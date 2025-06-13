Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils holistic spa detox retreat for mind and body renewal

In a celebration of heritage and haute indulgence, the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Guy Charbaut, based in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, joins forces with THE OZEN COLLECTION for the fifth consecutive year. From 20th to 26th October 2025, guests at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will once again embark on a sensorial journey that unites rare vintages with world-class cuisine, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.

Founded in 1936, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, producing cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy, which redefines luxury through curated experiences. Together, the two have cultivated an annual tradition that celebrates life’s finer pleasures.

At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the festivities begin on 20th October with an exclusive underwater dining experience at M6m. Guests will enjoy both lunch and dinner, with each course thoughtfully paired with Champagne. The celebration continues on 21st October with the ‘Champagne & Spice’ dinner, featuring the vibrant flavours of TRADITION INDOCEYLON—a Franco-Indian fusion experience. The finale on 22nd October is marked by the Champagne Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a lavish midday affair where Champagne flows effortlessly alongside gourmet offerings.

The celebration then moves to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from 24th to 26th October. It opens on World Champagne Day with an over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages. On 25th October, the ‘Champagne & Spice; dinner returns at SAFFRON, blending Indian warmth with French finesse. The series concludes on 26th October with the Sunset Pool-Party Champagne Extravaganza at OZAR, a dazzling event where golden hour light meets sparkling bubbles.

Xavier Charbaut reflects on the partnership with THE OZEN COLLECTION, noting that what began as a shared philosophy—terroir and tradition meeting curated moments—has evolved into a yearly tradition that reinvents itself. He describes the Maldives as a second home for their champagnes, where the environment enhances their vibrancy. Celebrating five years of collaboration, he hints at even more daring pairings, intimate encounters with rare vintages, and surprises yet to be unveiled.

The alliance between Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION transcends these annual events. At both resort destinations, guests can explore the full range of the Maison’s offerings—from the nuanced Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut. Each bottle offers an invitation to transform everyday moments into something extraordinary.

Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, emphasizes that this union exemplifies modern luxury—a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation where every detail is meticulously curated. As Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrate five years of partnership, their shared commitment to excellence promises an even more luminous future.