort’s Duplex Series, including the Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas and the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas, offers a sophisticated “home away from home.” These expansive, multi-level residences provide the space and privacy essential for multigenerational travel, ensuring that the joy of the season is shared in comfort beneath the open Maldivian skies.
The First Chapter: A Salutation to the Sea
The journey commences on Good Friday, April 3, with From the Sea. Hosted upon the Horizon Deck, this experience is less a dinner and more a sensory tribute to the Indian Ocean. As the sun dips below the lagoon, guests are invited to a ritual of purity
The Good Friday experience focuses on the simplicity of the sea. The menu features sustainably sourced seafood, prepared with precision to highlight natural flavours without pretence. Surrounded by panoramic lagoon views and the evening breeze, guests are invited to enjoy a rare moment of stillness, marking a serene start to the Easter season.
The Gathering: A Celebration of Togetherness
Easter Sunday on March 5 at Aailaa is a day defined by the ease of island life and the joy of a shared table. The morning begins with a celebratory breakfast featuring a curated selection of international specialties, followed by an evening Grand Buffet that balances traditional holiday favorites with modern, island-inspired creations.
Set against the backdrop of the turquoise lagoon, the day is designed for slow, meaningful moments. Whether it’s the lingering over seasonal desserts or the quiet comfort of a family dinner, the experience at Aailaa provides a refined space for guests to reconnect and celebrate the holiday in the heart of our tropical sanctuary.
Community by JW: A Garden-to-Table Journey
At the heart of the celebration lies a deeper connection to nature. Through the Community by JW initiative, guests are invited to reconnect with the land in the resort’s vibrant JW Garden.
Guided by the culinary team, participants harvest fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients before transforming them into interactive pastry creations. This immersive garden-led experience reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability and mindful living, offering guests a meaningful way to engage with their surroundings while celebrating the essence of renewal.
A Sanctuary for Every Generation
The resort’s 60 private pool villas, each attended by a dedicated Thakuru (Butler), serve as a secluded base for the holiday. To explore the island’s natural beauty, guests of all ages are provided with complimentary bicycles, allowing families to wander the sandy paths at their own pace, from the quiet corners of the gardens to the water’s edge.
For younger explorers, the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, one of the largest in the Maldives—offers a world of discovery with a rotating schedule of over 100 weekly activities. This allows parents the freedom to find their own balance through holistic wellbeing and island relaxation.
This Easter, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than just a holiday; it provides a return to what matters most. It is a season defined by elegance, intention, and the simple, timeless beauty of life lived by the sea.
The Savor the Endless package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Earn up to 40,000 bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy® member. Additionally, guests can get complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland
This Easter, retreat to award-nominated island luxury resort just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.
With direct international flights into Malé from Europe and Asia, access to the Maldives is refreshingly straightforward—and at Grand Park Kodhipparu, the transition from runway to lagoon takes just 20 effortless minutes. No domestic flights. No lengthy transfers. Simply step off the plane and into turquoise waters.
Recently honoured with four nominations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, the Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to receive international recognition for its rejuvenating Spa treatments, unique dining experiences and immersive lagoon adventures along the vibrant house reef—reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique resorts.
A Playful Island Wonderland
Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest–a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.
Stay Longer, Reconnect More
To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer, with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.
“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect—with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”
Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant, savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.
Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.
With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection—all in one unforgettable island setting.
This spring, swap chocolate for coral reefs, treasure maps for turquoise lagoons, and everyday routines for barefoot moments beneath the Maldivian sun.
Collect moments, not just eggs.
For more information or to book directly, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.
