Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils holistic spa detox retreat for mind and body renewal
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced the Spa Alila Detox Programme, a five-night wellness retreat focused on sustainable weight management and overall well-being. Designed to promote inner balance and foster long-term healthy habits, the program aims to nurture both physical and emotional health while moving beyond traditional weight loss methods.
The retreat combines the principles of Ayurveda, yoga, fitness, holistic massage therapies, modern medicine, nutrition, and emotional wellness to cleanse, restore, and rejuvenate the body and mind.
Hosted at the resort’s signature treetop spa, the program includes accommodation in a luxurious Beach Pool Villa and return seaplane transfers. Guests participating in the program will benefit from a comprehensive range of inclusions:
- Nutritionally balanced meals (with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options)
- Full body composition analysis
- Vital signs monitoring
- Body pH testing
- Personalised consultations with an Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist
- Emotional wellness assessments
- Daily yoga, fitness, and meditation sessions
- Customised holistic treatments
- Art therapy
- Slimming and detox beverages
- Healing bath rituals
- Interactive healthy cooking workshops
Dr. Arjita Kumari Dimri, Wellness Manager at Spa Alila, explained that the program is designed to provide a complete physical, mental, and emotional reset. Participants can expect benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced energy levels, greater mental clarity, a strengthened immune system, and a renewed sense of self. The program also supports guests dealing with obesity-related issues, including cholesterol imbalance, diabetes, and fatigue.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, underscored the resort’s dedication to holistic wellness through this transformative offering.
The Spa Alila Detox Programme is priced at USD 8,464 (Single) / USD 11,945 (Double) for stays until September 30, 2025, and USD 9,227 (Single) / USD 12,862 (Double) for stays from October 1 to December 25, 2025.
Spa Alila, nestled in the island’s lush treetop canopy, features four double treatment suites equipped with private bathrooms and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The retreat promises a journey of self-discovery, healing, and restoration.
Where wellness meets luxury: exclusive yoga retreats at Sun Siyam Resorts
In celebration of International Yoga Day 2025, Sun Siyam Resorts is welcoming guests to embark on a week-long wellness journey across two of its idyllic Maldivian island retreats: Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, from June 19th to 25th. International Yoga Day, globally recognised for promoting mental and physical wellbeing, will be marked with a thoughtfully curated programme led by two distinguished wellness experts.
The event will feature Shane Seery, an award-winning Executive Health Coach renowned for his science-driven approach to functional movement and sustainable transformation, alongside Marina Violinha, a holistic Women’s Health & Fitness Specialist focused on hormone-balanced, strength-oriented wellness. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, their immersive sessions are designed to guide participants toward harmony, vitality, and renewal.
From June 19th to 21st, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present three immersive sessions set in some of the island’s most picturesque locations. The programme commences with a sunset yoga session and wellness talk by Marina at Magoodhoo Beach, followed by a high-energy functional fitness experience with Shane at the Tennis Court. On the morning of June 21st, Marina will lead a rejuvenating yoga and breathwork session at Turtle Beach during sunrise, aligning guests with the natural rhythm of the island through mindful movement and introspection.
The celebration will continue at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef from June 23rd to 25th, offering three serene sunset sessions at Aqua Beach. Marina will host two yoga and wellness talks by the shoreline, while Shane will conduct a dynamic beachside functional training session, all designed to inspire reconnection, relaxation, and realignment.
Guests planning a wellness-focused retreat can take advantage of exclusive summer offers available at both resorts. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, a minimum seven-night stay includes complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit, veranda breakfast, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s package features complimentary transfers, a bottle of sparkling wine and fruit basket upon arrival, one floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12 — blending wellness, luxury, and family-friendly island living.
Champagne Guy Charbaut returns to Maldives with THE OZEN COLLECTION
In a celebration of heritage and haute indulgence, the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Guy Charbaut, based in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, joins forces with THE OZEN COLLECTION for the fifth consecutive year. From 20th to 26th October 2025, guests at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will once again embark on a sensorial journey that unites rare vintages with world-class cuisine, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Founded in 1936, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, producing cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy, which redefines luxury through curated experiences. Together, the two have cultivated an annual tradition that celebrates life’s finer pleasures.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the festivities begin on 20th October with an exclusive underwater dining experience at M6m. Guests will enjoy both lunch and dinner, with each course thoughtfully paired with Champagne. The celebration continues on 21st October with the ‘Champagne & Spice’ dinner, featuring the vibrant flavours of TRADITION INDOCEYLON—a Franco-Indian fusion experience. The finale on 22nd October is marked by the Champagne Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a lavish midday affair where Champagne flows effortlessly alongside gourmet offerings.
The celebration then moves to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from 24th to 26th October. It opens on World Champagne Day with an over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages. On 25th October, the ‘Champagne & Spice; dinner returns at SAFFRON, blending Indian warmth with French finesse. The series concludes on 26th October with the Sunset Pool-Party Champagne Extravaganza at OZAR, a dazzling event where golden hour light meets sparkling bubbles.
Xavier Charbaut reflects on the partnership with THE OZEN COLLECTION, noting that what began as a shared philosophy—terroir and tradition meeting curated moments—has evolved into a yearly tradition that reinvents itself. He describes the Maldives as a second home for their champagnes, where the environment enhances their vibrancy. Celebrating five years of collaboration, he hints at even more daring pairings, intimate encounters with rare vintages, and surprises yet to be unveiled.
The alliance between Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION transcends these annual events. At both resort destinations, guests can explore the full range of the Maison’s offerings—from the nuanced Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut. Each bottle offers an invitation to transform everyday moments into something extraordinary.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, emphasizes that this union exemplifies modern luxury—a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation where every detail is meticulously curated. As Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrate five years of partnership, their shared commitment to excellence promises an even more luminous future.
ELE|NA and VOYA unite for ocean-inspired wellness at THE OZEN COLLECTION
In celebration of World Ocean Day, ELE|NA Elements of Nature has announced an exclusive partnership with VOYA, the globally renowned organic seaweed skincare brand. Launching in July, this collaboration introduces a new era of ocean-inspired wellness at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Guests will experience a deeply immersive and personalised spa journey, rooted in the healing power of the sea.
The new spa menu is crafted around three core wellness pillars—REST, ZEST, and BALANCE—each designed to meet individual needs, from deep relaxation and stress relief to energy rejuvenation and emotional renewal.
Each guest begins their spa experience with a personalised consultation to align treatments with their wellness goals. The journey starts with a calming aromatic foot ritual and a mindful breathing ceremony, establishing a foundation for a meaningful and restorative session.
The spa menu features marine-inspired massages, facials, and body therapies that incorporate VOYA’s certified organic, seaweed-based ingredients, sustainably harvested from the Atlantic coast. Key offerings include:
- Massage Therapies: Deep Muscle Melter, Tranquil Touch, and the signature VOYAGER Massage Journey
- Marine Facials: Pro-Age, Skin Renewal, and Bespoke Touch Facials
- Marine Exfoliations & Wraps: Detoxifying body buffs, nourishing sugar polishes, and sun-soothing wraps
- Sleeping Rituals: Mindful Dreams Massage and Herbal Cocoon Wrap with singing bowls
ELE|NA extends the wellness experience beyond the treatment room through group sessions such as guided meditations, sea and sound therapies, and aroma-intent practices. Guests can also enjoy bespoke VOYA bathing rituals in-spa or in-villa, including Detoxifying Seaweed Baths and Warm Spiced Mud Baths.
Guests are encouraged to continue their wellness journeys at home with a curated retail collection of VOYA products, including body oils, essential oils, pulse point oils, and aromatic room scents—each inspired by the tranquility and vitality of the ocean.
With a shared commitment to sustainability, ELE|NA and VOYA honour the ocean through ethical sourcing and eco-conscious practices. This partnership goes beyond providing luxurious spa experiences—it pays tribute to the sea’s natural rhythms and healing energy.
As part of the World Ocean Day celebration, ELE|NA invites guests to reconnect with nature and their inner selves. The transformative power of the ocean is available starting this July at THE OZEN COLLECTION.
