News
Maldives first: Mercure Kooddoo unveils partnership with Doctor G Skincare
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has become the first resort in the Maldives to feature an exclusive partnership with Doctor G Skincare, the high-performance dermocosmetic line founded by Italian actor, aesthetic doctor, and dental specialist Dr. Giulio Berruti. All facial rituals at the resort’s spa will now be performed using Doctor G products, which will also be available for retail purchase.
Doctor G was born from Dr. Berruti’s unique professional journey, combining over 20 years as an actor with 12 years of clinical experience in aesthetic medicine, dentistry and facial harmony. His vision was to bridge the gap between pure cosmetics and medical-grade skincare, collaborating with a team of dermatologists, allergologists, plastic surgeons, and cosmetic scientists to develop a line that delivers both beauty and skin health.
Supported by the Center for Cosmetology at the University of Ferrara, a leading Italian institution specializing in dermatology, and a cosmetic laboratory with over 50 years of expertise, Doctor G products are clinically tested, dermatologically approved, cruelty-free, and 100% made in Italy. All formulas undergo rigorous allergy and sensitivity testing on diverse subjects, with validated quality and safety.
Guests at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo can now enjoy signature spa treatments using Doctor G’s most popular formulations, including:
- Perfect Skin – A 15% Mandelic Acid peeling treatment designed to remove dead skin cells, accelerate cell turnover, refine pores, and promote collagen production. Derived from Bitter Almond extract, Mandelic Acid offers non-photosensitizing exfoliation, making it safe for both day and night use. This chemical exfoliant smooths, tightens, and revitalizes the skin from the very first application, improving texture, radiance, and firmness.
- Pure Vit C – A high-potency Vitamin C serum formulated to brighten, protect, and revitalize the skin. Powered by 8% pure Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Ginkgo Biloba Extract, this lightweight serum enhances radiance, stimulates collagen production, and promotes a more even complexion.
- Pure Hyaluronic Serum – A deeply hydrating and plumping serum formulated with triple-weight Hyaluronic Acid. It replenishes moisture at multiple skin levels, helping to smooth fine lines, enhance elasticity, and restore suppleness.
- Retin-Oil – An innovative next-generation retinol serum designed to stimulate skin renewal, boost collagen production, and provide antioxidant protection while deeply hydrating and soothing the skin.
- Fab Four – A powerful anti-aging cream designed to deeply hydrate, smooth wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. Infused with a highly concentrated blend of Collagen, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins A & F, it delivers intense hydration and skin renewal.
- SOS Cream – A soothing and restorative cream designed to calm, protect, and repair sensitive, red, and irritated skin. Formulated with St. John’s Wort, Calendula, Organic Aloe Vera, and Peony Exosomes, it delivers powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and calming benefits. Ideal after sun.
“This partnership allows us to offer our guests facial rituals that are not only luxurious but also scientifically effective,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo. “Doctor G aligns with our vision of smart, meaningful wellness – rooted in integrity, innovation, and guest satisfaction.”
This collaboration reinforces Mercure’s commitment to offering exclusive, high-quality experiences that blend European innovation with Maldivian tranquility.
News
Avani+ Fares Maldives hosts PADI AWARE Week 2025 to celebrate ocean conservation
Avani+ Fares Maldives, named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, is making waves this year by teaming up with Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) to host the 8th annual PADI AWARE Week. From 12 to 21 September 2025, marine enthusiasts from around the world will gather for a week of conservation-focused activities, all while soaking up the beauty of Baa Atoll. Guests staying at the resort during this period are invited to participate in all PADI AWARE Week events complimentary, whether they want to scuba dive with mantas, explore the art of freediving or contribute to sustainable activities to protect the ocean and marine life.
On 17 September, in celebration of World Manta Day, the resort will host the PADI Manta Ray Awareness Specialty Course, taking participants deep into manta ray anatomy, feeding habits and cleaning stations. The group will then set off for Hanifaru Bay, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and one of the world’s largest seasonal aggregation sites for manta rays, to snorkel among these gentle giants.
Throughout the week, there will be other PADI specialty courses like Dive Against Debris®, teaching participants how to safely collect underwater debris and contribute valuable data to PADI AWARE’s global conservation database. Guests can also join the daily snorkelling and scuba diving adventures across some of the Maldives’ most vibrant reefs and protected dive sites.
For those looking to challenge themselves, freediving and breathwork sessions with Hani Prinsloo, an 11-time freediving world record holder, offer the perfect opportunity to refine techniques and deepen aquatic confidence.
“I’m thrilled to return to Baa Atoll to offer breathwork and freediving experiences in such a beautiful setting,” said Hanli Prinsloo. “Avani+ Fares’ location is ideal for both beginner and advanced divers, with depth and structure for exploration, as well as stunning shallower reefs. Its proximity to Hanifaru Bay makes it a perfect base for observing extraordinary manta ray aggregations during this time of the year”.
Rounding out the programme, coral conservation workshops, interactive marine biology talks and beach clean-ups give guests a chance to contribute to local sustainability initiatives, ensuring the ocean thrives for generations to come.
All PADI AWARE Week experiences are complimentary for resort guests, with diving and snorkelling sessions available at a special rate during the event period. For the full programme and to book your stay, please visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Food
Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin brings exclusive gourmet experience to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its signature Masters for Masters series, The Nautilus Maldives is to host an exceptional gastronomic residency from 5th to 7th November 2025, featuring acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin. Renowned as one of Southeast Asia’s leading culinary voices, Chef Darren will present two bespoke dinners at Zeytoun and a sunset cocktail soirée at Naiboli Poolside Bar. This exclusive experience promises an evocative journey of taste and memory — where classical French technique meets Southeast Asian soul, shaped by the rhythm of the Indian Ocean.
Chef Darren’s culinary philosophy is rooted in heritage and a reverence for craftsmanship. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris with highest honours, he returned to Malaysia to find the celebrated DC Restaurant, a fine dining institution lauded for its precision, purity, and sense of place. Awarded a Michelin star in 2023 and retaining it in 2025 edition, his cuisine is guided by five pillars: exploration, sustainability, local sourcing, harmony, and a profound connection to origin. In 2025, he was appointed Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Mérite Agricole by the French Republic — a national honour recognising his contribution to French gastronomy in Malaysia.
The Global Discovery Menu: A Modern Southeast Asian Narrative
During his three-night residency, Chef Darren will unveil his signature Global Discovery menu, a deeply personal interpretation of modern Southeast Asian gastronomy. Each of the two dinners will feature thoughtfully curated dishes that draw on the region’s diverse produce, from bold spices and delicate herbs to fermented notes and responsibly sourced seafood. Through subtle layers and nuanced flavour pairings, each course will unfold as a dialogue between tradition and reinvention, honouring the spirit of Malaysia as a multicultural mosaic while embracing creative freedom.
A Journey Across Island Settings
The culinary experience will be set in two atmospheric locations on the island. The dinners will be hosted at Zeytoun, The Nautilus’s overwater signature dining restaurant, where panoramic ocean views set a tranquil stage for intimate exploration. Guests will also be welcomed to Naiboli Poolside Bar during Nautilus Rising, a cocktail soirée featuring signature canapés by Chef Darren, a barefoot-chic evening framed by curated sounds, warm breezes and unhurried conversations.
A Shared Vision of Creative Freedom
“This collaboration is about more than cuisine,” says Chef Darren Chin. “It’s about creating space — for the ingredient, for emotion, for reflection. The Nautilus offers the perfect canvas for that kind of artistry — where each dish becomes a conversation between craft and place.”
“We are honoured to welcome Chef Darren to The Nautilus,” adds Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “His pursuit of integrity, refinement, and storytelling through cuisine resonates deeply with our philosophy of free-spirited experiences and timeless hospitality. Together, we invite our guests to a rare and meaningful culinary encounter.”
Event Details:
- Date: 5-7 November 2025
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
For more information visit the resort’s website here. To book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
Featured
ELE|NA and VOYA unite for ocean-inspired wellness at THE OZEN COLLECTION
In celebration of World Ocean Day, ELE|NA Elements of Nature has announced an exclusive partnership with VOYA, the globally renowned organic seaweed skincare brand. Launching in July, this collaboration introduces a new era of ocean-inspired wellness at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Guests will experience a deeply immersive and personalised spa journey, rooted in the healing power of the sea.
The new spa menu is crafted around three core wellness pillars—REST, ZEST, and BALANCE—each designed to meet individual needs, from deep relaxation and stress relief to energy rejuvenation and emotional renewal.
Each guest begins their spa experience with a personalised consultation to align treatments with their wellness goals. The journey starts with a calming aromatic foot ritual and a mindful breathing ceremony, establishing a foundation for a meaningful and restorative session.
The spa menu features marine-inspired massages, facials, and body therapies that incorporate VOYA’s certified organic, seaweed-based ingredients, sustainably harvested from the Atlantic coast. Key offerings include:
- Massage Therapies: Deep Muscle Melter, Tranquil Touch, and the signature VOYAGER Massage Journey
- Marine Facials: Pro-Age, Skin Renewal, and Bespoke Touch Facials
- Marine Exfoliations & Wraps: Detoxifying body buffs, nourishing sugar polishes, and sun-soothing wraps
- Sleeping Rituals: Mindful Dreams Massage and Herbal Cocoon Wrap with singing bowls
ELE|NA extends the wellness experience beyond the treatment room through group sessions such as guided meditations, sea and sound therapies, and aroma-intent practices. Guests can also enjoy bespoke VOYA bathing rituals in-spa or in-villa, including Detoxifying Seaweed Baths and Warm Spiced Mud Baths.
Guests are encouraged to continue their wellness journeys at home with a curated retail collection of VOYA products, including body oils, essential oils, pulse point oils, and aromatic room scents—each inspired by the tranquility and vitality of the ocean.
With a shared commitment to sustainability, ELE|NA and VOYA honour the ocean through ethical sourcing and eco-conscious practices. This partnership goes beyond providing luxurious spa experiences—it pays tribute to the sea’s natural rhythms and healing energy.
As part of the World Ocean Day celebration, ELE|NA invites guests to reconnect with nature and their inner selves. The transformative power of the ocean is available starting this July at THE OZEN COLLECTION.
Trending
