Featured
Atmosphere Core reports progress on energy, waste and coral restoration
Atmosphere Core has released its latest sustainability report, the Core Impact Report 2025, outlining progress across its Maldives operations in areas including energy use, waste management, marine conservation and community engagement.
Published on Earth Day 2026, the report sets out the company’s efforts to integrate sustainability into day-to-day operations and longer-term planning, at a time when tourism businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable environmental and social performance.
According to the report, Atmosphere Core generated 7.9 million kilowatt-hours of solar power over the past year, with renewable energy accounting for 13 per cent of its total energy demand. The company also reported that waste-to-value systems, including the conversion of 140 tonnes of organic waste into biogas energy, contributed to savings of more than 2.1 million litres of diesel and helped avoid over 5,700 tonnes of carbon emissions.
The report also details progress in reducing single-use plastics across Atmosphere Core’s portfolio of nine resorts. To date, the company said it has eliminated more than 2.1 million plastic bottles and 1.48 million plastic straws. These measures are supported by a centralised sourcing model aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing waste across the supply chain.
Marine conservation remains a central part of the company’s sustainability programme. According to the report, more than 16,600 coral fragments have been planted across 360 reef frames as part of restoration efforts intended to support reef regeneration around its resorts.
The report also highlights the work of the Atmosphere Foundation, the company’s non-profit corporate social responsibility arm, which is currently supporting 26 projects focused on education, livelihoods and community resilience. Among these is a bamboo-planting initiative that has established more than 3,700 plants across 45 locations in the Maldives.
Atmosphere Core said sustainability is embedded across the business rather than treated as a separate initiative, reflecting a broader shift in the hospitality sector towards operational accountability and measurable outcomes.
Commenting on the report, Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, said: “At Atmosphere Core, sustainability is not a parallel initiative; it is fundamental to how we operate and grow. The Core Impact Report reflects our commitment to moving beyond reducing impact to creating lasting value for our communities and ecosystems.”
“As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling these efforts in a meaningful way, ensuring that each of our resorts contributes to a more resilient and regenerative future,” he added.
Through the report, Atmosphere Core is positioning its sustainability strategy around data-led progress in environmental management and community engagement, while aligning its operations with wider industry expectations on climate and destination stewardship.
Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli launches Coral Frame Adoption programme on Earth Day
To mark Earth Day, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Lifestyle Collection within the House of Siyam, launched its new marine conservation initiative, the Adopt A Coral Frame experience, during a morning event held on 22 April at Milano Beach on Dream Island.
The initiative forms part of the resort’s wider marine conservation efforts and is designed to give guests a direct way to engage with coral restoration while supporting the protection of the surrounding reef ecosystem.
During the launch, guests were introduced to the coral restoration process through a hands-on experience that explained how new coral growth can be supported through frame-based planting. Under the programme, guests are invited to select and adopt a coral frame, attach healthy coral fragments to it, and take part in placing it within the lagoon to help form a new reef structure.
The process begins with the collection of healthy coral fragments under the guidance of the resort’s marine biologist. These fragments are then secured to specially designed coral frames and placed in selected areas within the resort’s coral garden, where conditions are intended to support growth and marine biodiversity. Guests who adopt a frame will also receive updates on its progress, including photographs shared every six months.
The resort said the programme is intended to make coral conservation more accessible to guests while also highlighting the role of reefs in supporting marine life, protecting coastlines and maintaining ocean ecosystems.
Chaminda Upul, Group Sustainability Manager for Sun Siyam, said the initiative was designed to give guests an opportunity to contribute in a direct way.
“Earth Day is a reminder that even the smallest actions can shape something far greater,” he said. “With Adopt-A-Coral Frame, we wanted to create an experience where our guests can leave a positive mark on the ocean. It’s simple, it’s meaningful, and it stays with you.”
Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said the resort wanted to create an experience that combines guest participation with long-term environmental value.
“At Olhuveli, we believe the best experiences are the ones that stay with you long after you leave. Adopt-A-Coral is our way of inviting guests to be part of something lasting, while caring for the natural beauty that makes this place so special,” he said.
Part of the proceeds from each coral adoption will go towards Sun Siyam Care, the group’s sustainability platform, supporting marine conservation and reef restoration efforts.
Through the launch of Adopt A Coral Frame, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is combining guest experience with reef restoration, reflecting a wider focus on environmental engagement within its island operations.
Action
SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ wellness activation
On Saturday, 25 April 2026, SO/ Maldives will stage its “Fight Fit” island activation as part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, bringing together fitness, wellness and local collaboration in a resort-wide programme.
Developed in partnership with Fight Soul Maldives, a local fitness collective focused on combat sports, the activation is designed to offer guests both participation and live viewing experiences while also bringing a local element into the resort’s wellness programming.
A key part of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests will have the opportunity to train with fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Open to different fitness levels, the sessions will introduce the basics of Muay Thai through drills, technique-based training and group activity.
The programme will extend across the island through a series of activities including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga accompanied by DJ music, and sunset fight showcases. According to the resort, the aim is to combine physical activity with the island setting through a range of structured wellness experiences.
The activation will also include a healthy menu developed to support fitness and balanced living, in line with the resort’s wider wellness focus.
Guests will also be invited to take part in a skincare workshop and ritual linked to the launch of products from Comfort Zone. The experience will introduce skincare practices based on science and sustainability as part of the broader wellness programme.
In the evening, the programme will continue with foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions featuring athletes from Fight Soul Maldives.
Through “Fight Fit”, SO/ Maldives is presenting a wellness-led island activation that combines fitness, lifestyle programming and collaboration with local talent.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu retains Green Globe Certification for seventh year
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has received its seventh consecutive Green Globe Certification, attaining Gold Member status for the third time and continuing its sustainability programme across island operations.
The resort’s sustainability model is guided by the philosophy of “From Reef to Roof”, linking marine conservation with operational management to support both environmental protection and long-term guest experience.
A central part of this approach is the resort’s house reef, which supports corals, turtles and other marine life. Conservation work led by the resort’s Resident Marine Biologist includes coral restoration, reef clean-ups and guided snorkelling experiences aimed at helping guests engage more closely with the marine environment.
Sustainability measures are also integrated across the resort’s wider operations. These include renewable energy initiatives such as solar power, which help reduce dependence on diesel-generated electricity. The resort also operates an on-site desalination system that converts seawater into drinking water, alongside its own water bottling plant.
According to the resort, this has enabled the complete removal of single-use plastic water bottles since 2020, marking a step in its waste reduction efforts.
Waste management is also structured around reducing, reusing and recycling materials where possible, with composting systems in place to reduce food waste and support day-to-day operations.
Like other island resorts in the Maldives, Grand Park Kodhipparu operates independently of mainland infrastructure, producing its own energy and water while managing waste on site. The resort says this model supports both lower environmental impact and greater operational resilience.
While Green Globe Certification provides international recognition of sustainability performance, the resort describes the certification as part of an ongoing process rather than a fixed milestone. Sustainability, it says, is embedded in operations, guest experiences and long-term planning.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the certification reflected the resort’s long-term direction. “From the very beginning, our vision was to create a resort that works in harmony with its environment. Achieving Green Globe Gold status for the seventh consecutive year reflects the consistency of that approach,” he said.
“‘From Reef to Roof’ connects everything we do — from protecting our marine life to how we generate energy and manage resources. It is a responsibility we take seriously, for both our environment and our guests.”
Quoting environmentalist Robert Swan, he added: “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. That idea resonates strongly with us — we believe it is our responsibility to act, here on our island, every day.”
The resort is also promoting a “Pay 4, Stay 6” package, aimed at encouraging longer stays and allowing guests more time to experience the property’s reef, wellness and nature-based activities.
Located around 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to position itself as a luxury resort with a focus on environmental responsibility and island-based guest experiences.
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