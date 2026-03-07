Niva Dhigali Maldives hosts Easter festivities with Pastry Champion Florence Lesage

Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa arrives as a season of renewal, set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and endless skies. From March 3 to 11, the resort unveils a carefully composed programme of culinary artistry and immersive experiences, designed for those seeking an elevated island retreat.

On this private sanctuary, Easter is reimagined as a time for gathering and reflection. For families, the resort’s Duplex Series, including the Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas and the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas, offers a sophisticated “home away from home.” These expansive, multi-level residences provide the space and privacy essential for multigenerational travel, ensuring that the joy of the season is shared in comfort beneath the open Maldivian skies.

The First Chapter: A Salutation to the Sea

The journey commences on Good Friday, April 3, with From the Sea. Hosted upon the Horizon Deck, this experience is less a dinner and more a sensory tribute to the Indian Ocean. As the sun dips below the lagoon, guests are invited to a ritual of purity

The Good Friday experience focuses on the simplicity of the sea. The menu features sustainably sourced seafood, prepared with precision to highlight natural flavours without pretence. Surrounded by panoramic lagoon views and the evening breeze, guests are invited to enjoy a rare moment of stillness, marking a serene start to the Easter season.

The Gathering: A Celebration of Togetherness

Easter Sunday on March 5 at Aailaa is a day defined by the ease of island life and the joy of a shared table. The morning begins with a celebratory breakfast featuring a curated selection of international specialties, followed by an evening Grand Buffet that balances traditional holiday favorites with modern, island-inspired creations.

Set against the backdrop of the turquoise lagoon, the day is designed for slow, meaningful moments. Whether it’s the lingering over seasonal desserts or the quiet comfort of a family dinner, the experience at Aailaa provides a refined space for guests to reconnect and celebrate the holiday in the heart of our tropical sanctuary.

Community by JW: A Garden-to-Table Journey

At the heart of the celebration lies a deeper connection to nature. Through the Community by JW initiative, guests are invited to reconnect with the land in the resort’s vibrant JW Garden.

Guided by the culinary team, participants harvest fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients before transforming them into interactive pastry creations. This immersive garden-led experience reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability and mindful living, offering guests a meaningful way to engage with their surroundings while celebrating the essence of renewal.

A Sanctuary for Every Generation

The resort’s 60 private pool villas, each attended by a dedicated Thakuru (Butler), serve as a secluded base for the holiday. To explore the island’s natural beauty, guests of all ages are provided with complimentary bicycles, allowing families to wander the sandy paths at their own pace, from the quiet corners of the gardens to the water’s edge.

For younger explorers, the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, one of the largest in the Maldives—offers a world of discovery with a rotating schedule of over 100 weekly activities. This allows parents the freedom to find their own balance through holistic wellbeing and island relaxation.

This Easter, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than just a holiday; it provides a return to what matters most. It is a season defined by elegance, intention, and the simple, timeless beauty of life lived by the sea.

The Savor the Endless package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Earn up to 40,000 bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy® member. Additionally, guests can get complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.

For more information, visit the resort’s website.