Kuda Villingili presents family-focused Eid al-Fitr experience in Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced a three-day Eid al-Fitr 1447 AH programme, inviting guests to celebrate the occasion from 19 to 21 March 2026 in a tranquil island setting that brings together family, reflection, and shared moments.

Following the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr at the resort is designed as a gentle transition into celebration, offering guests the freedom to mark the festival at their own pace. The programme brings together families, couples, and friends through curated dining experiences, relaxed island gatherings, and moments of quiet connection by the Indian Ocean.

Culinary experiences form the centre of the Eid programme. Celebrations begin with the Kuda Eid Feast Buffet Dinner at The Restaurant, featuring Middle Eastern and Maldivian dishes served under the stars, accompanied by soft island music. Guests can also gather at Spice for the Kuda Eid Lunch Feast, a five-course Middle Eastern fusion menu by the Qureshi brothers, inspired by traditional flavours and designed for sharing in the spirit of Eid. Evenings continue at The Bar with an Arabic Shisha Night, combining live DJ music with a relaxed social atmosphere.

Eid mornings at the resort offer a calmer start to the day, with a Signature Floating Breakfast served in the privacy of each villa pool. Guests can also enjoy Eid Signature Mocktails, created with floral and spice notes that reflect the season’s sense of gratitude and renewal. An interactive Art of Shisha Making experience is also available, encouraging conversation and shared storytelling.

The Eid programme has been curated to include guests of all ages. Younger visitors are welcomed at Kuda Fiyo, where Eid-themed creative workshops, treasure trails, storytelling sessions, games, and movement activities are organised to create memorable experiences while reflecting the cultural significance of the occasion.

For families and adventure-seekers, the resort also offers Eid al-Fitr Ocean Adventures. A personalised Big Game Fishing experience provides an opportunity to spend time together on the open sea, combining quiet reflection with exploration of the surrounding waters.

With its expansive island layout, eight dining destinations, and the Maldives’ largest swimming pool, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives presents an Eid al-Fitr celebration that blends tradition with contemporary island living, offering space, privacy, and a relaxed setting for guests seeking a meaningful Eid experience in the Maldives.

The full Eid al-Fitr 2026 programme can be viewed here. More information about the resort is available from the resort’s website.