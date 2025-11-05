News
Kuda Villingili Maldives welcomes New Year with music, memories, magic ‘Through the Decades’
This festive season, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to step into an elevated journey of celebration, nostalgia, and rejuvenation with its 2025–2026 Festive Program, themed “Through the Decades.” Between December 23, 2025, and January 7, 2026, the island will transform into a vibrant canvas of shimmering gold, sparkling silver, and neon hues. The resort’s signature ethos — “time and space redefined” — sets the tone, as guests are invited to leave the ordinary behind and relax, celebrate, and reconnect in absolute luxury.
A Christmas wrapped in elegance and cheer begins on December 23 with the Tree Lighting Ceremony illuminating the resort in warm radiance, followed by carol singing under the stars. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a sumptuous Gala Dinner complete with festive cocktails at Raalhu Bar and live entertainment. The spirit continues on December 25, when Santa Claus arrives to delight young guests, and the fun spills into gingerbread cookie-making and holiday-themed crafts for families to share joyful moments.
Throughout the festive period, guests can indulge in the sanctuary of the private island Spa — perched over tranquil waters and connected by a small bridge, where the only soundtrack is the gentle lapping of waves. The spa offers the Kuda Villingili Signature Massage, aromatic therapies, Balinese, Lomi Lomi, and Ayurvedic treatments (such as shirodhara and herbal poultices), all delivered using organic and plant-based ingredients. During their festive stay, spa guests may also enjoy seasonal wellness rituals, curated treatments, and exclusive holiday spa packages designed to renew body and mind amidst the indulgence.
The Timeless New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 begins with a special NYE cocktail party at Hawkers, followed by a Gala Dinner & Décades Countdown Celebration. Guests are invited to dress in decade-inspired chic — from the ’70s to the 2000s — while savoring themed culinary stations, signature cocktails, and live performances that journey through musical eras. As midnight draws near, a dazzling fireworks show sets the stage for the arrival of 2026. Immediately following, a Neon After-Party with DJ sets and glowing visuals ensures the celebration continues into the new year.
Adventure-seekers can look forward to the resort’s extensive range of ocean activities. Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a serene escape, guests can tailor their adventures — from big game fishing and competitive water games to scuba diving for both adults and children. MSTS Watersports and Diving will lead these thrilling experiences, ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.
At the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, young guests will embark on their own “Time Travel Adventure.” From the disco playgrounds of the ’70s to the arcade fun of the ’80s, cartoon-inspired corners of the ’90s, and karaoke pop parties of the 2000s, children can immerse themselves in creative play, costume dress-ups, games, and mini talent shows — all designed to spark joy and imagination. Meanwhile, couples and solo travelers can drift between gala dinners, late-night lounge soirées, beachfront bar music, and intimate starlit moments by the sea.
The joyous tempo continues on January 1 with a New Year’s Day Brunch, featuring celebratory bubbles and gourmet flavors. The festivities conclude with a special sunset cocktail and Global Flavors Gala Dinner on January 6, 2026.
No festive celebration at Kuda Villingili would be complete without a dazzling lineup of world-class entertainment. Throughout the season, the island will come alive with captivating performances — from a breathtaking fire dancer duo illuminating the night sky to gravity-defying acts by acrobatic artists Danimisima and Jakob. Guests can lose themselves in moments of wonder with enchanting illusions by a resident magician and be swept up in the vibrant energy of multi-genre performer Madam Boyko. As the evenings unfold, the soulful sounds of saxophonist Nikita Rychkov will set the perfect tone, while the dynamic choreography of Show Ballet “Arriva” brings the spirit of celebration to life in a spectacular crescendo.
From the grandeur of gala dinners to tranquil spa escapes, from family-friendly crafts to high-energy dance parties, Kuda Villingili’s 2025–2026 Festive Program embodies its promise of redefining time and space. Whether guests seek celebration, connection, or quiet moments of reflection, every experience is designed to leave a lasting imprint on the heart.
For more information about Kuda Villingii Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
Awards
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has received three titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, named Luxury Adults Only Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Cultural Resort in the Indian Ocean.
The awards highlight the brand’s focus on locally rooted hospitality, with stays shaped by place, service and community. The resort presents Maldivian culture through curated experiences, pairing contemporary comforts with island traditions.
Positioned as an adults-only retreat, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo integrates culinary influences and cultural programming to offer guests a stay informed by the rhythm of local life and delivered with consistent service standards.
“These awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion for creating experiences that feel both local and memorable. Every detail, from the design to the service, is guided by the authenticity that defines Mercure. We are grateful to our guests for being part of this journey,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, honouring properties that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and celebrate diversity across the travel sector.
Awards
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received three honours at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, securing titles for Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel, Best Luxury Wellness Hotel, and Best Luxury Family Hotel in the Indian Ocean.
The awards underscore the resort’s approach to experience-led hospitality, combining design, wellbeing and guest engagement. The recognition also reflects Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, which sit at the centre of the brand’s strategy.
Since opening, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has developed an all-inclusive offering that brings together adventure, wellness and a close connection to the natural environment. Its portfolio includes an underwater villa, wellness concepts and family-oriented experiences.
“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the 2025 World Luxury Awards. These awards celebrate the heart of what we do—creating inspiring moments for every guest, whether they come to reconnect, recharge, or simply play. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, whose passion and dedication make Pullman Maldives Maamutaa what it is today,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, highlighting hotels that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and demonstrate innovation in service and design.
Awards
Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards
Manta Air has been honoured with the title of Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards.
Now in its fifth year, the World Luxury Travel Awards recognise and celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry, spotlighting organisations that deliver outstanding experiences and set new standards in service and innovation. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and industry evaluation, reflecting both guest satisfaction and professional merit.
This accolade highlights Manta Air’s continued commitment to redefining domestic air travel in the Maldives through reliability, comfort, and service excellence. Since its launch in 2019, Manta Air has transformed the way travellers experience the Maldives’ scenic journeys between islands, offering both scheduled domestic flights and seaplane transfers that seamlessly connect resorts and atolls across the archipelago.
With a strong focus on passenger experience, Manta Air introduced Maldives’ first premium seaplane service, featuring pre-assigned seating, comfortable lounges, and a consistent flight schedule designed to enhance convenience for resort partners and guests alike. The airline’s growing fleet and operational reach have positioned it as one of the country’s leading aviation innovators.
Commenting on the award, Manta Air stated that the recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to raise the bar in aviation standards and customer satisfaction. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining world-class operations while continuing to elevate the Maldives’ reputation as a luxury travel destination.
The recognition from the World Luxury Travel Awards underscores Manta Air’s role not just as a carrier, but as an integral part of the Maldivian hospitality experience — one that begins the moment guests take flight.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
-
Meditation1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat
-
News5 days ago
Autograph Collection Hotels debuts in Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles: Signature retreat of individuality, immersion
-
Awards1 week ago
SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025
-
News1 week ago
Velaa Private Island introduces newly redesigned Kuredhi Residence by Winch Design
-
Drink7 days ago
Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines
-
Awards6 days ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards