Niva Kuramathi Maldives welcomes artist Sarah Smart for island residency

Renowned British illustrator Sarah Smart will be at Niva Kuramathi Maldives from 22 – 24 May 2026, offering live portrait sessions. Internationally recognised for her expertise in live painting, product illustration, packaging and luxury brand art projects, Sarah is set to deliver a truly unique experience for art lovers.

During her tranquil island residency, Sarah will conduct two exclusive live portrait sessions per day over three days. Guests will have the unique opportunity to have their portraits captured in her signature style, observe her illustrative techniques up close, and receive a postcard or A5- sized original artwork to cherish as a memento of their experience.

Young artists are invited to join Sarah for an enchanting interactive workshop at the Bageecha Kids Club. This special session is designed to spark creativity and ignite young imaginations, guiding children on a journey of artistic discovery. It’s a wonderful opportunity for budding painters to express themselves through art, creating magical memories of their time on the island.

Sarah’s diverse portfolio spans painting live illustrations for international brands, such as a private gathering at the Oliver Peoples Boutique store in Madrid where guests received personalised tote bags capturing themselves in the new collection. She also creates live fashion illustrations of guests at elegant private parties, like a James Bond-themed soirée at The Arts Club in Mayfair. Her brand collaborations include crafting personalised tote bags for Sunglass Hut in Dublin and Copenhagen and designing illustrations for an Advent Calendar for Hill St., an artisan bean-to-bar UK chocolate brand. Her wider client list includes Tory Burch, Chanel, Gucci and Miu Miu. Additionally, Sarah has designed stationery for Jumeirah Carlton Tower’s Chelsea Dog Day and new menu design for The Doyle Collection.