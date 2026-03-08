ELE|NA announces second menopause wellness retreat in Maldives

On a day dedicated to celebrating progress, equality and empowerment, ELE|NA is shining a spotlight on one of the most overlooked aspects of women’s health: perimenopause and menopause.

Earlier this year, ELE|NA hosted Wellness on Deck in Dubai, an intimate gathering that brought together influential voices across women’s health, media and hospitality to reframe the menopause narrative from silence to strength.

Held aboard a private yacht in Dubai Marina, the event created space for honest dialogue, expert insight and meaningful connection among women navigating hormonal transitions at different stages of life.

Among the distinguished guests were internationally renowned therapist Marisa Peer, menopause specialist Dr Fiona Rennie, and journalist and filmmaker Punam Verma, creator of Men on Pause, alongside prominent women from the regional media and hospitality industries. Their presence underscored a powerful message. Women’s health conversations must evolve to reflect the realities of every life stage and circumstance.

While International Women’s Day celebrates achievement, it also calls attention to gaps that still exist. One of those gaps is menopause education.

Perimenopause and menopause do not occur only at one defined age. They may arise naturally over time, earlier than expected, or as a result of medical treatments or surgical procedures. Yet despite how common these experiences are, education and structured support remain limited.

By aligning this announcement with International Women’s Day, ELE|NA reinforces a simple belief. Empowerment includes informed health. True equality includes understanding the female body across all stages and situations.

Wellness on Deck introduced ELE|NA’s upcoming retreat, The Art of Graceful Change, taking place from June 4 to 8, 2026 at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives.

The programme focuses on:

Hormonal literacy and metabolic health

Sleep restoration and nervous system regulation

Strength and mobility for longevity

Gut health and sustainable nourishment

Emotional resilience and identity evolution

Confidence, vitality and leadership through change

Set within a calm island environment, the retreat offers more than relaxation. It provides education, practical tools and a supportive community that empowers women to return home informed and confident in their changing physiology.

Perimenopause and menopause are not limited to one age bracket or life phase. They are biological transitions that can occur under varied circumstances. When supported with knowledge and intention, they can mark the beginning of a more powerful and aligned chapter.

As International Women’s Day calls for continued progress, ELE|NA invites women to extend the celebration beyond achievement and into self-understanding.



Retreat Details:

The Art of Graceful Change

June 4 to 8, 2026

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, Maldives

Limited places available. For retreat information and bookings, please visit ele-na.com/menopause-retreat.