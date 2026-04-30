Lifestyle
Niva Kuramathi Maldives welcomes artist Sarah Smart for island residency
Renowned British illustrator Sarah Smart will be at Niva Kuramathi Maldives from 22 – 24 May 2026, offering live portrait sessions. Internationally recognised for her expertise in live painting, product illustration, packaging and luxury brand art projects, Sarah is set to deliver a truly unique experience for art lovers.
During her tranquil island residency, Sarah will conduct two exclusive live portrait sessions per day over three days. Guests will have the unique opportunity to have their portraits captured in her signature style, observe her illustrative techniques up close, and receive a postcard or A5- sized original artwork to cherish as a memento of their experience.
Young artists are invited to join Sarah for an enchanting interactive workshop at the Bageecha Kids Club. This special session is designed to spark creativity and ignite young imaginations, guiding children on a journey of artistic discovery. It’s a wonderful opportunity for budding painters to express themselves through art, creating magical memories of their time on the island.
Sarah’s diverse portfolio spans painting live illustrations for international brands, such as a private gathering at the Oliver Peoples Boutique store in Madrid where guests received personalised tote bags capturing themselves in the new collection. She also creates live fashion illustrations of guests at elegant private parties, like a James Bond-themed soirée at The Arts Club in Mayfair. Her brand collaborations include crafting personalised tote bags for Sunglass Hut in Dublin and Copenhagen and designing illustrations for an Advent Calendar for Hill St., an artisan bean-to-bar UK chocolate brand. Her wider client list includes Tory Burch, Chanel, Gucci and Miu Miu. Additionally, Sarah has designed stationery for Jumeirah Carlton Tower’s Chelsea Dog Day and new menu design for The Doyle Collection.
Culture
Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Eid with focus on heritage and guest experiences
Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort unfolded this year as a heartfelt celebration of connection, reflection, and Maldivian heritage, bringing guests together through two days of meaningful experiences designed to honour the spirit of the holiday.
From the first morning of Eid, families gathered over generous breakfast spreads and continued to reconnect throughout the day with celebratory dining offerings that wove together shared traditions and island flavours. As evening arrived, the resort invited guests to slow down under the open sky–stargazing by the shoreline, floating sound- healing sessions by the lagoon, and gentle sunrise and sunset yoga created quiet spaces for gratitude and presence.
The festivities continued across the island with immersive activities for all ages. Guests joined friendly football matches and a junior football camp, explored new skills in hands-on cooking classes, centred mind and body through Muay Thai practice, and took part in light-hearted competitions such as kayaking and archery. Beyond the resort, those eager to discover local life ventured on guided island visits, while evenings resonated with Maldivian folklore storytelling and the rhythm of the traditional Boduberu performance, bringing the cultural heartbeat of Eid to life.
Honouring Maldivian Heritage
A highlight of this year’s celebrations was the Eid cultural showcase at Raha Market on the 20th of March. The space was transformed into a traditional Fange, a handcrafted palm-thatched hut, where guests could explore skills and tools that once formed the backbone of daily life across the Maldives.
Artisans demonstrated Hanu lathe, how it is used in the sharpening of the Kathivalhi chopping blade, and the versatile Furoa axe, offering insight into craftsmanship passed down through generations. Guests observed the intricate Roanu Veshun technique of coir rope braiding and the delicate Fangi Vinun craft of weaving coconut fronds into kajan roofing, a once-essential, fully renewable building material.
The experience continued with traditional hand-milling of grains–wheat, finger millet, and rice, recalling a time before modern conveniences. The hut glowed with the warm flicker of Faanoozu oil lamps, a reminder of the simplicity of island life before the arrival of electricity.
No Maldivian celebration is complete without hedhika, and guests enjoyed freshly prepared favourites such as gulha, bajiya, masroshi, and keemiya, each carrying the flavours of home kitchens and long-held family recipes.
A Night to Remember
Children brought joyful energy to the festivities with a special Eid parade, filling the island with colour and excitement. As the evening closed, guests gathered along the shoreline to watch the Eid moon rise over the ocean–a quiet, luminous moment that captured the essence of the celebration: gratitude, unity and the timeless beauty of island life.
This year’s Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort was more than an event, it was a shared experience woven from culture, community, and the simple joy of being together. The resort looks forward to welcoming guests again next year to continue this cherished tradition.
For further information and reservations, please visit https://sirrufenfushi.com/ or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Culture
Sun Siyam Olhuveli celebrates Eid with beach fiesta and cultural performances
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr on 20th March 2026 with a spirited celebration that brought team members together in a lively showcase of unity, culture, and camaraderie. Set against the backdrop of the resort’s sun-drenched shores, the Eid Beach Fiesta transformed the Water Sports Beach into a lively hub of laughter, friendly competition, and shared moments, reinforcing the strong sense of community that defines the resort.
The celebration featured a series of engaging activities including classic beach games such as the wheelbarrow race, three-legged race, water bucket challenge, and the playful “Kukudu Koo” catch-the-chicken challenge, as highlighted in the event programme. These light-hearted competitions encouraged collaboration across departments, breaking routines and fostering meaningful connections beyond the workplace.
Eid in the Maldives is a time of togetherness and celebration, marked by communal prayers, festive meals, and gatherings with family and friends. Inspired by these traditions, Sun Siyam Olhuveli embraced the spirit of Eid through shared joy, cultural moments, and meaningful connections.
As part of the evening festivities, key team members took to the stage at the Lagoon to perform traditional Boduberu, offering guests an authentic cultural experience and marking the celebration with rhythm, energy, and island spirit.
“At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Celebrations like Eid Al Fitr are not only about honoring tradition but also about nurturing the connections that make our workplace feel like a community,” said Ahmed Shazeen, Director of Human Resource at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “It is these shared experiences that elevate team spirit and create a positive environment where everyone thrives.”
As part of the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to champion a culture where meaningful experiences extend beyond guests to include its dedicated team members. The Eid celebration stands as a reflection of this ethos, where culture, connection, and a touch of playful energy come together seamlessly on island time.
To discover more upcoming events and experiences at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, please visit the resort’s website.
Culture
Fushifaru Maldives showcases Maldivian culture through Eid celebrations
Fushifaru Maldives marked Eid al-Fitr with a series of cultural experiences aimed at showcasing Maldivian heritage and community values, as part of its “Moments of Kindness” initiative.
The resort organised activities designed to reconnect guests with traditional island life, placing a focus on cultural authenticity and community engagement. According to the resort, the initiative sought to revive elements of Maldivian traditions and present them in an interactive format for both international visitors and the local community.
A key highlight of the celebrations was a dedicated Maldivian Night, which featured a live demonstration of Malayfaiy, a traditional communal cooking practice. The experience was complemented by shisha offerings and cooking demonstrations, providing guests with insight into historical culinary techniques and social customs in the Maldives.
The evening also included a Maldivian buffet showcasing a range of local dishes, giving guests the opportunity to experience traditional flavours in a curated setting.
Fushifaru Maldives stated that the programme aimed to create meaningful connections through shared cultural experiences, while preserving and promoting local traditions within a resort environment.
The Eid celebrations form part of the resort’s broader efforts to incorporate elements of Maldivian identity into guest experiences, aligning with growing industry emphasis on cultural sustainability and community-oriented tourism.
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