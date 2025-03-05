Mondrian to bring oversized imagination to Maldives

Ennismore has announced the upcoming Mondrian Maldives, set to open on Kuredhivaru Island in 2026. The resort will be situated on a secluded island in the Noonu Atoll.

Before its transformation into Mondrian Maldives, the property will operate as Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa under Ennismore’s management.

Previously part of the Mövenpick portfolio, the resort remains available for booking on ALL.com and will continue its association with Accor’s loyalty program, ALL. This transition highlights Ennismore’s and the owner’s commitment to enhancing the island’s hospitality offering under the Mondrian brand.

Mondrian Maldives will feature 105 villas, offering diverse accommodation options, such as 30 beach pool villas, surrounded by tropical greenery 72 overwater pool villas, overlooking the turquoise waters and three-bedroom beach pool residences, providing direct beach access.

Each villa will include a private pool, ensuring guests experience a secluded and tranquil retreat.

True to Mondrian’s ethos of cultural engagement, the resort will offer a variety of curated experiences reflecting the Maldives’ rich heritage.

Guests will have access to a luxury spa, fitness and sports facilities, including a gym, yoga pavilion, tennis and volleyball courts, a diving centre, offering opportunities to explore Maldivian marine life, multiple pools and a kids’ club, 4 dining venues, featuring mixology experiences.

Mondrian is known for its strong design identity and cultural influence, with properties in key locations such as Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Mexico City, and Ibiza.

The brand is currently expanding into destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Tulum, and Australia’s Gold Coast. Mondrian is not the only Ennismore’s brand on a growth path as the company unveiled many new openings throughout the year.

“Surrounded by stunning beaches and turquoise waters, Mondrian Maldives will create the perfect sanctuary for our guests. Where bold design intersects with island style, the resort realises new dream-like spaces where guests can escape into nature’s wonders on a secluded private island. In bringing Mondrian’s oversized imagination to the Maldives, we hope to raise the bar as a cultural and culinary destination in the islands,” said Phil Zrihen, Brand COO for Mondrian Hotels at Ennismore.