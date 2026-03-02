German winemaker Patrick Heitlinger to headline exclusive dinner at SO/ Maldives

On 07th March, SO/ Maldives collaborates with Germany’s prestigious family wineries, Weingut Heitlinger and Burg Ravensburg, to present an intimate and stylish Winemaker’s Dinner a celebration of modern Pinot set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.

In a refined fusion of European heritage and island glamour, SO/ Maldives will host third-generation winemaker Patrick Jacklin Heitlinger and his wife Lilly for a singular evening dedicated to craftsmanship, storytelling, and exceptional wine.

At the heart of Weingut Heitlinger lies a philosophy of balance, tradition reimagined for the modern palate. As a proud VDP estate, the winery is known for its biodynamic approach and its expressive Pinot wines that range from vibrant estate selections to complex single-vineyard masterpieces.

Hosted in the fashion-forward surroundings of SO/ Maldives, the evening unfolds as an intimate encounter between vineyard and island. Guests will indulge in a meticulously curated five-course menu, each dish artfully paired with Heitlinger’s celebrated Pinot wines revealing layers of texture, minerality, and character.

Between courses, Patrick and Lilly will share personal stories of their heritage in Tiefenbach, of vineyards kissed by German sunshine, and of a family legacy that continues to evolve with grace and ambition.

SO Maldives

This collaboration is more than a dinner it is a meeting of worlds: German terroir and Maldivian glamour, biodynamic purity and contemporary luxury, heritage and haute living.

Seats are limited for this exclusive one-night affair.

For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100