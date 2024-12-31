Patina Maldives celebrates festive season with enchanting Net Zero Dinner at Roots

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, continues to redefine sustainable luxury with the hosting of an extraordinary Net Zero Dinner at Roots, its signature plant-based restaurant. This festive celebration showcased a perfect harmony of innovation, creativity, and eco-consciousness, setting a new benchmark for sustainable dining experiences.

The evening’s ambiance was thoughtfully curated, with minimal use of electricity during both preparation and the event itself. Candlelight illuminated the restaurant with a warm glow, thanks to handmade cylinders crafted from recycled glass bottles. Guests were welcomed through an artistic entrance constructed entirely from driftwood washed ashore, celebrating the natural beauty of the island.

Guests enjoyed a meticulously crafted 7-course plant-based fine dining menu, conceived by Patina Maldives’ Director of Culinary, John Bakker. The Net Zero menu was inspired by locally available produce that is indigenous to the Maldives, with much of it harvested directly from the Fari Islands itself. Each dish reflected his vision of redefining plant-based cuisine, blending innovation with sustainability. The menu received glowing reviews from guests, who described it as visually stunning, excitingly creative, and surprisingly filling.

John Bakker shared his inspiration for the evening, saying, “The Net Zero Dinner was our opportunity to challenge the boundaries of plant-based fine dining. Each dish was designed to evoke joy and indulgence while honoring the environment, embodying the principles of sustainability that are core to Patina Maldives.”

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, renowned singer Portia graced the event with her powerful voice, captivating the audience and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The Net Zero Dinner is a testament to Patina Maldives’ dedication to its sustainability initiatives, which include renewable energy, zero-waste kitchens, and circular economy practices. By infusing these principles into its festive celebrations, Patina Maldives demonstrates that luxury hospitality can lead the way in environmental stewardship.