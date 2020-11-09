Stories from post-lockdown Maldives holidaymakers

In the eyes of the first guests who completed their Maldives holidays in September and October at the properties in the Crown & Champa Resorts collection, the vacations were all “excellent”, “it was paradise”, and most importantly:

Perfect stay and great anti-Covid measures. Al_mj_0, London, United Kingdom (9/28/20) – Meeru Island Resort & Spa – TripAdvisor

Maldives was among the first to reopen its borders to tourist. Also having received the Safe Travels Stamp from World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the island nation had been receiving travellers and holidaymakers since July 15.

Guests to Crown & Champa Resorts properties had been having a wonderful time. They felt safe and enjoyed their holidays and never felt restricted by the new normal, the health and safety protocols. Check out their stories in these video testimonials.

For the romantic traveler: Learn the story of Julian and Sonja and their experience at Meeru Island Resort & Spa in September. Meeru supported them through their entire journey to make their dream wedding still come true, despite the current worldwide challenges brought by Covid-19.

For Mr & Mrs Seidner, it was: “Veligandu ist geöffnet. Ihr entlegenes Paradies”:

For Veligandu Island Resort & Spa’s Spanish guests: “Estamos en Veligandu, disfrutando mucho de nuestras vacaciones”.

For the Family traveller: The Kamissarovs had a 13-day vacation in Meeru Island Resort & Spa with their little daughter in September and had a fantastic stay despite the new normal:

Read the guest reviews

SuperMoose_NL from the Netherlands rated Komandoo Island Resort & Spa five-stars and described the island as “a safe haven”, on TripAdvisor. This seasoned traveller and seven-time repeater to the island wrote a 1,800-word review explaining the full experience from the arrival to the departure.

In short, I can honestly say that Komandoo felt like a safe haven from the pandemic. You definitely do notice that there’s a ‘new normal’, due to the preventive measures that the island have in place to ensure everyones safety, but I always felt much safer than I do at home in Europe and would not hesitate to return. SuperMoose_NL, Tripadvisor

Jennifer L. from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA wrote a heartfelt five-star Tripadvisor review on September 16:

My husband and I had an excellent and very unique experience at Veligandu amid Covid-19. We hope to come back to paradise soon! I’d like to first mention that we were impressed with the safety measures put in place throughout the resort – hand sanitising stations, staff wearing masks and social distancing measures during dining – we felt safe our entire stay. They check your temperature every morning, FYI. I say we had a unique experience because there were only a handful of couples on the resort during our 11 night stay. It felt like we had the entire island to ourselves and the service was impeccable! We will miss Naaem, Akram, Abdulla, Naail, Adam, Rifau, Alex and all the wonderful staff at Veligandu. Jennifer L, Tripadvisor

Julie Antju from Gainsborough, United Kingdom wrote on TripAdvisor after her stay in Hurawalhi Island Maldives:

A truly relaxing, five-star holiday never to be forgotten. Snorkelling and diving top class. 5.8 underwater restaurant not to be missed. Covid precautions in place far superior to any western countries. Feel safer here than the UK! Thank you for a perfect holiday.” Julie Antju, Tripadvisor

Crown & Champa Resorts has rolled out enhanced health and safety protocols across its collection of resorts.

The enhanced and expanded hygiene and safety procedures, collectively known as the Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise, include additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices that meet the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation and public health authorities in the Maldives.

After closing all of their resorts in April in the wake of the Maldives border closure, Crown & Champa Resorts has now reopened all of the resorts in its collection.

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, operates nine resorts and a city hotel — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering experiences at great quality and value in different segments.

Its diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

The group had earlier announced plans to open its ninth resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, later this year.