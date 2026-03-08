News
ELE|NA announces second menopause wellness retreat in Maldives
On a day dedicated to celebrating progress, equality and empowerment, ELE|NA is shining a spotlight on one of the most overlooked aspects of women’s health: perimenopause and menopause.
Earlier this year, ELE|NA hosted Wellness on Deck in Dubai, an intimate gathering that brought together influential voices across women’s health, media and hospitality to reframe the menopause narrative from silence to strength.
Held aboard a private yacht in Dubai Marina, the event created space for honest dialogue, expert insight and meaningful connection among women navigating hormonal transitions at different stages of life.
Among the distinguished guests were internationally renowned therapist Marisa Peer, menopause specialist Dr Fiona Rennie, and journalist and filmmaker Punam Verma, creator of Men on Pause, alongside prominent women from the regional media and hospitality industries. Their presence underscored a powerful message. Women’s health conversations must evolve to reflect the realities of every life stage and circumstance.
While International Women’s Day celebrates achievement, it also calls attention to gaps that still exist. One of those gaps is menopause education.
Perimenopause and menopause do not occur only at one defined age. They may arise naturally over time, earlier than expected, or as a result of medical treatments or surgical procedures. Yet despite how common these experiences are, education and structured support remain limited.
By aligning this announcement with International Women’s Day, ELE|NA reinforces a simple belief. Empowerment includes informed health. True equality includes understanding the female body across all stages and situations.
Wellness on Deck introduced ELE|NA’s upcoming retreat, The Art of Graceful Change, taking place from June 4 to 8, 2026 at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives.
The programme focuses on:
- Hormonal literacy and metabolic health
- Sleep restoration and nervous system regulation
- Strength and mobility for longevity
- Gut health and sustainable nourishment
- Emotional resilience and identity evolution
- Confidence, vitality and leadership through change
Set within a calm island environment, the retreat offers more than relaxation. It provides education, practical tools and a supportive community that empowers women to return home informed and confident in their changing physiology.
Perimenopause and menopause are not limited to one age bracket or life phase. They are biological transitions that can occur under varied circumstances. When supported with knowledge and intention, they can mark the beginning of a more powerful and aligned chapter.
As International Women’s Day calls for continued progress, ELE|NA invites women to extend the celebration beyond achievement and into self-understanding.
Retreat Details:
- The Art of Graceful Change
- June 4 to 8, 2026
- OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, Maldives
Limited places available. For retreat information and bookings, please visit ele-na.com/menopause-retreat.
Family
Niva Dhigali Maldives hosts Easter festivities with Pastry Champion Florence Lesage
When it comes to Easter getaways, few destinations promise the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and family-friendly fun like Niva Dhigali Maldives. This Indian Ocean, Premium All-Inclusive paradise is a go-to destination for sun-seekers and families looking to unwind in tropical bliss, all while indulging in world-class cuisine and vibrant activities. From 28 March–12 April 2026, the island transforms into an Easter wonderland, offering a mix of festivities that will delight both kids and adults alike.
Niva Dhigali’s Easter celebrations add a layer of indulgence to this already magical setting. At the centre of this year’s event is French pastry sensation Florence Lesage, crowned the World Champion of Sweet Arts in 2022. Renowned for her intricate sugar creations, Florence will lead guests on a culinary adventure, culminating in an Easter brunch featuring her signature desserts that taste as exquisite as they look.
For families travelling with little ones, PLAY Kids Club offers plenty to keep the children entertained. Easter comes alive with a dolphin cruise with the Easter Bunny, a traditional Easter egg hunt along jungle trails, egg painting, and creative arts and crafts. There’s even a“Little Bunny” aromatherapy massage and facial tailored just for kids at the serene Niva Dhigali Spa – a rare treat that lets parents sneak in some much-deserved downtime. To top it off, children under 12 stay for free and families can enjoy complimentary water activities like tube rides.
Adventure seekers will also find plenty to love at Niva Dhigali. Beyond the festive fun, the resort offers guided snorkelling trips, allowing guests to explore the vibrant coral reefs and marine life that make the Maldives a bucket-list destination. Evenings are equally enchanting, with outdoor movie nights under the stars, poolside parties, and gourmet dining experiences that highlight the best of Maldivian and international cuisine.
For those who crave a tropical escape with a side of sophistication, Dhigali Maldives offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re sampling Florence Lesage’s decadent creations, exploring the underwater world, or simply soaking up the sunshine on the island’s idyllic beaches, Easter at Niva Dhigali is about creating cherished moments with loved ones. Add in the natural beauty of the Maldives, and this April getaway becomes more than just a holiday – it’s a memory families will treasure forever.
Niva Dhigali Maldives promises an unforgettable Easter escape. With its warm waters, vibrant celebrations, and indulgent treats, this tropical haven is the perfect place to savour the sweetness of spring.
For more information or reservations email: res.agent@dhigali.com or call +960 662 0100.
News
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru honour women with curated experiences
This International Women’s Day, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru celebrate the important women in our lives through meaningful island experiences inspired by connection with self, nature and our loved ones.
The celebration begins beneath the surface of the sea with a Women’s Snorkelling Session, bringing guests from both resorts together for a guided exploration of the house reef. Guided by the resorts’ Marine Lab, explore vibrant coral gardens and observe marine life flourishing within one of the Maldives’ most carefully preserved reefs – a reflection of Banyan Group’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship since the island first welcomed guests more than three decades ago.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: A Day of Meaningful Connection to the Nature and Wellbeing
In the afternoon, Saffron presents a Women’s Day Cooking Class, where fragrant herbs and vibrant spices come together in a hands-on journey through authentic Thai flavours.
As the golden sunset colours the sky, a beachfront yoga session invites a moment of stillness. Guided by breath and gentle movement, the rhythm of the waves deepens your connection with nature and the beauty of being fully present.
In the evening, Sangu Garden, the resort’s beachfront restaurant, presents a Special Women’s Day Buffet Night, where live BBQ stations showcase freshly grilled seafood and international flavours beneath the evening sky. Ocean breezes, cosy ambience and the aroma of the grill create a warm tropical setting, while each female guest is welcomed with a special surprise gift during the evening.
Dhawa Ihuru: Vibrant Island Flavours
Across the lagoon, Dhawa Ihuru brings its lively island energy to the occasion with experiences designed for fun and connection.
Later in the day, after the snorkel safari to the house reef, savour a Women’s Day Special BBQ Lunch at Riveli Restaurant, where vibrant island flavours and international favourites come together in a lively beachfront setting.
In the afternoon, a Sri Lankan Cooking Class invites guests to discover bold spices and traditional techniques in a lively hands-on culinary experience.
Together, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru offer a meaningful way to celebrate the women who inspire us, through moments of exploring wellness, discovery and joyful connection surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives.
News
Fushifaru Maldives celebrates Women’s Day with art, community and ocean conservation focus
Fushifaru Maldives is marking International Women’s Day 2026 with a series of activities under the theme “Waves of Kindness – #GivetoGain,” celebrating empowerment, community and ocean conservation.
The programme reflects the resort’s message of being “Empowered by Kindness, Inspired by the Ocean,” bringing together guests and team members through art, appreciation and shared experiences.
As part of the celebrations, the resort will welcome artist Rachel Brooks, who will host a live art workshop on 7 March. During the session, Brooks will create a painting inspired by marine life, drawing attention to the colours and forms found beneath the ocean’s surface.
Her work highlights the connection between creativity and environmental awareness, emphasising the importance of protecting marine ecosystems. The workshop will also serve as an opportunity for guests and residents to engage with the artist and learn about the inspiration behind her work.
The celebrations will continue on 8 March with activities marking International Women’s Day alongside the resort’s residents and guests. The theme #GivetoGain focuses on mutual support, the creation of opportunities, and the empowerment of women through collaboration and shared encouragement.
In the evening, Fushifaru Maldives will host a Women’s Day Cocktail Party, where gentlemen will present roses to women on the island, including guests and team members. The gesture is intended as a sign of appreciation and respect.
The celebration will continue with a DJ evening, providing a setting for guests and staff to gather and mark the occasion together.
According to the resort, the event is also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of women within the Fushifaru community. Female guests, residents and team members from different backgrounds and cultures will be acknowledged as part of the celebrations.
The resort said the initiative reflects the diversity and individuality of the women who form part of the Fushifaru Maldives community, while reinforcing the broader message of kindness, empowerment and environmental awareness associated with this year’s International Women’s Day.
