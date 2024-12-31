Cooking
Patina Maldives celebrates festive season with enchanting Net Zero Dinner at Roots
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, continues to redefine sustainable luxury with the hosting of an extraordinary Net Zero Dinner at Roots, its signature plant-based restaurant. This festive celebration showcased a perfect harmony of innovation, creativity, and eco-consciousness, setting a new benchmark for sustainable dining experiences.
The evening’s ambiance was thoughtfully curated, with minimal use of electricity during both preparation and the event itself. Candlelight illuminated the restaurant with a warm glow, thanks to handmade cylinders crafted from recycled glass bottles. Guests were welcomed through an artistic entrance constructed entirely from driftwood washed ashore, celebrating the natural beauty of the island.
Guests enjoyed a meticulously crafted 7-course plant-based fine dining menu, conceived by Patina Maldives’ Director of Culinary, John Bakker. The Net Zero menu was inspired by locally available produce that is indigenous to the Maldives, with much of it harvested directly from the Fari Islands itself. Each dish reflected his vision of redefining plant-based cuisine, blending innovation with sustainability. The menu received glowing reviews from guests, who described it as visually stunning, excitingly creative, and surprisingly filling.
John Bakker shared his inspiration for the evening, saying, “The Net Zero Dinner was our opportunity to challenge the boundaries of plant-based fine dining. Each dish was designed to evoke joy and indulgence while honoring the environment, embodying the principles of sustainability that are core to Patina Maldives.”
Adding to the enchantment of the evening, renowned singer Portia graced the event with her powerful voice, captivating the audience and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
The Net Zero Dinner is a testament to Patina Maldives’ dedication to its sustainability initiatives, which include renewable energy, zero-waste kitchens, and circular economy practices. By infusing these principles into its festive celebrations, Patina Maldives demonstrates that luxury hospitality can lead the way in environmental stewardship.
New year of culinary excellence at Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Collection, one of the highly recognised Maldivian-owned hospitality brands, is set to kick off 2025 by welcoming the globally celebrated Pâtissier, Chef Joanna Artieda, from 27 to 29 January, and Whole Hog BBQ’er, Chef Jord Althuizen, from 24 to 26 February, to Coco Bodu Hithi in North Malé Atoll.
Chef Joanna, a culinary virtuoso with years of expertise, has earned acclaim for her remarkable achievements and artistry. This includes receiving the first woman title of Best Spanish Chef in 2016, Madrid Fusion honour for two consecutive years, and to be titled as 1 of the 10 desserts that set trends in the World in Pastry Revolution Magazine in 2019. Further she acquired her last two honours, the 2022 Navarra Award for Gastronomy and the 2022 Best Pastry Chef Award.
At the end of 2019, she published her first book, “Sweet 12” (the world’s first digital book dedicated to seasonal products), a true creative tool with high hopes of innovating the traditions of sweet cuisine creation.
This collaboration ensures to feature the captivating fresh flavours of the island while artfully crafting an array of delectable sweets and mouthwatering small bites complemented with different flavours for guests of all ages – an exciting way to welcome the auspicious Year of the Dragon!
While Coco Bodu Hithi is known for its stunning barbecues under the stars, Coco Collection is honoured to welcome Chef Jord during the most romantic time of the year. Notable for his Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, Chef Jord has won multiple awards for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks (of the year award 2016 and 2017). Guests are invited for exquisite dining experiences at the resort as he puts forth a master of the grill and backed with his skill of perfection with an unforgettable dining experience, especially for the couples.
Recognised with multiple honours recently, Coco Collection aims to provide a unique culinary experience each day with incredible varieties. With Michelin Star chefs regularly visiting to create exquisite dining experiences for its guests, complementing the work Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star awarded chef, Martin Cahill, reflecting the resorts commitment to service and highly regarded gastronomic offerings.
Inspired to explore and indulge at Coco Bodu Hithi soon? Get ready to take advantage of the Discover Coco deals, which offer up to 40% savings on the spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.
Jumeirah Olhahali Island partners with L’Olivo for Mediterranean gastronomic journey
From December 29, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Jumeirah Olhahali Island will host an exclusive chef pop-up at Shimmers, its all-day Greek and Mediterranean beachside restaurant. Presented in collaboration with Jumeirah Capri Palace’s renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Olivo, this limited-time event will feature the vibrant flavours of Italy, set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The event will welcome Chef Salvatore Elefante, Executive Chef of Jumeirah Capri Palace, to lead this culinary experience. Hailing from Gragnano, Naples—a region famous for its pasta—Chef Elefante brings a modern and innovative approach to Mediterranean cuisine, blending authentic flavours with a contemporary flair. With an impressive career that includes roles at prestigious establishments such as De Russie in Rome and Hotel Rome in Berlin, Chef Elefante has been an integral part of Capri Palace’s culinary excellence since 2007. As the leader of the two-Michelin-starred L’Olivo, under the direction of Executive Culinary Chef Andrea Migliaccio, he also oversees Jumeirah Capri Palace’s other celebrated dining venues, Il Riccio and a-Ma-Re Capri.
“This collaboration allows us to extend our passion for Mediterranean cuisine to the stunning setting of Jumeirah Olhahali Island,” remarked Chef Andrea Migliaccio.
Chef Nonky Tri Wahyuni, Executive Chef at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Chef Salvatore for this unique celebration of flavours. His ability to combine heritage and creativity aligns beautifully with our vision to deliver exceptional dining experiences for our guests.”
The exclusive menu will offer a culinary journey beginning with a starter of delicate scampi, accompanied by zucchini, Colonnata lard, currants, and citrus fruits. This will be followed by tagliolini with red prawns, burrata cheese, sea asparagus, and oyster leaf. The main course will feature a signature lobster prepared ‘Caprese style,’ with tomatoes, marinated spring onions, rocket, and lemon-scented mayonnaise. The meal will conclude with a decadent dessert of wild berries, rice, cherries, raspberry confit, and almond cream. The experience is priced at USD 275 per guest or USD 400 with wine pairings, offering a luxurious festive indulgence.
This Michelin-starred pop-up is part of Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s broader festive program, which includes a curated three-week series of events designed to capture the island’s spirit and the warmth of the holiday season. Activities range from tree lighting ceremonies to bespoke gala dinners, aiming to enhance and elevate each guest’s holiday experience.
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA, plant-powered dining experience
Dusit Thani Maldives is enhancing its culinary offerings with the launch of SALA, a plant-based restaurant that showcases nutrient-rich dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients and produce grown in the resort’s organic gardens.
SALA is led by Executive Chef Jan Van de Voorde, whose career spans Michelin-starred establishments in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as boutique health retreats in Ibiza. The restaurant offers a refined ‘plant-powered’ dining experience inspired by Chef Jan’s passion for organic, healthy cuisine and his expertise in blending European and Asian flavours with a focus on holistic well-being.
Chef Jan credits his time in Ibiza from 2020 to 2022 as the inspiration for SALA. During that period, he embraced plant-based cuisine and experienced its transformative impact on his health. According to Chef Jan, this way of cooking and eating revitalised his mind and body, leaving him feeling stronger, healthier, and more energised. He is now bringing this philosophy to Dusit Thani Maldives, offering guests flavourful dishes designed to nourish both the body and soul.
Aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life sustainability program, which prioritises environmental preservation and community well-being, SALA adopts a ‘seed-to-plate’ approach. This philosophy underscores the resort’s commitment to achieving harmony between luxury and sustainability.
The menu at SALA features standout dishes such as Grilled King Oyster Mushroom served with pea puree and Creamy Mushroom Soup enhanced with white truffle oil. For a refreshing dessert, the Coconut Sorbet—crafted with locally sourced coconuts and seasonal berries—provides a health-conscious indulgence. Complementing the food are innovative beverages like the Kombucha Mojito and the Pineapple & Ginger Kefir, offering guests wellness-focused refreshment with probiotic and nutrient-rich ingredients.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, emphasised the significance of SALA as part of the resort’s commitment to promoting sustainable, healthy living while delivering a world-class dining experience. Ripoche expressed confidence that the restaurant’s thoughtful menu and picturesque location would resonate with health-conscious travellers seeking transformative culinary experiences.
Located on the second floor of a Thai-style pavilion overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA combines Dusit’s renowned hospitality with an idyllic setting, creating the perfect environment for mindful dining, whether during a relaxed afternoon or an enchanting evening.
In celebration of SALA’s opening, Dusit Thani Maldives is offering the ‘Plant and Pamper Retreat’, a curated wellness experience that blends gastronomy, relaxation, and mindful living.
Available for direct bookings until March 31, 2025, with stays extending to October 31, 2025, the retreat includes daily breakfast at The Market Restaurant, lunch and dinner at SALA, a private yoga session, a 60-minute massage for two, and additional exclusive benefits.
