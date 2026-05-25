Anantara marks 25 years with global campaign celebrating experiential luxury

Anantara Hotels & Resorts, the luxury brand of Minor Hotels, has marked its 25th anniversary with the launch of a global campaign titled 25 Years of Unforgettable Journeys, celebrating the brand’s growth from a single resort in Thailand to a portfolio of more than 50 hotels and resorts across 24 countries.

Founded in 2001 by William Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, the Anantara brand was created to meet demand for luxury hospitality centred on cultural discovery, indigenous design, local cuisine and destination-led experiences. The name Anantara is derived from Sanskrit, meaning “without end”, reflecting the brand’s focus on exploration and the celebration of life’s journey.

“Creating Anantara remains one of my proudest professional accomplishments,” Heinecke said. “Building the brand from the ground up gave us the opportunity to apply what we learned from operating hotels in Thailand for more than 20 years and satisfy the growing demand from discerning travellers who want memorable local experiences and adventures while having luxurious accommodations to come back to each evening.”

The first Anantara property, Anantara Hua Hin Resort, opened on 4 March 2001 in Hua Hin, Thailand. Designed to reflect a traditional Thai village set within tropical gardens, the resort established the brand’s approach to cultural immersion and sense of place.

Anantara later expanded across Thailand with properties including Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in the north and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort in the south. Its first international property opened in the Maldives in 2006 with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, marking the beginning of the brand’s expansion beyond Thailand into the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The Maldives remains part of Anantara’s anniversary celebrations, with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offering private stargazing sessions at SKY, the resort’s overwater observatory, as part of the brand’s global programme of curated guest experiences.

Anantara’s expansion has also included city hotels, with the 2015 rebranding of a landmark Bangkok property as Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel marking a step in the brand’s evolution from a resort-led concept to a hospitality brand with a presence in major urban destinations. In recent years, Anantara has entered several European cities, including Amalfi, Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Nice, Rome and Vienna.

The brand’s pipeline includes upcoming debuts in Australia, Japan, Egypt, Croatia, Argentina, Turks & Caicos and the United States. In 2026, Anantara will also introduce Anantara Tented Camps, beginning with Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River in Zambia, located near Kafue National Park.

“Anantara has played a defining role in shaping Minor Hotels’ luxury portfolio over the past 25 years,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International. “Our focus remains on thoughtful, disciplined expansion that stays true to Anantara’s foundations, with immersive experiences, a strong sense of place and genuine cultural connection guiding how and where the brand evolves.”

As part of the anniversary campaign, Anantara has launched the People Who Inspire series, profiling 25 team members across the brand. The series highlights artisans, conservationists, spiritual guides and long-serving hosts whose work contributes to the guest experience at Anantara properties worldwide.

The first profile features Yingsuphat “Alex” Wrarapho, Chief Experience Insider at Anantara Hua Hin Resort, where the brand began. According to Anantara, the series reflects the role of people and personal connection in shaping the brand’s approach to hospitality.

The 25th anniversary programme also includes a global collection of signature experiences and activations. At Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome, guests can travel along the River Tiber aboard a private luxury boat, while at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in northern Thailand, guests can spend the morning with resident elephants and prepare a gourmet “cake” for them.

Dining experiences and spa offerings inspired by local traditions are also being introduced across selected properties, with further anniversary experiences to be announced during the year.

Discover the full collection of anniversary experiences here.