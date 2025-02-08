Featured
Celebrate love in paradise: magical Valentine’s Day at Canareef Resort Maldives
Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, connection, and the creation of lasting memories. Few places offer a more romantic setting than the pristine shores of the Maldives. Canareef Resort Maldives is curating an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience, featuring a magical beach dinner under the stars, alongside special spa and photography offers to enhance a romantic getaway.
To elevate relaxation during the Valentine’s period, Canareef Resort Maldives is offering exclusive spa experiences:
- Complimentary Head or Foot Massage: Guests who book a one-hour couples massage will receive a complimentary 30-minute head or foot massage to further unwind together.
- Extended Relaxation: Those who choose the “Couples Harmony” package, a two-hour experience, will receive an extra hour at no additional cost. This three-hour indulgence includes a one-hour massage, a one-hour body scrub, and a one-hour natural facial, leaving couples feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
To commemorate a romantic escape, Canareef Resort Maldives is offering a special Valentine’s Day photography package:
- Valentine’s Special Photo Offer: A professional photoshoot captures the essence of love in a 20-minute session at a picturesque location. The package includes 10 beautifully edited photos as cherished keepsakes, priced at $85++ (plus taxes and service charge). Bookings open on February 7th, with the offer valid until February 14th.
On Wednesday, February 14th, 2025, guests can indulge in a specially curated Valentine’s Dinner on the beach, designed to delight the senses.
The evening begins with ‘Let’s Fire’, featuring succulent prawns with asparagus salad, providing a light yet flavourful start to the meal. This is followed by a comforting Cream of Mushroom Soup, setting the stage for the upcoming courses. A Lemon Mint Sorbet palate cleanser refreshes the taste buds before the “Burning Passion” main course selection.
Guests can choose from three exquisite main course options:
- Seafood Medley: A symphony of ocean flavours, served with crispy vegetable salad and heart-shaped roasted pumpkin garlic butter.
- Fillet of Beef Tournedos: Tender, perfectly cooked beef accompanied by seasonal vegetables and heart-shaped fondant potatoes with hollandaise sauce.
- Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini: A vegetarian delight, featuring delicate pasta in a white wine and basil cream sauce.
The evening concludes with “Consuming Love”, a decadent raspberry cheesecake with strawberry coulis and a Valentine’s chocolate fortifier, accompanied by tea or coffee.
This enchanting dining experience is priced at USD 85 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charge. To enhance the romantic ambiance, each couple will receive a complimentary rose and a glass of champagne.
Valentine’s Day at Canareef Resort Maldives is more than just a dinner; it is an experience. It offers an opportunity to create cherished moments against the stunning Maldivian backdrop, under a canopy of stars, with the soothing sound of waves in the background. It is a celebration of unique connections in an idyllic setting, ensuring an unforgettable romantic escape.
Unforgettable love stories begin at Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives offers the ultimate romantic escape, featuring 147 luxurious beach suites and villas designed for couples seeking a modern and elegant retreat. Ideal for honeymoons, weddings, proposals, or peaceful getaways, the resort provides a secluded and picturesque haven where every detail is meticulously crafted to create unforgettable moments. From private ‘kissing spots’ and exclusive romantic packages to curated wedding offers and exceptional deals, Ifuru Island Maldives caters to every couple’s desires. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the resort aims to inspire couples, whether they are planning significant milestones or simply enjoying each other’s company.
The Love in Paradise Package at Ifuru Island Maldives allows couples to create lasting memories with an ultimate romantic getaway. Offering luxurious upgrades, exclusive dining experiences, and thoughtful touches, this package sets the perfect stage for love. Highlights include:
- Romantic Dining: Floating breakfasts, canapés & cocktails, private dinners, and sunset cocktails.
- Couples’ Indulgences: A spa treatment, bubble bath setups, and romantic turn-downs.
- Memorable Moments: Private sunset cruises, lagoon dives, art classes, and photo sessions.
- Adventure Awaits: Complimentary water sports and snorkelling gear.
- Special Perks: $100 resort credit per person and bespoke keepsakes.
Ifuru Island Maldives offers couples the opportunity to experience their dream wedding with its Free Wedding Package, which includes a range of complimentary features designed to create an unforgettable celebration. This package ensures that every detail is carefully arranged, allowing couples to relax and enjoy their special day. Package highlights include signature cocktails, a dedicated wedding planner, a private and elegantly styled wedding venue, a wedding cake, a bridal bouquet, and thoughtful touches such as a unique villa turn-down and a decorated buggy ride to the ceremony. From a scenic venue to intimate details, this package transforms a wedding into an extraordinary event in one of the world’s most romantic destinations.
The package is available for bookings on the Exclusively Yours Premium All-Inclusive plan between 1 May 2025 and 30 September 2025, with a minimum stay of seven nights required.
Visitors to Ifuru Island Maldives can discover charming ‘kissing spots’ scattered throughout the island, thoughtfully designed to create dreamy, picture-perfect moments. These special locations provide guests with the opportunity to capture memories in stunning natural settings, with the breathtaking turquoise waters serving as a picturesque backdrop.
AMRA Skincare arrives at Javvu Spa, Amilla Maldives
Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives introduces an elevated realm of rejuvenation with the launch of AMRA, a renowned skincare line rooted in nature and refined by science. This carefully curated collection has been seamlessly integrated into the spa’s bespoke treatments, reflecting Amilla’s dedication to mindful well-being and sustainability.
Blending the healing properties of the island’s indigenous ingredients with AMRA’s advanced formulations, the AMRA Signature treatments at Amilla Maldives are designed to leave guests feeling renewed and deeply nurtured. Among the highlights is The Amilla Signature Journey by AMRA, which features gold and vitamin C exfoliation, a green caviar rhassoul mask, a 24kt gold stone massage, and a gold and green caviar facial—offering relaxation, skin refinement, and deep hydration (USD 570, 180 minutes). Additionally, the AMRA Olfactory Sound Bath Experience provides a restorative sense of balance through a combination of cleansing foot rituals, aura misting, personalised facial and hair treatments, sound baths, and chakra massage (USD 590, 180 minutes).
To ensure that each treatment aligns with AMRA’s philosophy, the therapists at Javvu Spa have undergone an immersive training program led by AMRA experts. This hands-on experience has deepened their understanding of AMRA’s innovative techniques and unique formulations, equipping them to deliver personalised, transformative treatments.
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “With AMRA as our skincare partner, we are very excited about the variety of face and body treatments we will be offering our guests. The introduction of AMRA complements our ethos of creating serene, nurturing experiences that reflect the natural beauty of Amilla and the surrounding ocean.”
Each AMRA product is crafted using rare botanicals, precious minerals, and pure oils, designed to nourish the skin and soothe the soul. This harmonious blend of nature and innovation aligns with Amilla’s commitment to preserving the island’s tranquil surroundings while offering memorable moments of connection and care.
Guests are invited to explore the new offerings at Javvu Spa, where every treatment serves as a sensory journey—an opportunity to pause, unwind, and reconnect.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare joins The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exclusive luxury retreat situated on a private natural island, has partnered with Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare to provide Marriott Bonvoy members with an exceptional culinary experience.
Through the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, members have the opportunity to bid on a five-night stay for two in an overwater villa from March 25-30, 2025. This extraordinary package includes a private six-course dinner with wine pairings, curated by Chef Iside De Cesare, allowing guests to savour her Michelin-starred cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, the package offers a daily breakfast with breathtaking views of the Maldivian waves, a signature spa treatment, and a Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at the award-winning Iridium Spa, along with return seaplane transfers.
Chef Iside De Cesare is a distinguished Italian culinary expert renowned for her Michelin-starred restaurant, La Parolina, located in Trevinano. Her cuisine strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savoury, emphasising seasonality, simplicity, and the use of high-quality, local ingredients. Her expertly crafted dishes reflect a dedication to innovation while remaining rooted in traditional Italian flavours. With a strong commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability, her philosophy aligns seamlessly with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to refined dining, sophisticated indulgence, and environmental conservation.
Upon arrival, the winning bidder will be welcomed at a special reception and introduced to the serene surroundings of the resort. On March 27, guests will embark on a culinary journey with Chef Iside De Cesare, experiencing her exquisite creations and a unique interpretation of Italian cuisine. Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to indulge in Chef Iside De Cesare’s Michelin-starred cuisine while enjoying an unparalleled luxury escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
