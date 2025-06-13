News
Summer of romance ‘Avec Amour’ at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to embrace the romance of travel, linger a little longer, and fall in love all over again through its signature Avec Amour experiences. Whether celebrating a honeymoon in paradise, planning a dreamy island wedding, or escaping on a romantic retreat just because, a getaway is always a good idea at Le Méridien Maldives.
Inspired by the timeless elegance of European romance and the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Ocean, Avec Amour at Le Méridien Maldives is a heartfelt invitation to celebrate love in all its forms. Guests are welcomed to stay avec amour in beautifully appointed villas that blend mid-century modern aesthetics with a deep sense of place. Each offers uninterrupted ocean views, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the horizon and reveal deep soaking bathtubs, perfect for candlelit rituals infused with the scent of the sea.
Romance unfolds effortlessly throughout the island experience. Mornings begin with floating breakfasts in the privacy of the villa’s private pool, while lazy afternoons lead to secluded beach picnics or starlit dinners featuring sparkling rosé and the soothing sound of waves. The newly unveiled Ocean Nest invites couples to unwind on a netted hammock suspended above the turquoise lagoon — transformed into a cosy retreat with soft duvets and pillows. Thoughtfully styled for romance, the setup is perfect for snuggling at sunset or stargazing under the Maldivian sky, complete with a curated chocolate platter and a chilled bottle of sparkling wine. An intimate experience made to savour avec amour.
Guests are invited on a journey of culinary discovery, from the intimacy of private teppanyaki at Tabemasu to the sustainability-driven Harvest Table experience. Ingredients are picked just metres from the plate, sourced from one of the largest greenhouses in the Maldives. It’s a dining journey that feels as fresh as it is intentional, where every shared meal celebrates conscious indulgence and the joy of savouring avec amour.
For those drawn to exploration, the resort’s house reef reveals a kaleidoscope of marine life, including turtles and shoals of tropical fish, best enjoyed hand-in-hand while snorkelling. Adventure continues with jetski rides alongside playful dolphins or cinema under the stars, while moments of relaxation await in Explore Spa. Set overwater, with glass floor panels and the gentle rhythm of the ocean below, the spa invites couples to pamper avec amour with treatments tailored for two. As the sun sets, the adults-only pool and bar at La Vie becomes a serene retreat, perfect for golden hour rosé, live music, or a relaxed sip and paint session.
Weddings and vow renewals find their place within this idyllic setting. From private beach proposals to underwater vow exchanges, each celebration is elevated by warm Maldivian traditions, rhythmic Boduberu drum performances, sunset cocktails, and the gentle hum of the ocean. The resort’s photographers capture every cherished moment, preserving them as treasured memories.
Set across 22 acres of lush tropical landscape, the eco-conscious haven was recently recognised as Best Honeymoon Resort in the Indian Ocean at the UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2024, a reflection of its dedication to crafting once-in-a-lifetime romantic experiences. Whether toasting a milestone, rekindling a connection, or simply celebrating the joy of each other’s company, every stay is designed to travel avec amour.
This summer, embrace romance with the Romantique Honeymoon package, a carefully curated escape for couples beginning a new chapter. The offer includes a half board dining plan, a candlelit three-course beach dinner with sparkling rosé, a couple’s spa treatment, a couples’ photoshoot, in-villa romantic amenities, and more. Available to book with a minimum three-night stay, the package is valid for stays through 31 December 2025.
Drink
Champagne Guy Charbaut returns to Maldives with THE OZEN COLLECTION
In a celebration of heritage and haute indulgence, the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Guy Charbaut, based in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, joins forces with THE OZEN COLLECTION for the fifth consecutive year. From 20th to 26th October 2025, guests at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will once again embark on a sensorial journey that unites rare vintages with world-class cuisine, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Founded in 1936, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, producing cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy, which redefines luxury through curated experiences. Together, the two have cultivated an annual tradition that celebrates life’s finer pleasures.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the festivities begin on 20th October with an exclusive underwater dining experience at M6m. Guests will enjoy both lunch and dinner, with each course thoughtfully paired with Champagne. The celebration continues on 21st October with the ‘Champagne & Spice’ dinner, featuring the vibrant flavours of TRADITION INDOCEYLON—a Franco-Indian fusion experience. The finale on 22nd October is marked by the Champagne Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a lavish midday affair where Champagne flows effortlessly alongside gourmet offerings.
The celebration then moves to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from 24th to 26th October. It opens on World Champagne Day with an over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages. On 25th October, the ‘Champagne & Spice; dinner returns at SAFFRON, blending Indian warmth with French finesse. The series concludes on 26th October with the Sunset Pool-Party Champagne Extravaganza at OZAR, a dazzling event where golden hour light meets sparkling bubbles.
Xavier Charbaut reflects on the partnership with THE OZEN COLLECTION, noting that what began as a shared philosophy—terroir and tradition meeting curated moments—has evolved into a yearly tradition that reinvents itself. He describes the Maldives as a second home for their champagnes, where the environment enhances their vibrancy. Celebrating five years of collaboration, he hints at even more daring pairings, intimate encounters with rare vintages, and surprises yet to be unveiled.
The alliance between Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION transcends these annual events. At both resort destinations, guests can explore the full range of the Maison’s offerings—from the nuanced Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut. Each bottle offers an invitation to transform everyday moments into something extraordinary.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, emphasizes that this union exemplifies modern luxury—a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation where every detail is meticulously curated. As Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrate five years of partnership, their shared commitment to excellence promises an even more luminous future.
News
Immerse yourself in nature: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s Earth celebration week
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi recently celebrated its annual Eco Week – Celebrating Our Planet, a vibrant initiative dedicated to environmental awareness and sustainability. Guests and team members came together to honor World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day, and World Ocean Day through a series of immersive and inspiring activities.
The week kicked off with a guided conservation snorkelling tour and reef clean-up led by our resident Marine Biologist, giving guests a chance to explore our vibrant house reef while contributing to its preservation. On World Environment Day, guests participated in a meaningful tree-planting session and enjoyed a nature walk through the island’s lush tropical paths.
World Ocean Day featured hands-on coral planting at Waters Edge Beach, encouraging guests to participate in our ongoing efforts to restore the reef. In the evening, guests gathered under the stars for an open-air screening of an inspiring documentary about coral reefs, deepening their understanding of marine ecosystems and the urgent need for conservation. The day concluded with a magical night snorkelling adventure, revealing the hidden beauty of the reef after dark.
Eco Week reflected Iru Fushi’s ongoing commitment to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, offering memorable and meaningful experiences that encourage guests to connect with nature and protect our planet.
As part of ongoing sustainability efforts the resort has introduced coral restoration projects, regular reef clean-ups, island-wide tree planting initiatives, and educational experiences for its guests. This year, the resort has 126 trees planted and 18 coral frames installed in the lagoon. We also reduced the use of single-use plastics by switching to glass water bottles and establishing an in-house bottling plant. Community engagement includes support for local schools and hosting environmental awareness sessions, reflecting the resort’s commitment to both nature and people.
Sun Siyam Resorts is committed to sustainable and responsible operations in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, delivering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares programme focuses on reducing energy and water use, minimizing plastic waste, supporting local communities, and investing in renewable energy. It also champions conservation and preservation of local heritage to lessen environmental impact and promote socio-economic well-being.
Lifestyle
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s luxurious Maldivian retreat sparks fan frenzy
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently indulged in a lavish getaway at the picturesque Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, creating a buzz among fans and followers. Accompanied by close friends, the couple flew to the tropical paradise to celebrate a joyous milestone—the 10th wedding anniversary of their dear friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata.
Sinha, known for her engaging presence on social media, has been delighting fans with glimpses of her serene vacation. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a collection of breathtaking images from their short yet memorable trip, captioning them:
“A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends… reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special… Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!”
The couple and their friends were seen embracing the island life, soaking in the pristine white sands and turquoise waters, with fans eagerly engaging with their vacation posts. For a deeper look into the escapade, Sinha shared a travel vlog on her official YouTube channel, titled “2 days in MALDIVES! #TravelVlog”, giving her followers an intimate peek into the retreat.
The celebration drew attention not only from fans but fellow celebrities as well. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Sinha’s co-star in the upcoming film Jatadhara, praised her stunning look, commenting, “Pretty pretty girl,” with a red heart emoji. Adding to the heartfelt moments, Sonakshi also posted a candid snapshot of Zaheer Iqbal sleeping, playfully captioning it “Tooo much cute,” giving fans a glimpse into their warm and loving relationship.
While enjoying this tropical respite, Sinha is also gearing up for her Telugu film debut in the supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan. Co-starring Sudheer Babu, the film is set to explore the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Produced under the Zee Studios banner, the film’s ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij.
As Sonakshi Sinha returns to her professional commitments, fans eagerly await more updates on both her cinematic ventures and personal adventures.
