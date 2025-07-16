Maldives named ‘Best for Romance’ in Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List

The Maldives has been officially recognised as the world’s premier destination for romance in the first-ever Expedia 2025 Island Hot List. The influential report, released today by the global travel giant, places the Maldives among the top ten most sought-after islands globally, a testament to the nation’s enduring appeal.

The inclusion is backed by a significant uptick in traveller demand, with Expedia data showing that travel interest in the Maldives has surged by $15% year-on-year. This places the archipelago in an elite group of destinations that are capturing the imagination of global travellers.

While celebrated for its quintessential romantic allure, the Expedia report highlights a noteworthy evolution in the Maldives’ brand identity. The “Insider Tip” provided for the destination points to a new era of conscious luxury, describing the trend as “Paradise with a purpose.” The report notes, “Remote. Relaxed. Refined. The Maldives remains the ultimate romantic, luxury escape, but 2025 marks a shift: floating villas powered by solar, coral farming initiatives, and a growing push for carbon-neutral tourism.”

This recognition of the Maldives’ growing commitment to sustainability is a significant nod to the efforts of hoteliers and tourism operators across the country.

The comprehensive Expedia report, which analysed factors including traveller data, accommodation quality, accessibility, and overall tourism appeal, named the Maldives alongside other world-class destinations such as Bali (Best for Relaxation), Fiji (Best for Community), and Koh Samui (Best for Affordable Luxury).

For Maldivian hoteliers, the report contains several key data points. It identifies May as the best time to travel to the Maldives, offering a valuable insight for marketing and occupancy planning. The report also references the premium positioning of the destination, noting average hotel rates can be around $655. Jumeirah Olhahali Island Maldives was specifically mentioned as a hotel recommendation.

Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, commented on the list’s purpose: “Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape.”

The press release also shared that global interest in island destinations is up by an average of $30%, signalling a robust market that the Maldives is well-positioned to capitalise on. Expedia’s advice to travellers, such as bundling flights and hotels to save an average of nearly $338, further encourages bookings to long-haul destinations like the Maldives.

This accolade from a major online travel agency like Expedia provides powerful validation of the Maldives’ strategic direction, successfully blending its world-famous romantic appeal with a forward-thinking commitment to environmental stewardship.