Featured
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents May–July guest experience calendar
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has introduced a series of guest experiences scheduled from May to July 2026, combining wellness, cultural activities, dining and entertainment across the island.
The programme is structured to offer a mix of daytime and evening activities, with each month featuring a different focus aligned with seasonal events and international observances.
In May, the programme begins with Full Moon Celebrations on 1 May 2026, including beachside dining alongside yoga and sound healing sessions. This is followed by Mother’s Day on 10 May 2026, with activities such as a Mother and Daughter Retreat and spa experiences designed for shared participation.
Later in the month, World Whisky Day on 16 May 2026 will be marked with a single malt tasting session. Activities for younger guests will include a Kids Fashion and Talent Show, providing a platform for participation and entertainment.
In June, the focus shifts towards wellness and cultural engagement. Global Wellness Day on 13 June 2026 will include guided sessions and ocean-based activities. The Dragon Boat Festival on 21 June 2026 will be marked with a themed dining experience.
The resort will also host World Cup live screenings throughout June and July, creating a social viewing environment for guests. International Yoga Day on 21 June 2026 will be observed with a sunrise beach session.
In July, World Chocolate Day on 7 July 2026 will be marked with themed culinary experiences. Maldives Independence Day on 26 July 2026 will be observed through a Maldivian night buffet and Boduberu performances.
Full Moon Night will return on 29 July 2026 with beach dining and wellness sessions, while the Sun and Splash Pool Party on 22 July 2026 will bring together music, dining and poolside activities.
Through this three-month programme, Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa is offering a mix of wellness, cultural and social experiences designed to provide guests with a range of activities during their stay.
Family
Le Méridien Maldives highlights family travel with summer package
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced its Family Fun Summer package, aimed at families seeking a longer island stay built around shared activities, dining and accommodation benefits. The offer is available for booking until 15 June 2026, for stays through to 20 December 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights.
Located in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is set within a lagoon environment and is positioning the package around a combination of family-oriented experiences and flexible daily programming. The property incorporates eco-conscious design elements alongside its natural island setting, with activities structured across both recreation and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package is designed for two adults and two children aged 12 and below. It includes full board dining with daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across selected venues, while children in this age group stay and dine free of charge. Guests also receive a USD 150 resort credit per stay, which can be used across dining outlets and Explore Spa by Le Méridien.
Daily watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling are included, alongside a programme of activities that varies each day. These include yoga, Pilates, beach volleyball, scavenger hunts and live entertainment. Younger guests have access to the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offers structured activities, outdoor play areas and a dedicated toddler space.
Additional experiences include access to the Marine Conservation Hub, where guests can engage with the resident marine biologist, and guided tours of the resort’s hydroponic garden through The Greenhouse Tour. The Waves Fitness Centre is also available, offering programmes for different fitness levels, while the in-villa minibar is replenished daily with non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
For children, the Kids Hub programme includes themed activity days focused on subjects such as marine life and local culture, alongside workshops, games and evening experiences including a children’s camping activity with stargazing and group activities.
Families can also take part in marine-based activities including snorkelling, lagoon exploration and excursions such as dolphin and turtle trips. Creative sessions, including painting, are also part of the activity offering.
Through the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme, the resort offers a Family Foraging experience in its hydroponic garden, where guests can take part in harvesting produce with the resident horticulturalist before using the ingredients in cooking sessions.
The resort’s dining outlets include a range of options, from Mediterranean-style lunches at Riviera to beachside dining at Velaa Bar + Grill. Le Scoop, the resort’s gelato outlet, offers a selection of flavours including options using locally sourced ingredients.
For adults, La Vie provides an adults-only bar environment, with views over the Indian Ocean, a private pool and a selection of beverages and light dishes.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 villas across beach and overwater categories, including two-bedroom options designed for families and groups. These include Beach Villas with direct access to the shoreline and Overwater Villas with lagoon access. Some villas also include private pools.
For larger groups, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa accommodates up to six adults and three children, with indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private beach area, swimming pool and jacuzzi.
Through the Family Fun Summer package, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning its offer within the family and multigenerational travel segment, combining accommodation, dining and activity-based experiences within an island setting.
Awards
Family Fun Summer returns to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
As multigenerational travel continues to influence the luxury hospitality sector, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has reintroduced its Family Fun Summer programme, aimed at families seeking more time together through a combination of accommodation, activities and dining benefits.
Built around the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” philosophy, the programme includes a USD 300 resort credit that can be used across dining, spa and recreational experiences, allowing different generations to shape their stay according to their interests.
At the centre of the offer are the resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool, which are designed to accommodate multigenerational travel through larger layouts and private space. These villas are supported by Thakuru service and complimentary bicycles, giving guests flexibility in how they move around and experience the island.
Beyond the villa, the programme includes a range of activities intended to support family engagement and shared experiences. Younger guests have access to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the larger children’s clubs in the Maldives, with more than 100 programmes focused on play and discovery. Families can also take part in culinary classes at the JW Garden, where the resort offers a farm-to-table experience linked to the natural setting of the island.
Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, said the programme responds to changing guest expectations around luxury travel.
“Today’s luxury traveller isn’t just seeking a beautiful destination, they’re seeking time,” he said. “Time together, time to be present, time away from the noise. ‘Family Fun Summer’ is our answer to that, a sanctuary where every generation finds something meaningful.”
The Family Fun Summer package includes the USD 300 resort credit, which can be used for spa treatments, dining or island activities. It also includes daily breakfast, as well as three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at selected venues. Families will also receive a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa.
In addition, the package offers 60 per cent savings on dining at the resort’s signature restaurants, Hashi and Shio. Other inclusions include Thakuru service, complimentary use of non-motorised watersports equipment, and private bicycles for island use. The package also includes a 30-minute photography session and one printed photograph as a keepsake.
Through the relaunch of Family Fun Summer, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning itself within the growing multigenerational travel segment, combining larger villa accommodation with dining, leisure and family-focused experiences.
Celebration
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Maldives Summer Escape for Eid al Adha
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced its Maldives Summer Escape offer as part of its positioning for Eid al Adha travel, combining accommodation benefits with seasonal dining and guest experiences for families, couples and small groups.
Available for stays through to 31 October 2026, the offer is designed to support longer stays and multigenerational travel, with a focus on dining flexibility and island-based experiences within a private resort setting.
To mark the Eid period, the resort will present a series of guest experiences linked to the occasion. On 27 May, guests will be offered an Eid breakfast at Seasalt Restaurant, featuring live Arabic cooking stations prepared by Egyptian chefs, alongside dishes such as foul medames, manakish and shakshuka.
An Eid-themed dinner buffet will also be held the same evening, with regional dishes and live cooking stations forming part of the dining programme. On other days, guests will also have the option of visiting a nearby local island to observe traditional Eid celebrations in a Maldivian community setting.
From 27 to 29 May, Mirus Bar will host a series of evening activations including a shisha lounge and DJ sets. The resort said the programme is intended to create a social setting suited to both couples and groups.
The Maldives Summer Escape offer includes daily breakfast and three-course à la carte dinners at selected venues, along with a USD 75 dining credit that can be used for alternative experiences such as Teppanyaki, The Shack or private dining.
Additional benefits include 15 per cent off treatments at Spa Alila, 20 per cent off food and beverage purchases, and 20 per cent off return seaplane transfers.
The resort said the offer is particularly suited to families and groups, with villa accommodation designed to provide both shared living space and privacy, while also appealing to couples through its more understated approach to island stays.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said the resort had designed the offer around the significance of Eid and the expectations of guests travelling during the period.
“Eid is a deeply meaningful time, centred on togetherness, reflection, and shared moments,” he said. “For those choosing to celebrate away from home, we’ve curated an experience that feels both intimate and considered — where thoughtful dining, unhurried surroundings, and the natural beauty of the island come together to create something truly memorable.”
Through the combination of seasonal programming, dining inclusions and additional guest benefits, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is presenting the Maldives Summer Escape as an option for Eid travel in the Maldives.
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