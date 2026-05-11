JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll launches dining series featuring Chef Stéphan Paroche

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island has introduced an exclusive dining series beginning May 13, 2026, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Stéphan Paroche, bringing his contemporary culinary philosophy to the Maldives through a refined exploration of balance, seasonality, and soulful gastronomy.

Originally from Digne-les-Bains in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in France, Chef Stéphan developed an early appreciation for ingredient-driven cuisine through his family’s hospitality roots. He later refined his craft across acclaimed European kitchens, shaping a disciplined yet expressive approach to modern dining. Guided by precision and restraint, his philosophy celebrates the purity of seasonal ingredients, allowing each creation to unfold with intention, harmony, and depth.

The three-evening culinary series will unfold across the resort’s signature venues, each offering a distinct interpretation of the chef’s culinary identity. On May 13 and 16, Veyo will present a seafood-led dining experience inspired by the surrounding Indian Ocean, where the locally sourced catches are elevated through contemporary French techniques and elegant simplicity. On May 15, Pure will host an immersive vegetarian tasting menu centered on vibrant produce, showcasing a thoughtful interplay of texture, nourishment, and natural balance. Chef Stéphan Paroche will also be curating a special menu for Pure as the resort further enhances the offerings at the restaurant.

Designed to be intimate and immersive, each evening invites guests to connect with the story behind every composition. Rooted in mindful craftsmanship and understated sophistication, the experience reflects a seamless harmony between culinary artistry and soulful wellbeing, a philosophy deeply aligned with the spirit of JW Marriott.

This collaboration further reflects JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s continued commitment to curating elevated gastronomic experiences through partnerships with internationally recognized culinary talents, strengthening its position as a destination for meaningful luxury and refined dining in the Maldives.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Stéphan Paroche to the resort,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His philosophy rooted in precision, balance, and respect approach to cuisine defined by precision, clarity, and respect for ingredients beautifully complements our vision of creating enriching culinary journeys that nourish both palate and soul.”

With limited seating available, advance reservations are highly recommended. For more information, visit the resort’s website.