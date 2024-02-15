Entertainment
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Exciting news washes ashore as CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned lifestyle and leisure destination, announces a wave of new offerings designed to make exploring its vibrant realm easier and more enticing than ever before.
Seamless Journeys, Boundless Excitement:
Starting February 16th, 2024, complimentary transfers open the door to The Marina, CROSSROADS’ heart of vibrant entertainment and culinary delights. A user-friendly app simplifies the process, ensuring effortless travel from Male, Hulhumale, and even the airport directly. Whether seeking a luxurious end to your trip or a captivating break within your vacation, these convenient transfers break down barriers and unlock a world of possibilities.
Unlocking Discovery with a Simple Spend:
To embark on this journey of exploration, a minimal spend of $20 per person (excluding children under 12) grants access to endless experiences. This simple step becomes your passport to an integrated paradise, where every corner brims with excitement and discovery.
Beyond Expectations:
Say goodbye to the “one-island, one-resort” limitation and step into a world exceeding every expectation. At CROSSROADS Maldives, every moment is an adventure:
- Enchanting Escape: Dive into the captivating atmosphere of SAii Beach Club with Pool, the pulsating rhythms of Hard Rock Cafe, and diverse retail experiences.
- Culinary Delights: Embark on a gastronomic journey with over 14 dining options, including the famed Ministry of Crab, recognized as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
- Tranquility & Exploration: Find solace at Len Be Well spa, capture stunning memories at the Yacht Marina, and unlock local secrets at the Marine Discovery Centre.
- Underwater Encounters: Dive into the vibrant underwater world with the Maldives Discovery Centre and Best Dives Centre.
- Little Adventurers: Let young explorers create unforgettable memories at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club & Camp.
This is just a glimpse into the extraordinary experiences awaiting at CROSSROADS Maldives. With complimentary transfers and a world of discovery within reach, the time to create your own Maldivian adventure is now.
Book your journey today and unlock a wave of excitement at CROSSROADS Maldives!
Entertainment
Eurovision and The Voice sensation Maxim Zavidia to perform in Maldives at Villa Park
Villa Park has unveiled a series of live performances by Maxim Zavidia, the sensational artist known for his captivating appearances on Eurovision and The Voice. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Maldives, attendees can immerse themselves in the dynamic show between January 7th to 12th, 2024.
Maxim Zavidia, celebrated for his standout performances on Russia’s ‘The Voice’ and as a finalist in Moldova’s Eurovision selections, is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical experience across multiple nights. The luxurious eco-resort of Villa Park, formerly Sun Island, is gearing up to infuse the island with holiday cheer through this special series.
Nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll of the Maldives, Villa Park offers guests an enticing blend of relaxation and adventure. Beyond the live performances, attendees can explore the protected marine area, engage in thrilling activities such as diving with whale sharks, and savour the resort’s innovative experiences, delightful dining options, and a tranquil spa.
For those eager to be part of this unique celebration, further information about Villa Park and the upcoming live performances by Maxim Zavidia can be found at villaresorts.com/villa-park.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical rendezvous in the heart of the Maldives.
Culture
Experience radiant Diwali celebration at Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives is set to light up this year’s Diwali festivities with a remarkable program designed to captivate guests of all ages. From exclusive cuisines to myriad of Diwali-themed activities, the celebrations at Amari Raaya Maldives are set to be truly memorable.
During the Diwali promotional period, guests can relish daily Indian cuisine corner curated by the resort’s Executive Chef , Yogender Pal (Chef Yogi) at Amaya Food Gallery. This culinary experience spotlights an array of vegetarian delights and live cooking stations. With his remarkable background in speciality restaurants and innovative dining concepts, Chef Yogi’s culinary expertise has gained global recognition. Accompanied by a team of skilled chefs, Amari Raaya Maldives offers exceptional buffet options dedicated to showcasing the finest of Indian cuisine.
Wellness enthusiasts can partake in daily sunset yoga sessions deigned to enhance the sense of well-being, set against the backdrop of the tranquil beach and expansive ocean. Whether a seasoned practitioner or new to yoga, its an ideal way to rejuvenate while savouring the mesmerising Maldivian sunset.
On November 12th, Amari Raaya Maldives, offers a vibrant array of Diwali celebrations to guests. To start off the festivities, a Rangoli Art competition will be held at Artist Zone offering a chance to create intricate and colourful designs that embody the spirit of Diwali.
As a special transformation of the resorts renowned “Amari Ritual, the resort has crafted a heart-warming and lively Diya lighting ceremony. This unique twist of the ritual combines the warmth of traditional custom with a touch of modern elegance. Guests will gather to bask in the glow of the Diyas (traditional oil lamps) perfectly complemented with cocktails and delectable canapés, creating a warm and lively atmosphere at the resort’s Village Hub.
Enjoy a mouth-watering Indian Gala dinner at Amaya Food Gallery, offering a delightful fusion of Indian flavours and aromas that pay homage to cuisine’s rich diversity. To conclude this remarkable evening, guests will be invited to Ampers&nd, where live entertainment will enhance the joyous spirit of the occasion.
Celebrate, connect and embrace the joyful celebration in the company of fellow guests and the resort’s dedicated team members at Amari Raaya Maldives with an incredible discount up to 40% on villas, along with additional perks.
For more details, please visit www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers or contact the resort directly at reservations.raaya@amari.com
Entertainment
Aussie music sensation Delta Goodrem confirms 2024 performances at Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that Delta Goodrem will return in 2024.
Following successful concerts at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in May earlier this year, organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that singer songwriters Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley will return to the idyllic private island resort 18 – 25 May 2024 for a series of intimate concerts on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop bar. The Music in Paradise series of events throughout the year make it possible for fans to get up close and personal with music stars at the private island where the party continues long into the night.
An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$3,540 per person, twin share (normally A$4,250) for 7 nights staying in a Beach View Villa and including:
• Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
• 3 Intimate Performances
• Music in Paradise Gift Bag
• Music in Paradise signed Event Poster
• Event commemorative t-shirt
• Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
• Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
• Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
• Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa daily
• Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
• Two group scuba dives a day for licensed divers (Resort T&Cs apply)
• Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages are also available at https://www.musicinparadise.com.au/event/delta-goodrem-live-in-the-maldives/
With five #1 albums, nine #1 singles, 17 top-10 hits, 12 Australian ARIA Awards, a Silver Logie TV Award and three World Music Awards, Delta Goodrem is an artist in the truest sense and makes giving back a focus in her life through philanthropy and her Delta Goodrem Foundation.
Her first album, Innocent Eyes, was one of the highest-selling debut albums in Australian history. The album spent a record-breaking 29 weeks at #1 and Delta became the first-ever artist to have five #1 singles on the Australian charts from a debut album and was awarded the Australian ARIA Albums Artist of the Decade in 2010 having sold more albums and singles than any other domestic or international artist over the decade.
Delta’s repertoire includes duets with Tony Bennett, Michael Bolton, Men at Work, LeAnn Rimes and Olivia Newton-John. She has toured with Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli. Written songs for a number of superstar artists including Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John. Delta starred as “Grizabella” in Andrew Lloyd Webber ’s award-winning musical CATS in Australia. She has represented Australia performing at two Commonwealth Games.
With a television resume that started at the age of seven so much of her life has been lived in the public eye. At 16 she joined the cast of prime-time show “Neighbours”. For 9 years she was the longest serving coach on The Voice Australia and a coach on Voice Kids. In 2018, Delta starred in the lead role of her mentor, idol, and good friend, Olivia Newton-John in the superstar’s biopic, Hopelessly Devoted to You.
Delta supports a number of charities and Foundations – serving as Patron of The Kinghorn Cancer Centre and has a long-standing ambassadorial relationship with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Sony Foundation and Global Citizen.
“We are thrilled that Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley are returning to Kandooma Maldives again next year. The performances were out of this world earlier this year. I think these events which are presented by our partners Music in Paradise offer something very magical for guests who truly do get to mingle with the stars,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“We’ve got a series of events planned for 2024 but for now we are excited to let fans know that early bird offers are now open and available to book with confirmed dates.” he added.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas as well as the Kandoo Kids’ Club and activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
For guests keen to know how Delta’s Kandooma Maldives concert was earlier this year, get a taste from the Wrap up Video here:
Trending
-
Island Goers1 week ago
Kandooma Maldives a Popular Choice for Middle Eastern Visitors for Ramadan
-
News1 week ago
Jalboot Marine Services Expands Offerings with Luxury Spot Charter Experience aboard Mazarin Yacht in the Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Spend a Romantic Valentine’s at Fushifaru Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Experience a Magical Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef with exclusive performances by French magician Nicolas Subra
-
News5 days ago
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Recognised with 5-Star Rating from Forbes for Second Year Running
-
Insiders5 days ago
Ahmed Zahir and Judy Ong, Exemplars of Dedication and Vision in Angsana Velavaru
-
Insiders5 days ago
Vakkaru Maldives Welcomes New Executive Chef Nishantha Vithanage
-
Celebration5 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Hosts the Unforgettable Lion Dance and Dragon Walk as Part of Chinese New Year Celebrations