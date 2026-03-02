An invitation to savour the good life at Le Méridien Maldives

There are Maldives resorts, and then there is Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Set on the pristine Thilamaafushi island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the chic, eco-conscious retreat transforms the Maldivian escape into a journey of exploration, creativity and the art of savouring life’s simple pleasures. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons and a vibrant housereef, each day unfolds at the rhythm of the ocean, guided by elevated dining, meaningful experiences and moments crafted to inspire discovery, indulgence and lasting memories.

From extraordinary marine encounters and globally influenced gastronomy to year-round sun-soaked experiences and island living tailored for couples, families and friends, the resort embodies the hallmarks of meaningful travel today: authenticity, creativity and sustainability.

Nature as an experience, not a backdrop

At Le Méridien Maldives, nature is not observed, it is experienced. Through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, guests are invited to embrace intentional travel by participating in initiatives that support marine conservation and sustainable island living.

At the heart of the island’s conservation ethos is the Marine Conservation Hub. Led by the resident marine biologist, the programme delivers immersive, hands-on experiences that transform curiosity into contribution. Signature programmes include Turtle Quest, Seagrass Awareness, Reef Explorer, Ray Bay and Coral Awareness, each designed to deepen understanding of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems while actively protecting them.

Sustainability extends onto land at one of the largest greenhouses in the Maldives. Guided by the resort’s head horticulturalist, guests discover how hydroponic farming supports year-round food production in land- scarce environments. This innovative system reduces water consumption while supplying fresh lettuce, herbs and leafy greens to the island’s restaurants, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to responsible island lifestyle.

A culinary journey across cultures

Dining at Le Méridien Maldives is a journey shaped by global flavours and refined technique. Five distinctive restaurants and bars offer a spectrum of culinary experiences, from Japanese precision and teppanyaki theatre at Tabemasu, to Spanish-inspired cuisine at Riviera, relaxed beachfront grills at Velaa Bar + Grill and international favourites at Turquoise.

As the sun begins to set, La Vie, the adults-only bar, celebrates French joie de vivre through curated roséwines and golden hour experiences defined by relaxed elegance, sociable energy and effortless style.

Au Soleil: where the spirit of summer never fades

At Le Méridien Maldives, summer is a state of mind. Through the brand’s signature Au Soleil programme, the resort invites guests to celebrate the spirit of endless summer inspired by the French Riviera. This philosophy comes to life through relaxed poolside moments, live DJ sessions and sunset soirées that blend laid-back glamour with tropical ease.

A chilled glass of rosé, the signature rosé-inspired sorbet, a spontaneous game of backgammon and live music under an amber sky transform each afternoon into a celebration of the good life, framed by the endless blues of the Indian Ocean.

Movement, creativity and effortless wellbeing

For travellers seeking balance, the resort offers a harmonious blend of vitality and restoration. Sunrise and sunset yoga, Pilates, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding energise the day, while the Art Gallery invites guests to explore their creative side through immersive experiences such as Sip & Paint.

The island’s padel court introduces one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to the Maldives, adding a contemporary, social dimension to island living. Beneath the surface, guided snorkelling, diving expeditions, night dives and dolphin cruises reveal the extraordinary biodiversity of the surrounding waters.

Suspended above the lagoon, the overwater Explore Spa completes the wellbeing journey. Glass-panelled floors reveal the coral garden below, creating a serene connection to the ocean. Personalised therapies and couples’ experiences restore balance, calm the mind and reconnect body and spirit to the rhythm of the sea.

Island living designed for families and friends

Le Méridien Maldives seamlessly caters to families and multi-generational travellers. Spacious villas, including two-bedroom beach and overwater havens, provide generous shared living areas alongside private spaces for rest and retreat.

Younger guests are welcomed at Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, where enriching programmes blend creativity, environmental awareness and island discovery. From hands-on crafts and culinary workshops to outdoor adventures and night camping, children experience the Maldives through their own lens of wonder, while parents enjoy uninterrupted moments of reconnection.

An invitation to Savour the Good Life

Rooted in the brand’s philosophy to Savour the Good Life, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than a holiday, it is a place where culture meets conservation, creativity meets comfort, and each experience feels effortless yet intentional.

Whether travelling as a couple, with family or among friends, every stay brings inspiration and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of slow mornings, golden sunsets and meaningful connection.

For the ultimate island escape, the resort introduces a limited-time offer featuring an all-inclusive meal plan, seaplane transfers for two adults, complimentary stay and dining for children, access to Le Méridien Family Kids Hub and a wealth of curated adventures. The package is available for a minimum seven-night stay, with bookings and travel valid until 30 April 2026.

For more information about Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact the resort at reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.