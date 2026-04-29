Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents May–July guest experience calendar

Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has introduced a series of guest experiences scheduled from May to July 2026, combining wellness, cultural activities, dining and entertainment across the island.

The programme is structured to offer a mix of daytime and evening activities, with each month featuring a different focus aligned with seasonal events and international observances.

In May, the programme begins with Full Moon Celebrations on 1 May 2026, including beachside dining alongside yoga and sound healing sessions. This is followed by Mother’s Day on 10 May 2026, with activities such as a Mother and Daughter Retreat and spa experiences designed for shared participation.

Later in the month, World Whisky Day on 16 May 2026 will be marked with a single malt tasting session. Activities for younger guests will include a Kids Fashion and Talent Show, providing a platform for participation and entertainment.

In June, the focus shifts towards wellness and cultural engagement. Global Wellness Day on 13 June 2026 will include guided sessions and ocean-based activities. The Dragon Boat Festival on 21 June 2026 will be marked with a themed dining experience.

The resort will also host World Cup live screenings throughout June and July, creating a social viewing environment for guests. International Yoga Day on 21 June 2026 will be observed with a sunrise beach session.

In July, World Chocolate Day on 7 July 2026 will be marked with themed culinary experiences. Maldives Independence Day on 26 July 2026 will be observed through a Maldivian night buffet and Boduberu performances.

Full Moon Night will return on 29 July 2026 with beach dining and wellness sessions, while the Sun and Splash Pool Party on 22 July 2026 will bring together music, dining and poolside activities.

Through this three-month programme, Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa is offering a mix of wellness, cultural and social experiences designed to provide guests with a range of activities during their stay.