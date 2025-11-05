Awards
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has received three titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, named Luxury Adults Only Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Cultural Resort in the Indian Ocean.
The awards highlight the brand’s focus on locally rooted hospitality, with stays shaped by place, service and community. The resort presents Maldivian culture through curated experiences, pairing contemporary comforts with island traditions.
Positioned as an adults-only retreat, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo integrates culinary influences and cultural programming to offer guests a stay informed by the rhythm of local life and delivered with consistent service standards.
“These awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion for creating experiences that feel both local and memorable. Every detail, from the design to the service, is guided by the authenticity that defines Mercure. We are grateful to our guests for being part of this journey,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, honouring properties that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and celebrate diversity across the travel sector.
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received three honours at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, securing titles for Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel, Best Luxury Wellness Hotel, and Best Luxury Family Hotel in the Indian Ocean.
The awards underscore the resort’s approach to experience-led hospitality, combining design, wellbeing and guest engagement. The recognition also reflects Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, which sit at the centre of the brand’s strategy.
Since opening, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has developed an all-inclusive offering that brings together adventure, wellness and a close connection to the natural environment. Its portfolio includes an underwater villa, wellness concepts and family-oriented experiences.
“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the 2025 World Luxury Awards. These awards celebrate the heart of what we do—creating inspiring moments for every guest, whether they come to reconnect, recharge, or simply play. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, whose passion and dedication make Pullman Maldives Maamutaa what it is today,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, highlighting hotels that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and demonstrate innovation in service and design.
Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards
Manta Air has been honoured with the title of Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards.
Now in its fifth year, the World Luxury Travel Awards recognise and celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry, spotlighting organisations that deliver outstanding experiences and set new standards in service and innovation. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and industry evaluation, reflecting both guest satisfaction and professional merit.
This accolade highlights Manta Air’s continued commitment to redefining domestic air travel in the Maldives through reliability, comfort, and service excellence. Since its launch in 2019, Manta Air has transformed the way travellers experience the Maldives’ scenic journeys between islands, offering both scheduled domestic flights and seaplane transfers that seamlessly connect resorts and atolls across the archipelago.
With a strong focus on passenger experience, Manta Air introduced Maldives’ first premium seaplane service, featuring pre-assigned seating, comfortable lounges, and a consistent flight schedule designed to enhance convenience for resort partners and guests alike. The airline’s growing fleet and operational reach have positioned it as one of the country’s leading aviation innovators.
Commenting on the award, Manta Air stated that the recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to raise the bar in aviation standards and customer satisfaction. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining world-class operations while continuing to elevate the Maldives’ reputation as a luxury travel destination.
The recognition from the World Luxury Travel Awards underscores Manta Air’s role not just as a carrier, but as an integral part of the Maldivian hospitality experience — one that begins the moment guests take flight.
Amilla Maldives recognised for accessible travel at Travel for Every Body Awards
Amilla Maldives has received further recognition for its dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, being Highly Commended in the ‘Accessible Travel Initiative – Accommodation’ category at the inaugural Travel for Every Body Awards by Selling Travel.
Launched this year, the Travel for Every Body Awards celebrates individuals, initiatives, organisations, and campaigns that are making a positive impact on the accessible travel industry, highlighting progress and inspiring further change.
As the world’s first IncluCare-certified resort, Amilla Maldives continues to enhance its facilities and services to meet the diverse accessibility needs of its guests. The resort goes beyond full wheelchair accessibility, offering features designed for guests who are hearing or visually impaired. Team members have also undertaken MyHappyMind training to better support guests with hidden disabilities such as autism and ADHD. In partnership with Dive Butler, Amilla has established an accessible dive centre, and introduced pool hoists, ramp access, and personal guides to facilitate inclusive participation in activities such as snorkelling, Dolphin Discovery, and fishing excursions. Within its dining venues, adaptive cutlery, tailored menus, and staff trained in supporting guests with dysphagia ensure a thoughtful and inclusive culinary experience.
This recognition joins Amilla Maldives’ growing list of accolades, including being named among the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025; and being one of only five Maldivian resorts featured in the FORBES Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality 2025 programme. Both the resort and its Javvu Spa were also honoured in the FORBES Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, underscoring Amilla’s commitment to excellence and meaningful guest experiences.
