Cellar of quiet distinction: Vakkaru Reserve wins fifth Wine Spectator Award
At Vakkaru Maldives, wine isn’t merely served — it is curated, conversed with, and quietly revered. This has led to the resort’s European wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, being awarded Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for the fifth year — the only resort in the Maldives to have done so.
Vakkaru Reserve, an intimate, striking space at the heart of the island, houses 620 labels selected with care by Head Sommelier Retheesh Kakkareth Mohanan and Assistant Sommelier Vasantha Kumar Nadarajah. Some stars in the collection favour narrative as much as provenance: a Château Cheval Blanc Premier Grand Cru Classé A trio from 1983, 1985 and 1990; Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 2009; Krug Clos du Mesnil Blanc de Blanc Brut 2002 and Château Pavie 1982, each one a vignette of a time and place, waiting to be uncorked.
“Our intention with Vakkaru Reserve has never been to impress with excess,” says Teddy Susanto Wiryawan, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “Instead, it’s about assembling a collection that invites reflection, wines that linger in the mind as much as on the palate. This fifth award is not a milestone, but a reminder to keep listening to winemakers, regions, and the guests who come here seeking something they can’t find elsewhere.”
In a setting where time is allowed to stretch and the pace remains unhurried, the wine experience is naturally immersive. Vakkaru’s cellar hosts guided tastings, bespoke pairings, and a distinctive offering — a Wine & Chocolate Pairing Experience, where artisanal chocolates crafted in-house are paired with wine labels in unexpected harmony. Think Yuzu and Matcha Bonbon with Sauvignon Blanc, or an Espresso Bonbon set against a Tawny Port, delicious, deliberate acts of indulgence.
Vakkaru Reserve remains a quiet benchmark for those who appreciate depth over display. In this place of timelessness, let your wine journey stand less on ceremony, and more on memory and discovery.
Sommeliers and hospitality leaders to gather at Ifuru Island for exclusive Liquid Tasting Event
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the upcoming Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting, an exclusive gathering of sommeliers, F&B professionals, and hospitality leaders scheduled for 26 June 2025. This distinguished event is being presented in collaboration with The Liquid Concept, a premium beverage platform celebrated for its concept-driven approach to wine and spirits curation across the Indian Ocean region.
Established in 2021, The Liquid Concept delivers a comprehensive 360-degree beverage experience. Its portfolio includes fine wines, artisanal spirits, grower and grand marque Champagnes, vermouths, low- and no-alcohol alternatives, and innovative beverage solutions designed for hospitality and lifestyle destinations. The platform’s mission is to transform the beverage experience through purposeful curation, sustainable innovation, and immersive storytelling.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ifuru Island, the tasting event will feature over 40 exceptional wine labels sourced from around the world. These selections, drawn from The Liquid Concept’s intentionally curated portfolio, invite attendees on a sensory exploration of diverse terroirs, winemaking philosophies, and compelling narratives.
Enhancing the tasting experience, guests will be treated to a specially crafted three-course menu, thoughtfully designed to complement and elevate the wine pairings. This harmonious fusion of food and beverage aims to showcase the artistry of hospitality and refined palate engagement.
As part of a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ifuru Island and The Liquid Concept will also introduce the Bermar Wine & Champagne Preservation System during the event. This advanced technology enables the preservation of opened wines and champagnes, offering resorts a smart, eco-conscious solution to minimise waste and improve wine-by-the-glass service.
The Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting is an invitation-only event, poised to become a signature occasion that reflects Ifuru Island’s dedication to elevating the culinary and beverage scene in the Maldives.
Island indulgence: immersive dining experiences at Angsana Velavaru
Nestled in the pristine waters of the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru presents a setting where island life is honoured through meaningful moments, heartfelt hospitality, and thoughtfully curated experiences. As part of the esteemed Banyan Group, the resort is celebrated for its unique combination of beachfront and overwater villas, including the iconic standalone InOcean Pool Villas that hover gracefully above the turquoise lagoon. At Angsana Velavaru, the spirit of the Maldives is expressed through a seamless flow of connection, tranquillity, and cultural richness.
Among the resort’s most evocative offerings is a series of destination dining experiences, crafted to transcend traditional meals and immerse guests in their surroundings. Whether set beside a private pool or overlooking the vast Indian Ocean, each experience is a harmonious journey of atmosphere, flavour, and togetherness.
Guests can begin their day with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa pool. An elegant array of fresh tropical fruits, artisan pastries, and cooked dishes glides gently across the water, accompanied by the tranquil hues of a Maldivian sunrise. In the afternoon, a floating tea service offers a similarly peaceful interlude, featuring a curated selection of sweet and savoury bites beneath the open sky.
As dusk falls, the beach becomes a picturesque stage for unforgettable evenings. Guests are invited to enjoy a relaxed beach barbecue, complete with freshly grilled seafood enjoyed barefoot in the sand. Alternatively, the resort’s signature lobster dinner offers a refined culinary experience, enhanced by candlelight and the soft sounds of the sea. Every evening is designed to be personal, unhurried, and deeply attuned to the island’s natural rhythm.
For those seeking an extraordinary setting, the V Deck offers a floating dining platform in the heart of the lagoon. Surrounded by open sea and panoramic views, it is a particularly memorable choice for couples or special occasions—an experience crafted to linger in the memory long after the final course.
Residents of the InOcean Pool Villas can also enjoy rooftop dinners in the seclusion of their private accommodation. Elevated above the ocean, with starlit skies and a gentle breeze, these intimate meals are prepared by the resort’s skilled culinary team and served with unobtrusive grace.
For a deeper cultural experience, Angsana Velavaru offers private cooking classes at Funa. Under the guidance of the resort’s chef, guests learn to prepare traditional Maldivian dishes using local ingredients and methods. This relaxed, hands-on experience provides a meaningful connection to the island’s heritage through its culinary traditions.
These destination dining experiences reflect Angsana Velavaru’s distinctive approach to hospitality—personal, intuitive, and deeply rooted in place. Whether poolside, beachfront, or suspended above the ocean, each setting invites guests to pause, connect, and savour the present moment.
Champagne Guy Charbaut returns to Maldives with THE OZEN COLLECTION
In a celebration of heritage and haute indulgence, the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Guy Charbaut, based in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, joins forces with THE OZEN COLLECTION for the fifth consecutive year. From 20th to 26th October 2025, guests at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will once again embark on a sensorial journey that unites rare vintages with world-class cuisine, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Founded in 1936, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, producing cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy, which redefines luxury through curated experiences. Together, the two have cultivated an annual tradition that celebrates life’s finer pleasures.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the festivities begin on 20th October with an exclusive underwater dining experience at M6m. Guests will enjoy both lunch and dinner, with each course thoughtfully paired with Champagne. The celebration continues on 21st October with the ‘Champagne & Spice’ dinner, featuring the vibrant flavours of TRADITION INDOCEYLON—a Franco-Indian fusion experience. The finale on 22nd October is marked by the Champagne Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a lavish midday affair where Champagne flows effortlessly alongside gourmet offerings.
The celebration then moves to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from 24th to 26th October. It opens on World Champagne Day with an over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages. On 25th October, the ‘Champagne & Spice; dinner returns at SAFFRON, blending Indian warmth with French finesse. The series concludes on 26th October with the Sunset Pool-Party Champagne Extravaganza at OZAR, a dazzling event where golden hour light meets sparkling bubbles.
Xavier Charbaut reflects on the partnership with THE OZEN COLLECTION, noting that what began as a shared philosophy—terroir and tradition meeting curated moments—has evolved into a yearly tradition that reinvents itself. He describes the Maldives as a second home for their champagnes, where the environment enhances their vibrancy. Celebrating five years of collaboration, he hints at even more daring pairings, intimate encounters with rare vintages, and surprises yet to be unveiled.
The alliance between Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION transcends these annual events. At both resort destinations, guests can explore the full range of the Maison’s offerings—from the nuanced Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut. Each bottle offers an invitation to transform everyday moments into something extraordinary.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, emphasizes that this union exemplifies modern luxury—a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation where every detail is meticulously curated. As Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrate five years of partnership, their shared commitment to excellence promises an even more luminous future.
