Maldives first: Mercure Kooddoo unveils partnership with Doctor G Skincare

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has become the first resort in the Maldives to feature an exclusive partnership with Doctor G Skincare, the high-performance dermocosmetic line founded by Italian actor, aesthetic doctor, and dental specialist Dr. Giulio Berruti. All facial rituals at the resort’s spa will now be performed using Doctor G products, which will also be available for retail purchase.

Doctor G was born from Dr. Berruti’s unique professional journey, combining over 20 years as an actor with 12 years of clinical experience in aesthetic medicine, dentistry and facial harmony. His vision was to bridge the gap between pure cosmetics and medical-grade skincare, collaborating with a team of dermatologists, allergologists, plastic surgeons, and cosmetic scientists to develop a line that delivers both beauty and skin health.

Supported by the Center for Cosmetology at the University of Ferrara, a leading Italian institution specializing in dermatology, and a cosmetic laboratory with over 50 years of expertise, Doctor G products are clinically tested, dermatologically approved, cruelty-free, and 100% made in Italy. All formulas undergo rigorous allergy and sensitivity testing on diverse subjects, with validated quality and safety.

Guests at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo can now enjoy signature spa treatments using Doctor G’s most popular formulations, including:

Perfect Skin – A 15% Mandelic Acid peeling treatment designed to remove dead skin cells, accelerate cell turnover, refine pores, and promote collagen production. Derived from Bitter Almond extract, Mandelic Acid offers non-photosensitizing exfoliation, making it safe for both day and night use. This chemical exfoliant smooths, tightens, and revitalizes the skin from the very first application, improving texture, radiance, and firmness.

Pure Vit C – A high-potency Vitamin C serum formulated to brighten, protect, and revitalize the skin. Powered by 8% pure Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Ginkgo Biloba Extract, this lightweight serum enhances radiance, stimulates collagen production, and promotes a more even complexion.

Pure Hyaluronic Serum – A deeply hydrating and plumping serum formulated with triple-weight Hyaluronic Acid. It replenishes moisture at multiple skin levels, helping to smooth fine lines, enhance elasticity, and restore suppleness.

Retin-Oil – An innovative next-generation retinol serum designed to stimulate skin renewal, boost collagen production, and provide antioxidant protection while deeply hydrating and soothing the skin.

Fab Four – A powerful anti-aging cream designed to deeply hydrate, smooth wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. Infused with a highly concentrated blend of Collagen, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins A & F, it delivers intense hydration and skin renewal.

SOS Cream – A soothing and restorative cream designed to calm, protect, and repair sensitive, red, and irritated skin. Formulated with St. John’s Wort, Calendula, Organic Aloe Vera, and Peony Exosomes, it delivers powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and calming benefits. Ideal after sun.

“This partnership allows us to offer our guests facial rituals that are not only luxurious but also scientifically effective,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo. “Doctor G aligns with our vision of smart, meaningful wellness – rooted in integrity, innovation, and guest satisfaction.”

This collaboration reinforces Mercure’s commitment to offering exclusive, high-quality experiences that blend European innovation with Maldivian tranquility.