Kuda Villingili Maldives welcomes New Year with music, memories, magic ‘Through the Decades’

This festive season, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to step into an elevated journey of celebration, nostalgia, and rejuvenation with its 2025–2026 Festive Program, themed “Through the Decades.” Between December 23, 2025, and January 7, 2026, the island will transform into a vibrant canvas of shimmering gold, sparkling silver, and neon hues. The resort’s signature ethos — “time and space redefined” — sets the tone, as guests are invited to leave the ordinary behind and relax, celebrate, and reconnect in absolute luxury.

A Christmas wrapped in elegance and cheer begins on December 23 with the Tree Lighting Ceremony illuminating the resort in warm radiance, followed by carol singing under the stars. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a sumptuous Gala Dinner complete with festive cocktails at Raalhu Bar and live entertainment. The spirit continues on December 25, when Santa Claus arrives to delight young guests, and the fun spills into gingerbread cookie-making and holiday-themed crafts for families to share joyful moments.

Throughout the festive period, guests can indulge in the sanctuary of the private island Spa — perched over tranquil waters and connected by a small bridge, where the only soundtrack is the gentle lapping of waves. The spa offers the Kuda Villingili Signature Massage, aromatic therapies, Balinese, Lomi Lomi, and Ayurvedic treatments (such as shirodhara and herbal poultices), all delivered using organic and plant-based ingredients. During their festive stay, spa guests may also enjoy seasonal wellness rituals, curated treatments, and exclusive holiday spa packages designed to renew body and mind amidst the indulgence.

The Timeless New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 begins with a special NYE cocktail party at Hawkers, followed by a Gala Dinner & Décades Countdown Celebration. Guests are invited to dress in decade-inspired chic — from the ’70s to the 2000s — while savoring themed culinary stations, signature cocktails, and live performances that journey through musical eras. As midnight draws near, a dazzling fireworks show sets the stage for the arrival of 2026. Immediately following, a Neon After-Party with DJ sets and glowing visuals ensures the celebration continues into the new year.

Adventure-seekers can look forward to the resort’s extensive range of ocean activities. Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a serene escape, guests can tailor their adventures — from big game fishing and competitive water games to scuba diving for both adults and children. MSTS Watersports and Diving will lead these thrilling experiences, ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.

At the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, young guests will embark on their own “Time Travel Adventure.” From the disco playgrounds of the ’70s to the arcade fun of the ’80s, cartoon-inspired corners of the ’90s, and karaoke pop parties of the 2000s, children can immerse themselves in creative play, costume dress-ups, games, and mini talent shows — all designed to spark joy and imagination. Meanwhile, couples and solo travelers can drift between gala dinners, late-night lounge soirées, beachfront bar music, and intimate starlit moments by the sea.

The joyous tempo continues on January 1 with a New Year’s Day Brunch, featuring celebratory bubbles and gourmet flavors. The festivities conclude with a special sunset cocktail and Global Flavors Gala Dinner on January 6, 2026.

No festive celebration at Kuda Villingili would be complete without a dazzling lineup of world-class entertainment. Throughout the season, the island will come alive with captivating performances — from a breathtaking fire dancer duo illuminating the night sky to gravity-defying acts by acrobatic artists Danimisima and Jakob. Guests can lose themselves in moments of wonder with enchanting illusions by a resident magician and be swept up in the vibrant energy of multi-genre performer Madam Boyko. As the evenings unfold, the soulful sounds of saxophonist Nikita Rychkov will set the perfect tone, while the dynamic choreography of Show Ballet “Arriva” brings the spirit of celebration to life in a spectacular crescendo.

From the grandeur of gala dinners to tranquil spa escapes, from family-friendly crafts to high-energy dance parties, Kuda Villingili’s 2025–2026 Festive Program embodies its promise of redefining time and space. Whether guests seek celebration, connection, or quiet moments of reflection, every experience is designed to leave a lasting imprint on the heart.

For more information about Kuda Villingii Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.