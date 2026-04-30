Meyyafushi Maldives opens with focus on premium all-inclusive travel

Meyyafushi Maldives by BeKind Hospitality Group is now officially open, welcoming guests to a new island escape designed around premium all-inclusive comfort, personalised service, and unrivalled facility offerings.

Designed as a sanctuary to connect within and beyond, Meyyafushi Maldives brings together contemporary design, curated experiences, and exceptional culinary journeys across a naturally breathtaking island setting. With all dining concepts, facilities and signature experiences now fully realised, the resort invites guests to discover a seamless blend of indulgence, adventure, and tranquillity.

At the heart of the experience is a collection of 94 elegantly appointed villas and suites, each with a private pool, offering both beachfront serenity and overwater escapism. Elevated design meets effortless comfort, creating spaces that are both refined and deeply connected to the surrounding nature.

Meyyafushi’s culinary landscape is a defining highlight, featuring a diverse portfolio of dining venues led by an expert culinary team. From authentic Asian flavours and refined Chinese cuisine to international favourites, each concept is thoughtfully curated to deliver a dynamic and elevated dining journey. The recent opening of Raa, the resort’s dedicated overwater wine cellar, introduces a sophisticated space for curated tastings and premium pairings, further enhancing the gastronomic offering.

Signature experiences set Meyyafushi apart on the global stage. Guests can dine beneath the ocean at the striking Bubble Underwater Restaurant, play on the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, or unwind at the adults-only Sky Bar and Sunken Lounge, complete with a glass-bottom infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean. Each experience has been designed to be both distinctive and unforgettable, offering moments that linger long after departure.

Beyond its standout features, Meyyafushi delivers a truly seamless island experience. From natural beach landscapes to fully curated excursions and activity programmes, every element has been carefully refined to ensure a fruitful and intuitive guest journey.

Underpinning the experience is a strong commitment to service excellence, delivered by a diverse and highly trained international team. With multilingual expertise and a focus on intuitive, personalised service, Meyyafushi ensures that every guest feels both understood and effortlessly cared for throughout their stay.

“We are proud to present the fully realised vision of Meyyafushi Maldives,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager. “Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to offer a refined island experience, where guests can truly disconnect from the world and reconnect with what matters most.”

Just a 35-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi Maldives offers a new perspective on premium all-inclusive travel — where bold experiences, elevated design, and genuine Maldivian hospitality come together in perfect harmony.