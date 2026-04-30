Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas named to 2026 T+L 500 list

Minor Hotels has announced its most successful year to date in the Travel + Leisure annual hotel rankings, with ten properties included in the 2026 T+L 500 list of the best hotels in the world, including one of its flagship resorts in the Maldives.

Representing the Maldives is Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, which was once again recognised among the Indian Ocean’s leading luxury resorts. The property was noted for its overwater villas, underwater dining experiences and location within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll.

The inclusion highlights continued international recognition for the Maldives as a premium tourism destination, with luxury hospitality brands maintaining a strong presence in global travel rankings.

Minor Hotels, which manages more than 640 hotels worldwide across operation and development, said this year marked a record performance in the T+L 500, with properties recognised across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

Asia recorded the strongest representation, with five Anantara resorts featured on the list. Alongside the Maldives property, resorts in Vietnam and Sri Lanka were also recognised.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels, said the recognition reflected the strength of the group’s portfolio.

“To see ten of our properties recognised in the T+L 500 underlines the scale and quality of our global luxury portfolio,” he said. “It reflects the breadth of what we’re doing in luxury today, and the consistency with which those experiences are resonating with guests across our brands and regions.”

The T+L 500 list is compiled from the results of the 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. It features hotels and resorts that readers repeatedly select for service, quality, amenities and guest experience.

The 2026 edition appears in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, with selected highlights also published online.