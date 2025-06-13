Summer of romance ‘Avec Amour’ at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to embrace the romance of travel, linger a little longer, and fall in love all over again through its signature Avec Amour experiences. Whether celebrating a honeymoon in paradise, planning a dreamy island wedding, or escaping on a romantic retreat just because, a getaway is always a good idea at Le Méridien Maldives.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of European romance and the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Ocean, Avec Amour at Le Méridien Maldives is a heartfelt invitation to celebrate love in all its forms. Guests are welcomed to stay avec amour in beautifully appointed villas that blend mid-century modern aesthetics with a deep sense of place. Each offers uninterrupted ocean views, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the horizon and reveal deep soaking bathtubs, perfect for candlelit rituals infused with the scent of the sea.

Romance unfolds effortlessly throughout the island experience. Mornings begin with floating breakfasts in the privacy of the villa’s private pool, while lazy afternoons lead to secluded beach picnics or starlit dinners featuring sparkling rosé and the soothing sound of waves. The newly unveiled Ocean Nest invites couples to unwind on a netted hammock suspended above the turquoise lagoon — transformed into a cosy retreat with soft duvets and pillows. Thoughtfully styled for romance, the setup is perfect for snuggling at sunset or stargazing under the Maldivian sky, complete with a curated chocolate platter and a chilled bottle of sparkling wine. An intimate experience made to savour avec amour.

Guests are invited on a journey of culinary discovery, from the intimacy of private teppanyaki at Tabemasu to the sustainability-driven Harvest Table experience. Ingredients are picked just metres from the plate, sourced from one of the largest greenhouses in the Maldives. It’s a dining journey that feels as fresh as it is intentional, where every shared meal celebrates conscious indulgence and the joy of savouring avec amour.

For those drawn to exploration, the resort’s house reef reveals a kaleidoscope of marine life, including turtles and shoals of tropical fish, best enjoyed hand-in-hand while snorkelling. Adventure continues with jetski rides alongside playful dolphins or cinema under the stars, while moments of relaxation await in Explore Spa. Set overwater, with glass floor panels and the gentle rhythm of the ocean below, the spa invites couples to pamper avec amour with treatments tailored for two. As the sun sets, the adults-only pool and bar at La Vie becomes a serene retreat, perfect for golden hour rosé, live music, or a relaxed sip and paint session.

Weddings and vow renewals find their place within this idyllic setting. From private beach proposals to underwater vow exchanges, each celebration is elevated by warm Maldivian traditions, rhythmic Boduberu drum performances, sunset cocktails, and the gentle hum of the ocean. The resort’s photographers capture every cherished moment, preserving them as treasured memories.

Set across 22 acres of lush tropical landscape, the eco-conscious haven was recently recognised as Best Honeymoon Resort in the Indian Ocean at the UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2024, a reflection of its dedication to crafting once-in-a-lifetime romantic experiences. Whether toasting a milestone, rekindling a connection, or simply celebrating the joy of each other’s company, every stay is designed to travel avec amour.

This summer, embrace romance with the Romantique Honeymoon package, a carefully curated escape for couples beginning a new chapter. The offer includes a half board dining plan, a candlelit three-course beach dinner with sparkling rosé, a couple’s spa treatment, a couples’ photoshoot, in-villa romantic amenities, and more. Available to book with a minimum three-night stay, the package is valid for stays through 31 December 2025.