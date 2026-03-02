Drink
German winemaker Patrick Heitlinger to headline exclusive dinner at SO/ Maldives
On 07th March, SO/ Maldives collaborates with Germany’s prestigious family wineries, Weingut Heitlinger and Burg Ravensburg, to present an intimate and stylish Winemaker’s Dinner a celebration of modern Pinot set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
In a refined fusion of European heritage and island glamour, SO/ Maldives will host third-generation winemaker Patrick Jacklin Heitlinger and his wife Lilly for a singular evening dedicated to craftsmanship, storytelling, and exceptional wine.
At the heart of Weingut Heitlinger lies a philosophy of balance, tradition reimagined for the modern palate. As a proud VDP estate, the winery is known for its biodynamic approach and its expressive Pinot wines that range from vibrant estate selections to complex single-vineyard masterpieces.
Hosted in the fashion-forward surroundings of SO/ Maldives, the evening unfolds as an intimate encounter between vineyard and island. Guests will indulge in a meticulously curated five-course menu, each dish artfully paired with Heitlinger’s celebrated Pinot wines revealing layers of texture, minerality, and character.
Between courses, Patrick and Lilly will share personal stories of their heritage in Tiefenbach, of vineyards kissed by German sunshine, and of a family legacy that continues to evolve with grace and ambition.
This collaboration is more than a dinner it is a meeting of worlds: German terroir and Maldivian glamour, biodynamic purity and contemporary luxury, heritage and haute living.
Seats are limited for this exclusive one-night affair.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100
Drink
Award-winning mixologist Dirk Hany brings Bar am Wasser to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
A magical moment is unfolding on the shores of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as the resort collaborates exclusively with the acclaimed mixologist Dirk Hany, Host and Co-Owner of the award-winning Bar am Wasser in Zurich, Switzerland. From 10 to 14 March 2026, the celebrated “doctor cocktail” brings his signature craftsmanship to the shores of the Indian Ocean for a curated series of masterclasses, sunset sessions, and immersive bar takeovers.
Set against the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, the multi-day programme will unfold across the resort’s distinctive dining venues, blending world-class mixology with Alila’s philosophy of thoughtful luxury and meaningful connection. Guests can expect an inspired journey through Dirk Hany’s refined cocktail artistry — where precision, creativity, and storytelling converge in every pour.
The experience begins with an intimate masterclass at Umami, offering guests the opportunity to explore the techniques and philosophies behind Hany’s award-winning creations. This is followed by sunset bar takeovers at Mirus Bar, where his signature cocktails will be showcased in a relaxed yet elevated island setting.
A highlight of the week includes The Shack Sundowner — an indulgent seaside experience designed to pair masterfully crafted cocktails with curated bites, framed by sweeping ocean views. The celebration culminates in the Sapor in Tavola pairing dinner at Pibati Sul Mare, where Dirk Hany’s cocktails will be thoughtfully matched with elevated cuisine in a sensory dining journey that reflects both innovation and balance.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we are committed to curating experiences that are both immersive and intentional,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Welcoming Dirk Hany to the island allows us to offer our guests a rare opportunity to engage with globally recognised mixology in a setting defined by serenity and natural beauty. This collaboration reflects our passion for craftsmanship, creativity, and meaningful moments.”
Danilo Paolella, Director of Food & Beverage added, “Dirk’s approach to mixology mirrors our own culinary philosophy — thoughtful, ingredient-driven, and rooted in storytelling. Each cocktail is designed not just to be enjoyed, but to be experienced. Bringing Bar am Wasser to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives allows us to elevate our beverage programme while creating distinctive encounters that resonate long after the final sip.”
Blending precision and artistry with the effortless rhythm of island life, the Bar am Wasser Takeover promises an unforgettable week of flavour, craft, and connection — where every cocktail tells a story, and every setting enhances the experience.
Cooking
Ifuru Island Maldives positions itself as leading culinary destination
Ifuru Island Maldives is positioning itself as one of the Maldives’ emerging culinary destinations, with dining experiences spread across six restaurants and four bars, all included under its Premium All Inclusive offering. The resort presents dining as a central part of the guest experience, encouraging exploration of flavours, textures, aromas and settings, complemented by ocean views and an open-air island atmosphere.
At the centre of the island’s dining offering is Social House, the all-day dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in a lively and welcoming environment. Designed in line with the resort’s lifestyle concept, Social House encourages guests to interact, share tables and connect with one another while enjoying 12 rotating theme nights, globally inspired menus and interactive live cooking stations, making it a focal point of island life.
Palm Grill continues the culinary journey as a rustic steakhouse specialising in flame-grilled meats and fresh, locally sourced seafood. The open-grill concept allows guests to experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the kitchen, combining bold flavours with an intimate setting. Meanwhile, The Waterfront offers an overwater dining experience, where chefs prepare personalised dishes in front of guests, turning the cooking process itself into part of the dining experience.
The island’s relaxed and social atmosphere extends to Hubba Hubba and The Beach Club. During the day, Hubba Hubba serves as a poolside venue for cocktails and relaxation, while evenings feature DJs, music and social gatherings. The Beach Club is set along a prime stretch of shoreline, offering handcrafted cocktails and beachside music in a casual setting where guests can unwind with their feet in the sand.
More informal dining options are available at Poolside Pizza, the Ice Cream Tower and Ifuru Eats. Poolside Pizza serves freshly baked pizzas from a beachside oven, while the Ice Cream Tower by the main pool offers a range of ice cream selections throughout the day. For guests seeking late-night dining, Ifuru Eats provides in-villa delivery from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, offering comfort food without leaving the privacy of their accommodation.
“Dining at Ifuru is meant to be easy, fun, and full of surprises,” says General Manager Marcel Sawyer. “With six restaurants and four bars under Premium All Inclusive, guests can explore different flavours, enjoy relaxed or elevated moments, and make every meal a memory. That’s the freedom we love to offer.”
For guests looking for a more elevated dining experience, Kai offers teppanyaki dining, where chefs prepare seafood, meats and vegetables in a live cooking performance. Through its range of dining venues and concepts, Ifuru Island Maldives aims to position itself not only as a resort destination, but as a location recognised for its evolving and experience-driven food culture.
Drink
SO/ Maldives hosts tequila tasting and Lazuli Bar takeover for National Margarita Day
On 22nd February, in celebration of National Margarita Day, SO/ Maldives turns up the island energy with an exclusive Tequila Tasting, Margarita Experience and beachfront Bar Takeover reaffirming its position as the Maldives’ most modern lifestyle luxury brand. Vibrant, design-led and socially vibrant, SO/ Maldives transforms the occasion into more than a cocktail celebration it becomes a full-sensory journey set against turquoise waters and powder-soft white sands.
A Curated Tequila Journey with Adonai Reyna
Leading the experience is Adonai Reyna, MMI Spirits Ambassador and one of the region’s most decorated mixology talents. With 16 years of experience across Dubai’s most renowned venues and accolades including Winner Havana Club México, Top 25 World Class UAE, Silver Trophy CME UAE and Winner Crystal Head Vodka Mexico, Reyna brings world-class craftsmanship to the shores of the Maldives.
Guests will join him for an immersive tequila tasting experience that delves into the heritage of Mexico’s iconic agave spirit. From understanding the terroir and production secrets to discovering the nuanced flavour profiles of blanco, reposado and aged expressions, the tasting goes beyond the glass. It is a refined exploration of culture, craft and complexity a sensorial journey designed for modern luxury travellers.
The Lazuli Bar Takeover: Where Sunset Meets Spirit
As golden hour approaches, the celebration shifts to the iconic coloured pool bar at Lazuli Beach Club the social heart of the island. Framed by white sand beaches and endless ocean views, Lazuli delivers effortless barefoot sunset vibes with a Riviera-inspired twist.
Under glowing Maldivian skies, Adonai Reyna takes over the bar with a bespoke Margarita menu crafted using premium tequilas, fresh tropical ingredients and innovative mixology techniques. Each cocktail is a statement balancing authenticity with contemporary flair, perfectly aligned with SO/ Maldives’ fashion-forward aesthetic.
The coloured pool bar becomes the centre of attention, drawing guests together in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere where music flows, cocktails sparkle and the shoreline becomes the ultimate dancefloor.
At SO/ Maldives, experiences are designed to blend global culture with island glamour. The National Margarita Day takeover is a natural extension of the brand’s identity vibrant, creative and unapologetically stylish.
Whether guests are tequila connoisseurs, sunset seekers or social explorers, 22nd February promises an unforgettable celebration where Mexican heritage meets Maldivian rhythm.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Bandos Maldives earns Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026
-
Cooking1 week ago
A spring of flavours: Nowruz dining series at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
News1 week ago
Refined overwater vision: Velaa Private Island’s upgraded Ocean Pool House
-
Featured1 week ago
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils Aura Maldives, a mindful luxury sanctuary
-
Love1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives combines romance and lunar new year traditions in guest programme
-
News6 days ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi sets new nenchmark with 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around
-
Featured6 days ago
You & Me Maldives unveils curated Premium All Inclusive programme