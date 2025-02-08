Unforgettable love stories begin at Ifuru Island Maldives

Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives introduces an elevated realm of rejuvenation with the launch of AMRA, a renowned skincare line rooted in nature and refined by science. This carefully curated collection has been seamlessly integrated into the spa’s bespoke treatments, reflecting Amilla’s dedication to mindful well-being and sustainability.

Blending the healing properties of the island’s indigenous ingredients with AMRA’s advanced formulations, the AMRA Signature treatments at Amilla Maldives are designed to leave guests feeling renewed and deeply nurtured. Among the highlights is The Amilla Signature Journey by AMRA, which features gold and vitamin C exfoliation, a green caviar rhassoul mask, a 24kt gold stone massage, and a gold and green caviar facial—offering relaxation, skin refinement, and deep hydration (USD 570, 180 minutes). Additionally, the AMRA Olfactory Sound Bath Experience provides a restorative sense of balance through a combination of cleansing foot rituals, aura misting, personalised facial and hair treatments, sound baths, and chakra massage (USD 590, 180 minutes).

To ensure that each treatment aligns with AMRA’s philosophy, the therapists at Javvu Spa have undergone an immersive training program led by AMRA experts. This hands-on experience has deepened their understanding of AMRA’s innovative techniques and unique formulations, equipping them to deliver personalised, transformative treatments.

Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “With AMRA as our skincare partner, we are very excited about the variety of face and body treatments we will be offering our guests. The introduction of AMRA complements our ethos of creating serene, nurturing experiences that reflect the natural beauty of Amilla and the surrounding ocean.”

Each AMRA product is crafted using rare botanicals, precious minerals, and pure oils, designed to nourish the skin and soothe the soul. This harmonious blend of nature and innovation aligns with Amilla’s commitment to preserving the island’s tranquil surroundings while offering memorable moments of connection and care.

Guests are invited to explore the new offerings at Javvu Spa, where every treatment serves as a sensory journey—an opportunity to pause, unwind, and reconnect.