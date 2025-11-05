Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has received three titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, named Luxury Adults Only Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Cultural Resort in the Indian Ocean.

The awards highlight the brand’s focus on locally rooted hospitality, with stays shaped by place, service and community. The resort presents Maldivian culture through curated experiences, pairing contemporary comforts with island traditions.

Positioned as an adults-only retreat, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo integrates culinary influences and cultural programming to offer guests a stay informed by the rhythm of local life and delivered with consistent service standards.

“These awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion for creating experiences that feel both local and memorable. Every detail, from the design to the service, is guided by the authenticity that defines Mercure. We are grateful to our guests for being part of this journey,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.

The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, honouring properties that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and celebrate diversity across the travel sector.