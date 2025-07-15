Featured
Brewing change: how The Standard Maldives is redefining eco-luxury
As one of the first countries to raise the alarm on climate change and call for global action, the Maldives has long been a pioneer in environmental stewardship. At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, this legacy is embraced with pride and purpose. The resort views its role as custodian of its fragile surroundings with the utmost seriousness, and its latest sustainability efforts reflect a strong and ongoing commitment to innovation, responsibility, and leadership in environmentally conscious hospitality.
Among its recent initiatives, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has become the first resort in the country to introduce a capsule-free coffee system across all guest villas. This pioneering technology replaces traditional single-use coffee pods with compostable coffee balls, free of aluminium and plastic, which break down naturally in garden soil within weeks. Though a seemingly small change, this shift significantly reduces non-biodegradable waste, while simultaneously enhancing the in-villa coffee experience with high-quality, guilt-free options.
This initiative is not merely about convenience; it exemplifies how luxury hospitality can integrate scalable, intelligent solutions that respect the natural world. In keeping with this philosophy, the resort has transitioned all takeaway packaging to 100% paper-based materials, effectively eliminating single-use plastics from its food and beverage operations and reinforcing a commitment to sustainability at every level.
According to General Manager Justin Swart, this move alone removes an estimated 25,000 capsules from the waste stream annually – a meaningful reduction that underscores the resort’s shift towards more circular and sustainable practices. “As the first resort in the Maldives to adopt this system, we’re not just serving better coffee – we’re setting a new standard for how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” he said.
Executive Housekeeper Ismail Moosa added, “Every small change we make — whether in the villas, the laundry, or the products we use — is a step toward protecting this beautiful island we call home. It’s not just about sustainability; it’s about leaving the Maldives just as pristine for future generations to experience and cherish.”
Sustainability at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is not seen as a final destination but rather a continual journey. With a variety of additional innovations in progress, the resort is always looking for new ways to reduce its environmental impact while enhancing the guest experience. From eliminating plastic and generating solar power to sourcing food locally, each measure forms part of a broader mission to redefine what responsible luxury means in the Maldives—both now and into the future.
A key element of this strategy is the resort’s solar photovoltaic system, which has already delivered measurable results. The 365 kW installation has thus far generated over 1.24 million kWh of renewable energy, prevented approximately 1,237 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and saved an estimated 335,451 litres of diesel. With a real-time offset of 1.65 litres of diesel per minute, the system substantially reduces the resort’s dependency on fossil fuels and furthers its vision of a carbon-conscious future.
Efforts to embed sustainability extend to the resort’s culinary operations. At Joos Café, guests can enjoy a dedicated plant-based menu designed to promote both personal wellbeing and environmental health. Weekly zero-waste buffet days have been introduced, offering thoughtfully curated meals that minimise excess through careful planning and creative use of ingredients. Meanwhile, the resort’s team members are served zero-waste lunches three times a week, fostering a workplace culture that values mindful consumption.
Further contributing to its environmental agenda, the resort has implemented an in-house water bottling facility, replacing plastic bottles with reusable glass alternatives. This move not only reduces plastic waste and streamlines logistics, but also enhances the overall guest experience without sacrificing quality or design.
A crucial component underpinning all these efforts is a refined approach to procurement. The resort prioritises locally sourced ingredients—such as reef fish, octopus, lobsters, kopifai leaves, and screwpine—supporting nearby fishing and farming communities while minimising the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. By strictly adhering to local fishing regulations, such as avoiding the purchase of lobsters under 0.8 feet, the resort also ensures the protection of marine ecosystems and promotes sustainable harvesting.
“Whether it’s reducing plastic, switching to solar, or completely rethinking something as simple as a cup of coffee, we are committed to doing the right thing,” said Justin Swart. “Our guests expect more, and so do we.”
Featured
Unwind, dine and play: multi-island summer at CROSSROADS Maldives
This summer, CROSSROADS Maldives is extending an invitation to travellers to explore its unique multi-island destination. Situated just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the destination encompasses a collection of resorts, dining venues, and leisure activities suited to a wide range of guests.
A special summer offer is now available until 31 August 2025 at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Tailored for residents and expatriates, the package features room rates from just USD 249 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, return speedboat transfers for two, and access to the facilities of both resorts. Guests may also enhance their stay with a dining plan, which unlocks access to 14 distinctive restaurants across the destination. Additionally, Hard Rock Cafe Maldives is currently showcasing its limited-time World Burger Tour, featuring highlights such as the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger.
For those with limited time, the SAii Beach Club provides convenient day packages that include use of the pool, beachside relaxation, refreshing cocktails, and house-made gelato. As the sun sets, guests can choose from a variety of dining options, including globally inspired dishes at Terra & Mar or Thai-Italian fusion at Mr. Tomyam, with live DJ entertainment to complete the evening.
Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the two GZ19 padel tennis courts available on-site, catering to players of all levels and offering a lively way to stay active.
Meanwhile, the SAii Spa – one of the few double-storey spas in the Maldives – offers rejuvenating treatments crafted to nourish mind, body, and soul, with therapies incorporating locally sourced organic ingredients.
Whether travelling as a couple, family, or group of friends, CROSSROADS Maldives promises an unforgettable summer escape.
Featured
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils stylish new Beach Villas with Pool
With twice the outdoor space, an extended pool, a reimagined layout, and a fresh, airy design palette, the new Beach Villas with Pool at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa represent a remarkable transformation from their former Beach Bungalow form. The rich, dark wood tones and enclosed garden settings have been replaced with lighter, brighter, more spacious and refined options tailored for couples, honeymooners, and young families alike.
Set just steps from the shoreline and offering picturesque views of the ocean, lagoon, and sunrise, each Beach Villa accommodates up to three adults or two adults and two children under the age of 12. The interior living space now spans 70 square metres (753.5 sq. ft.), while outdoor areas have been extended to 285 square metres (3,068 sq. ft.).
Commenting on the culmination of the resort’s ongoing regeneration project, General Manager Didier Jardin remarked, “Kuda Huraa has long served as a sanctuary for those in search of a cosy Maldivian home-away-from-home. However, we recognised that our former bungalows posed limitations in layout, natural light and space. Our new Beach Villas encapsulate the soul of the island, blending comfort, care and the timeless magic of the Maldives into one seamless experience.”
Key highlights of the new Beach Villas with Pool include:
- A Fresh and Inviting Aesthetic: The former darker colour scheme has been replaced with a lighter, more vibrant palette, featuring subtle sea- and sun-inspired tones of teal, turquoise, and tangerine.
- Redesigned Interior Layout: A more functional layout begins with a bright porch leading into a light-filled en suite bedroom, complete with a study and dining area. A window-side daybed now offers serene ocean views, while a reconfigured walk-in wardrobe allows direct access to the bathroom. All villas include an outdoor shower garden, and select units feature additional family rooms.
- Enhanced Outdoor Living: The previous plunge pool has been expanded to a 36-square-metre (388 sq. ft.) swimming pool, optimally positioned to showcase the ocean vistas. A new pergola fitted with a custom-designed round swing adds an Instagram-ready spot for lounging, dining, or simply basking in the sun.
- Stylish Architecture and Interiors: Contemporary furnishings, including iconic pieces such as the B&B Italia armchair, elevate the visual appeal. A sophisticated mix of contrasting materials and textures, soft organic lines, and elegant architectural curves blend each villa harmoniously into its natural surroundings.
Each Beach Villa includes a host of complimentary features, such as daily fresh fruit, Kuda Spring bottled water, tea and coffee, twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown, and beach essentials for children aged 12 and under.
For guests seeking a seamless and indulgent island retreat, the Bed & Breakfast package is available, offering a lavish buffet breakfast each morning at Café Huraa. This is included for two guests per bedroom (or four in a family villa or bungalow, and for all guests in suites). The package is available for stays up to 20 December 2026, subject to availability.
Featured
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé
This July, Barceló Nasandhura is offering guests a taste of the sweeter side of life through a series of limited-time dessert experiences in the heart of Malé.
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the hotel hosted a Chocolate Indulgence Station in the Nasandhura Lobby on 7th July. Held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the event featured handcrafted chocolate desserts and tastings led by Head Pastry Chef Mohammed, a certified Continental Judge in Pastry Arts. The occasion attracted a delightful mix of in-house guests and walk-in visitors, who also enjoyed a specially curated photo setup and the opportunity to purchase exclusive, limited-edition treats.
Additionally, from 4th to 7th July, a dedicated Chocolate Dessert Station was presented at the Oivaru dinner buffet, located on the hotel’s third floor, offering a decadent addition to the evening dining experience.
To conclude the month’s celebrations, guests will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on all ice creams at Alimas Coffee Lounge from 20th to 26th July. Featuring house-made flavours, this offering provides the ideal way to cool off and indulge during the warm island afternoons.
