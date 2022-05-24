Accor Maldives Collection unveils new wellness experiences to mark Global Wellness Day

Five-star resorts across the Accor Maldives Collection are launching a range of new wellness experiences in celebration of Global Wellness Day, held on 11th June.

Global Wellness Day is celebrated in more than 100 countries, starting from sunrise in New Zealand until sunset in Hawaii. Taking place on the second Saturday of June every year, this special day reminds the entire world of the importance of living well, encompassing everything from exercise, beauty treatments, spiritual teachings, ways of thinking, and harmony between body and spirit.

From a beginner’s free diving workshop with Hawaii free diver Jessica Cao at the Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, to self-massage and singing bowl workshops at Raffles Meradhoo Maldives, the Accor Maldives Collection offers a wellbeing experience for everyone who is inspired to explore new ways to enhance their inner and outer wellness.

From a beginner’s free diving workshop with Hawaii free diver Jessica Cao at the Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, to self-massage and singing bowl workshops at Raffles Meradhoo Maldives, the Accor Maldives Collection offers a wellbeing experience for everyone who is inspired to explore new ways to enhance their inner and outer wellness.

Free Diving & Sea-Inspired Cocktails over ‘Aqua Week’ at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

Pullman Maldives is running a special ‘Aqua Week’ from 7th-12th June, to promote the wellbeing benefits of all things inspired by the sea.

This will include healthy aquatic-themed elements on 11th June, which will start with a sunrise yoga session in the lagoon. There will be a special 90-minute spa treatment using Phytomer (marine based natural care products) available throughout the day, and in the evening, sea-inspired energy-packed cocktails will be available across the resort.

Internationally renowned free diver from Hawaii, Jessica Cao, will also be at the resort for the event to lead a workshop on 11th June which will include a breathing and mediation class and an introduction to free diving for beginners.

Aqua Week experiences will be offered complimentary to resort guests. For more information or to book, visit www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com/

New Willow Stream Spa Experience & Reset Programmes at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is bridging the gap between tourism and wellness by creating reflective spaces to induce wellness throughout the resort. In an effort to encourage guests to enjoy a personal oasis experience, the resort has introduced The Willow Stream Spa. This relaxing spa experience combines four cornerstones of health to offer a rejuvenating sensory journey by balancing the elements of earth, air, fire, water, and wood and leaves guests balanced and in harmony with nature’s equilibrium.

Additionally, a new series of ‘Reset Programmes’ have been introduced. Entitled, ’The Secret Key to Happiness and Wellness’, they include holistic therapies for body and soul and a selection of carefully curated treatments authentically connected to the Maldives island culture. Each program highlights the resort’s own indigenous practices, nutritional programs and is designed for couples, friends and families.

The spa itself is nestled in a 2000 sqm wellness area, enabling guests to renew their energy by spending time in both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to reconnect beyond the treatment experience and the resort itself is home to the longest infinity pool in the Maldives

The Willow Stream Spa Reset Programs start from $600. For more information or to book, visit www.fairmont.com/maldives/spa/maldives-willow-stream-spa

Sunrise Yoga, Self-Massage Workshops and Singing Bowls at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort

At Raffles Meradhoo Maldives, Global Wellness Day will start with a sunrise yoga session led by the resort’s experienced in-house practitioner Ansuman. Based on the simple premise of increasing global consciousness of living well, both physically and spiritually, the resort’s day of celebration will also feature a variety of complimentary activities and amenities that promote spiritual and physical wellbeing, including a self-massage workshop, singing bowl session and mediation class to follow the sunrise yoga session.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo spans two islands, one natural and one overwater, built in a Maldivian style, with the resort’s spa set over the water. Each luxurious treatment is based on native ingredients and ancient rituals, combining the therapeutic power of nature with the latest techniques.

Experiences planned for Global Wellness Day will be offered to guests complimentary. For more information, visit www.raffles.com/maldives

Relish Fresh and Locally Sourced Produce at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has launched a special ‘Go Fit & Healthy Programme’, which is a seven-night wellness retreat featuring daily fitness consultations, healthy meal plan and advice, a diverse exercise regimen and results-oriented spa treatments. A personal trainer will help guests set goals during the initial assessment as well as provide ongoing coaching throughout the week.

The five-star resort boasts 72 overwater pool villas, 30 beach pool suites and three beach spa pool residences, including the Sun Spa and fitness club, Little Birds Kids Club, dive and watersports centre, and five dining options to choose from. Designed to be a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, this private island offers a high degree of privacy and an array of onsite recreational facilities for both couples and families alike.

The resort’s Sun Spa by Healing Earth offers bespoke healing therapies to take guests on a journey of deep relaxation for a truly holistic wellbeing experience. The weekly retreat price is US$ 1355++ per person per 7 nights/6 days.

To book or for more information, email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com.

Nurture Wellbeing Through Marine Immersion at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort

Nestled amid palm trees, ferns and banana plants, the Suvadiva Spa at adults-only Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort is perfect for those who love untouched nature, lagoons and coral reefs – the ideal place to nurture wellbeing. The skilled team of therapists combine the best of Asian and European wellness philosophies to relax and revitalise guests on their wellbeing journey.

Gaafu Alifu Atoll, where the resort is located, is famed for its rich, diverse marine life and is considered one of the best places to dive in the Maldives. SuvaDiva Divers, the PADI 5-star dive centre at the resort, show guests how best to have a diving experience with the sharks, sea turtles, and rays that inhabit the vast blue lagoon. There is also a plethora of other aquatic experiences available, from kayaking, sailing and stand-up paddle boarding to jet skis and fun tubes.

To book or for more information, visit www.mercuremaldiveskooddooresort.com/