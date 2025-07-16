Awards
Maldives named ‘Best for Romance’ in Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List
The Maldives has been officially recognised as the world’s premier destination for romance in the first-ever Expedia 2025 Island Hot List. The influential report, released today by the global travel giant, places the Maldives among the top ten most sought-after islands globally, a testament to the nation’s enduring appeal.
The inclusion is backed by a significant uptick in traveller demand, with Expedia data showing that travel interest in the Maldives has surged by $15% year-on-year. This places the archipelago in an elite group of destinations that are capturing the imagination of global travellers.
While celebrated for its quintessential romantic allure, the Expedia report highlights a noteworthy evolution in the Maldives’ brand identity. The “Insider Tip” provided for the destination points to a new era of conscious luxury, describing the trend as “Paradise with a purpose.” The report notes, “Remote. Relaxed. Refined. The Maldives remains the ultimate romantic, luxury escape, but 2025 marks a shift: floating villas powered by solar, coral farming initiatives, and a growing push for carbon-neutral tourism.”
This recognition of the Maldives’ growing commitment to sustainability is a significant nod to the efforts of hoteliers and tourism operators across the country.
The comprehensive Expedia report, which analysed factors including traveller data, accommodation quality, accessibility, and overall tourism appeal, named the Maldives alongside other world-class destinations such as Bali (Best for Relaxation), Fiji (Best for Community), and Koh Samui (Best for Affordable Luxury).
For Maldivian hoteliers, the report contains several key data points. It identifies May as the best time to travel to the Maldives, offering a valuable insight for marketing and occupancy planning. The report also references the premium positioning of the destination, noting average hotel rates can be around $655. Jumeirah Olhahali Island Maldives was specifically mentioned as a hotel recommendation.
Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, commented on the list’s purpose: “Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape.”
The press release also shared that global interest in island destinations is up by an average of $30%, signalling a robust market that the Maldives is well-positioned to capitalise on. Expedia’s advice to travellers, such as bundling flights and hotels to save an average of nearly $338, further encourages bookings to long-haul destinations like the Maldives.
This accolade from a major online travel agency like Expedia provides powerful validation of the Maldives’ strategic direction, successfully blending its world-famous romantic appeal with a forward-thinking commitment to environmental stewardship.
Awards
JOALI Maldives ranked Asia’s best and No. 7 in world’s top 100
JOALI Maldives has been named the #1 Resort in Asia and #7 Resort in the World in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025, reaffirming its place as one of the leading luxury destinations globally and the hallmark of excellence of the Maldives.
Each year, Travel + Leisure readers rate the world’s most exceptional hotels based on rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. JOALI Maldives’ consistently high ratings reflect an enduring commitment to thoughtful luxury and heartfelt guest experiences.
With an outstanding score of 99.46 this year, the resort stands among the highest-rated properties in the world in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. Guests praised every element of the experience, from the design of the villas to the warmth of the service, with one reader declaring Saoke, the resort’s signature Japanese restaurant, as “the best food in the world.” This level of acclaim reflects not only exceptional facilities, but also the resort’s unwavering commitment to curating personalised, soulful journeys for every guest.
This award adds to an ever-growing list of honours for the resort. JOALI Maldives has proudly upheld Forbes Five-Star status consecutively, has been celebrated in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards most recently as the #1 Resort in the Indian Ocean, and continues to earn praise in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards and previous editions of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best.
“We are truly humbled by this recognition from Travel + Leisure readers,” says Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “It’s especially meaningful because it comes from our guests — many of whom return year after year, sharing heartfelt feedback about our island. Our team works with quiet dedication to anticipate needs, honour privacy, and create moments of true joy. The recognition reflects the connections we have built with our guests, and I am immensely proud of this achievement”
A beacon of creativity and conscious living in the Maldives, JOALI continues to elevate luxury hospitality by meaningfulness, beauty, and soul.
Awards
Villa Park, Villa Nautica crowned among world’s top 100 hotels
Villa Resorts has been recognised in the TopHotels “Top 100 Hotels of the Year 2024” list, with two of its properties, Villa Park and Villa Nautica, featured among the highest-rated hotels based on guest reviews from Russia and the CIS.
TopHotels is one of the most widely used hotel review platforms among Russian-speaking travellers, and its annual ranking reflects feedback from thousands of verified guests. Earning a place in this list highlights the strong appeal of Villa Resorts’ offerings in these markets and the high level of satisfaction experienced by guests throughout the year.
Villa Park, located in South Ari Atoll, is well known for its lush landscapes, vibrant marine life, and wide range of activities suited for families, couples, and nature enthusiasts. Villa Nautica, situated near Malé, offers a more energetic island setting with beachfront villas, lively experiences, and a relaxed yet refined atmosphere.
While each resort offers something unique, both share the brand’s signature focus on heartfelt service, comfortable luxury, and a strong sense of place inspired by the Maldives.
This recognition reflects Villa Resorts’ longstanding relationship with guests from Russia and the CIS. The brand has continually invested in understanding the needs of these travellers, offering multilingual support and culturally considerate service across its properties.
With roots in the Maldives since the early 1980s, Villa Resorts remains one of the country’s most established hospitality brands. This recent acknowledgment from TopHotels reinforces its position as a trusted choice for international travellers seeking authentic island experiences grounded in comfort, care, and connection.
Awards
Multiple SATA nominations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
Two renowned Maldivian resorts, Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, have been nominated across multiple categories at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), a prestigious recognition of excellence in hospitality and tourism across the region.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has secured nominations in the following categories:
- Leading All-Inclusive Resort
- Leading Family Resort
- Leading F&B Resort
These nominations highlight the resort’s sustained commitment to delivering high-quality hospitality, dining, and family-oriented experiences. As a trailblazer in all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives, Lily Beach offers a refined guest experience through its award-winning Platinum Plan, which includes à la carte dining, curated excursions, wellness services, and an extensive selection of premium wines—crafted to suit the needs of today’s discerning traveller.
Guests at Lily Beach can enjoy a variety of dining options across venues such as Tamarind, Lily Maa, Vibes, AQVA, Teppanyaki, and Les Turquoise d’Aqua. The resort’s wine list has been recognised with a Wine Spectator Award. This August, Lily Beach will host Michelin-starred Chef Igles Corelli for an exclusive ‘Flavour’ dining experience.
A preferred destination for families, the resort features a lively Kids’ Club, the Vibes Family Pool, and year-round entertainment suitable for all ages. A range of activities is available, including tennis, water sports, nightly shows, and treatments at the Tamara Spa. Located adjacent to the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the resort also offers extraordinary opportunities to swim with whale sharks and manta rays, as well as explore a vibrant 360° house reef.
The nominations reflect Lily Beach’s enduring focus on culinary distinction, family-friendly amenities, and meaningful island experiences.
Voting for Lily Beach Resort & Spa is open until 15th July 2025.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, located in the remote and unspoilt Haa Alifu Atoll, has also earned nominations in three categories at SATA 2025:
- Leading Beach Resort
- Leading Wellness & Spa Hotel/Resort
- Most Romantic Resort
Well known for its generous villa sizes and natural surroundings, the resort offers a private and tranquil setting ideal for couples, honeymooners, and families seeking relaxation away from busier destinations. Villas are set among dense tropical greenery and some of the Maldives’ most pristine beaches.
Guests can explore a diverse culinary offering across five restaurants, featuring beachfront fine dining and overwater options. With a focus on fresh seafood and international cuisine, each meal is enhanced by the island’s calm atmosphere and attentive service.
Hideaway is also one of the few natural islands in the Maldives with a double house reef, giving guests direct access to rich marine life from the shore. For those who enjoy staying active, the resort’s Recreation Centre includes tennis courts, a golf simulator, padel, pickleball, a putting green, indoor badminton, beach sports, a waterpark, and a gym.
The Hideaway Spa provides treatments based on Balinese and Ayurvedic traditions, delivered in a serene garden setting. Romantic beachfront dinners and private villa experiences further contribute to the resort’s reputation as a leading destination for couples.
With a focus on space, privacy, and personalised service, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers an experience rooted in the natural beauty of the Maldives, catering to both leisure and wellness seekers.
These nominations collectively reflect the commitment of both resorts to delivering exceptional hospitality, distinctive dining, and memorable stays in the Maldives.
Voting for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is open until 15th July 2025.
