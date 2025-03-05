News
Mondrian to bring oversized imagination to Maldives
Ennismore has announced the upcoming Mondrian Maldives, set to open on Kuredhivaru Island in 2026. The resort will be situated on a secluded island in the Noonu Atoll.
Before its transformation into Mondrian Maldives, the property will operate as Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa under Ennismore’s management.
Previously part of the Mövenpick portfolio, the resort remains available for booking on ALL.com and will continue its association with Accor’s loyalty program, ALL. This transition highlights Ennismore’s and the owner’s commitment to enhancing the island’s hospitality offering under the Mondrian brand.
Mondrian Maldives will feature 105 villas, offering diverse accommodation options, such as 30 beach pool villas, surrounded by tropical greenery 72 overwater pool villas, overlooking the turquoise waters and three-bedroom beach pool residences, providing direct beach access.
Each villa will include a private pool, ensuring guests experience a secluded and tranquil retreat.
True to Mondrian’s ethos of cultural engagement, the resort will offer a variety of curated experiences reflecting the Maldives’ rich heritage.
Guests will have access to a luxury spa, fitness and sports facilities, including a gym, yoga pavilion, tennis and volleyball courts, a diving centre, offering opportunities to explore Maldivian marine life, multiple pools and a kids’ club, 4 dining venues, featuring mixology experiences.
Mondrian is known for its strong design identity and cultural influence, with properties in key locations such as Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Mexico City, and Ibiza.
The brand is currently expanding into destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Tulum, and Australia’s Gold Coast. Mondrian is not the only Ennismore’s brand on a growth path as the company unveiled many new openings throughout the year.
“Surrounded by stunning beaches and turquoise waters, Mondrian Maldives will create the perfect sanctuary for our guests. Where bold design intersects with island style, the resort realises new dream-like spaces where guests can escape into nature’s wonders on a secluded private island. In bringing Mondrian’s oversized imagination to the Maldives, we hope to raise the bar as a cultural and culinary destination in the islands,” said Phil Zrihen, Brand COO for Mondrian Hotels at Ennismore.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives reinforces sustainability commitment with Green Globe recertification
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its recertification as a Green Globe Certified resort following the successful completion of its annual sustainability audit. This marks the second consecutive year of achieving this prestigious recognition, reaffirming the resort’s unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, responsible tourism, and community engagement.
Located just 30 minutes from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili is a luxury resort in Maldives offering an immersive blend of adventure, relaxation, and world-class hospitality. With its stunning 75 overwater and beachfront villas and residences, 8 diverse dining experiences, and an array of recreational activities—including surfing at the legendary Chicken’s Break—the resort seamlessly integrates Maldivian charm with modern sustainability practices.
Having first attained Green Globe Certification in 2024, Kuda Villingili continues to meet the highest international standards for sustainability. The certification evaluates 44 core criteria and over 380 compliance indicators, ensuring a holistic approach to eco-conscious operations.
“At Kuda Villingili, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Being recertified by Green Globe is not just an achievement but a privilege—it reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the Maldives’ pristine environment while delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.
Kuda Villingili’s sustainability initiatives span across multiple areas, integrating innovative solutions to minimise environmental impact. The resort harnesses solar energy, with panels installed in the team members’ village, leading to a 40% reduction in energy consumption. Waste management is a key focus, with a state-of-the-art composting system that repurposes food waste into fertilizer, contributing to the island’s lush vegetation. To reduce plastic pollution, Kuda Villingili incorporates recycled materials into its design, featuring carpets made from recycled plastic and bathtubs crafted from crushed marble. The resort also operates an on-site recycling center, where glass bottles are processed and repurposed in construction as a sand replacement. Beyond infrastructure, Kuda Villingili actively fosters sustainability awareness among guests and ambassadors, encouraging responsible practices that align with its commitment to environmental conservation.
Green Globe Certification is one of the most prestigious global sustainability programs, offering independent audits to ensure long-term environmental responsibility. Kuda Villingili remains committed to continuously improving its sustainable operations, setting a benchmark for eco-friendly luxury in the Maldives.
At Kuda Villingili, luxury goes beyond indulgence—it is a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism. Guests are invited to experience a paradise where eco-conscious practices are seamlessly woven into every aspect of their stay, from thoughtfully designed villas made with sustainable materials to dining experiences that prioritise locally sourced ingredients. Whether exploring the vibrant marine life, enjoying wellness retreats, or simply unwinding in the island’s tranquil setting, every moment at Kuda Villingili contributes to a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.
News
Soak up sun with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ DISCOVERY offer
Have you watched the first light of day break over the horizon, casting hues of gold and blush pink across the endless blue? In the Maldives, the sun casts its glow across the Indian Ocean year-round, painting every moment with warmth and wonder. As Summer unfolds, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives invites you to experience it all with no restrictions on how long you choose to stay.
For a limited time, Cinnamon DISCOVERY members have the opportunity to unlock a world of exclusive privileges. Book your perfect escape between 1st March and 31st March 2025, and travel any time from 1st May to 31st October 2025. Start your journey the right way with complimentary transfers and step into a world of comfort with a range of special benefits, all designed to elevate your stay.
Picture arriving at your resort and being warmly welcomed with a thoughtful amenity, then enjoying the added luxury of a room upgrade. As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to settle into a suite that elevates your stay to new heights of comfort and style. Throughout your stay, a world of exclusive experiences awaits as you can savour a romantic four-course dinner by the beach or set off on an island-hopping adventure to discover the Maldives’ hidden gems, or embark on a serene Dhoni ride followed by a dolphin-watching excursion.
Between May and October, the Maldives transforms into a haven of adventure and tranquillity. This is the prime season for thrilling surf swells, vibrant marine life encounters, and uninterrupted moments of serenity. It’s the perfect time to snorkel alongside graceful sea turtles, dive into the depths of world-renowned reefs, or bask in the beauty of secluded island retreats.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives sets the stage for exhilarating escapes. Just a short speedboat ride from the airport, this expansive island offers seven accommodation categories, with its base category comfortably hosting four adults. Home to the iconic Pasta Point, it’s a sought-after destination for surfers riding legendary waves, while families can delight in an array of activities tailored for all ages.
For those in search of intimate luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives delivers with its pristine 360-degree beach, an exceptional house reef, and easy access to renowned dive sites. Delectable dining options elevate the experience, blending indulgence with relaxation in a truly serene setting.
A diver’s dream, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon boasts one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, teeming with marine life. Superior rooms accommodate up to four adults, while a host of recreational activities—both on land and beneath the waves—ensure every moment is filled with discovery.
For an adults-only retreat, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers romance and tranquillity in equal measure. Overwater bungalows, daily complimentary snorkeling excursions, and access to the exclusive Platinum Island create the perfect escape for couples seeking privacy and serenity.
Wherever your wanderlust leads, escape to endless summer with this exclusive GHA DISCOVERY member benefit and embrace the Maldives at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
News
Celebrate spirit of Ramadan at Maagiri Hotel
Maagiri Hotel has announced a range of dining options for Ramadan, inviting guests to partake in Iftar and Tarawees buffets throughout the holy month.
According to the hotel, the Iftar Buffet will be available daily from 6-7pm, offering a selection of traditional and international dishes. The menu includes Chicken Biryani, Thai Vegetable Fried Rice, Seafood Pasta, and Devilled Tuna Fish, along with beverages such as Watermelon Juice. Desserts include Hot Chocolate Pudding and Red Velvet Cake.
The hotel will also offer a Tarawees Buffet, which will be available upon booking. The menu features Butter Chicken, Dhal Makhni, Mixed Salads, Fresh Fruits, and Sweet Lassi.
For those preferring to dine at home, an Iftar Pack will be available for takeaway and delivery.
The hotel has also introduced promotional offers, including a group offer where a booking for ten people allows the eleventh person to dine for free. Children below 5.99 years can dine for free, while children aged 6 to 10 years will receive a 50% discount.
Reservations can be made via phone at 3318484 or through Viber at 7228484. Inquiries can also be directed to events@maagirihotel.com.
