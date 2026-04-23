Atmosphere Core reports progress on energy, waste and coral restoration

Atmosphere Core has released its latest sustainability report, the Core Impact Report 2025, outlining progress across its Maldives operations in areas including energy use, waste management, marine conservation and community engagement.

Published on Earth Day 2026, the report sets out the company’s efforts to integrate sustainability into day-to-day operations and longer-term planning, at a time when tourism businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable environmental and social performance.

According to the report, Atmosphere Core generated 7.9 million kilowatt-hours of solar power over the past year, with renewable energy accounting for 13 per cent of its total energy demand. The company also reported that waste-to-value systems, including the conversion of 140 tonnes of organic waste into biogas energy, contributed to savings of more than 2.1 million litres of diesel and helped avoid over 5,700 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The report also details progress in reducing single-use plastics across Atmosphere Core’s portfolio of nine resorts. To date, the company said it has eliminated more than 2.1 million plastic bottles and 1.48 million plastic straws. These measures are supported by a centralised sourcing model aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing waste across the supply chain.

Marine conservation remains a central part of the company’s sustainability programme. According to the report, more than 16,600 coral fragments have been planted across 360 reef frames as part of restoration efforts intended to support reef regeneration around its resorts.

The report also highlights the work of the Atmosphere Foundation, the company’s non-profit corporate social responsibility arm, which is currently supporting 26 projects focused on education, livelihoods and community resilience. Among these is a bamboo-planting initiative that has established more than 3,700 plants across 45 locations in the Maldives.

Atmosphere Core said sustainability is embedded across the business rather than treated as a separate initiative, reflecting a broader shift in the hospitality sector towards operational accountability and measurable outcomes.

Commenting on the report, Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, said: “At Atmosphere Core, sustainability is not a parallel initiative; it is fundamental to how we operate and grow. The Core Impact Report reflects our commitment to moving beyond reducing impact to creating lasting value for our communities and ecosystems.”

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling these efforts in a meaningful way, ensuring that each of our resorts contributes to a more resilient and regenerative future,” he added.

Through the report, Atmosphere Core is positioning its sustainability strategy around data-led progress in environmental management and community engagement, while aligning its operations with wider industry expectations on climate and destination stewardship.