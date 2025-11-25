Sun Siyam Olhuveli kicks off festive season with Charith N. Silva Cake Mixing

For many travellers, certain holidays transcend the ordinary and become memories retold for years to come. Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives fall firmly into that category. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru offers an environment where time softens into the rhythm of turquoise waters and soft white sand. During the festive season, the resort adopts an added layer of understated elegance and island-inspired charm.

Guests waking on Christmas morning in an overwater villa are greeted by sunlight dancing across the lagoon. Instead of winter’s chill, there is only the warmth of a gentle tropical breeze and the soft sound of the ocean beneath the suite. Breakfast may be served on a private deck as manta rays pass in the distance and the day begins with quiet possibility.

Festive celebrations at the resort combine refinement with authenticity. Tree-lighting ceremonies unfold against pastel-coloured sunsets, live music moves through the palm groves, and seasonal dining features gourmet menus that incorporate Maldivian influences. The atmosphere is intimate and thoughtfully arranged, creating the sense that the island itself is sharing a moment with each guest. Younger travellers have much to enjoy as well, with holiday craft activities, island treasure hunts, and a dedicated visit from Santa that adds a playful touch to the celebrations.

As the year draws to a close, Vakkaru brings a renewed sense of celebration to its shores. New Year’s Eve features an open-air gala dinner beneath the stars, illuminated by lanterns while chefs prepare dishes showcasing the finest local produce. The resort’s signature barefoot-luxury spirit is fully present—relaxed yet refined, festive without excess. Entertainment continues into the night with live performances and DJ sets. Guests gather on the sand, cocktails in hand, as the countdown to midnight begins. When the clock strikes twelve, fireworks illuminate the lagoon, their reflections shimmering across the still water. The moment feels cinematic and memorable, marking the start of a new year in a spectacular setting.

Between the festivities, guests can enjoy the resort’s signature tranquillity. Merana Spa, positioned over the ocean, offers treatments that encourage rest and restoration. The surrounding reefs provide opportunities for snorkelling and diving, with the chance to encounter marine life that thrives in the atoll’s protected waters. Paddleboarding, dolphin cruises, and excursions in search of hammerhead sharks offer both gentle and adventurous options for exploration. For those seeking a quieter experience, a sunset dhoni cruise with a glass of champagne captures the classic romance of the Maldives.

Vakkaru Maldives presents Christmas and New Year as a blend of natural beauty, thoughtful experiences, and personalised celebration. Guests can savour every detail—from festive lights glowing through the coconut palms to holiday-inspired cocktails and candlelit dinners—while welcoming the new year from the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Vakkaru Dream Getaway – Early Bird Festive Offer includes:

Complimentary daily breakfast

Savings of over 10% on all villas and residences

Up to 15% savings on round-trip seaplane transfers

Complimentary access to selected non-motorised watersports

Those seeking a festive season that combines natural tranquillity with considered sophistication may find Vakkaru Maldives to be the ideal destination.