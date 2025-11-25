Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli kicks off festive season with Charith N. Silva Cake Mixing
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has ushered in the holiday season with a new twist on its much-loved annual Festive Cake Mixing event, held on 23 November. This year, the celebration was led by acclaimed Sri Lankan chef and viral social media personality Charith N. Silva, the creative force behind @wildcookbook and one of South Asia’s most influential culinary storytellers.
Charith, a sensation across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram with an audience of several million, is widely recognised for his bold fire-cooking techniques, visually striking outdoor food rituals, and distinctive, high-energy narrative style. He recently secured a coveted place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list in the Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink) category, underscoring his growing influence on contemporary food culture in the region. He is one of a new wave of young chefs blending local flavours with global inspiration and is the owner of the restaurant “Wildish” in Colombo.
Bringing his creative flair to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Charith said, “Bringing my energy to Sun Siyam Olhuveli was surreal; the people, the Maldivian spirit, the flavour play, everything clicked into one unforgettable festive moment.”
This year’s cake mixing unfolded like an island celebration, complete with lively music, bursts of aromatic spices, and an energetic atmosphere. Resort teams and guests layered fruits, nuts, and spirits in a spirited display, with Charith driving the momentum through his trademark spontaneity. The result was a vibrant, social, and playful reimagining of a classic festive tradition.
Festivities continued on 24 November with an exclusive live cooking demonstration by Charith, giving guests the chance to experience his signature “wild” cooking style firsthand against the lagoon backdrop of the resort.
“This celebration reflects the new creative pulse of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Charith brought an energy that aligns perfectly with our evolving lifestyle identity, making this year’s cake mixing one of our most memorable yet,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
With the festive season now in full swing, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to join MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, the resort’s year-end celebration taking place from 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, featuring hypnotic beats, immersive dining, playful rituals, and a series of kaleidoscopic island experiences designed to inspire connection and celebration.
Celebration
Maldivian Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives: Timeless moments await
For many travellers, certain holidays transcend the ordinary and become memories retold for years to come. Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives fall firmly into that category. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru offers an environment where time softens into the rhythm of turquoise waters and soft white sand. During the festive season, the resort adopts an added layer of understated elegance and island-inspired charm.
Guests waking on Christmas morning in an overwater villa are greeted by sunlight dancing across the lagoon. Instead of winter’s chill, there is only the warmth of a gentle tropical breeze and the soft sound of the ocean beneath the suite. Breakfast may be served on a private deck as manta rays pass in the distance and the day begins with quiet possibility.
Festive celebrations at the resort combine refinement with authenticity. Tree-lighting ceremonies unfold against pastel-coloured sunsets, live music moves through the palm groves, and seasonal dining features gourmet menus that incorporate Maldivian influences. The atmosphere is intimate and thoughtfully arranged, creating the sense that the island itself is sharing a moment with each guest. Younger travellers have much to enjoy as well, with holiday craft activities, island treasure hunts, and a dedicated visit from Santa that adds a playful touch to the celebrations.
As the year draws to a close, Vakkaru brings a renewed sense of celebration to its shores. New Year’s Eve features an open-air gala dinner beneath the stars, illuminated by lanterns while chefs prepare dishes showcasing the finest local produce. The resort’s signature barefoot-luxury spirit is fully present—relaxed yet refined, festive without excess. Entertainment continues into the night with live performances and DJ sets. Guests gather on the sand, cocktails in hand, as the countdown to midnight begins. When the clock strikes twelve, fireworks illuminate the lagoon, their reflections shimmering across the still water. The moment feels cinematic and memorable, marking the start of a new year in a spectacular setting.
Between the festivities, guests can enjoy the resort’s signature tranquillity. Merana Spa, positioned over the ocean, offers treatments that encourage rest and restoration. The surrounding reefs provide opportunities for snorkelling and diving, with the chance to encounter marine life that thrives in the atoll’s protected waters. Paddleboarding, dolphin cruises, and excursions in search of hammerhead sharks offer both gentle and adventurous options for exploration. For those seeking a quieter experience, a sunset dhoni cruise with a glass of champagne captures the classic romance of the Maldives.
Vakkaru Maldives presents Christmas and New Year as a blend of natural beauty, thoughtful experiences, and personalised celebration. Guests can savour every detail—from festive lights glowing through the coconut palms to holiday-inspired cocktails and candlelit dinners—while welcoming the new year from the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Vakkaru Dream Getaway – Early Bird Festive Offer includes:
- Complimentary daily breakfast
- Savings of over 10% on all villas and residences
- Up to 15% savings on round-trip seaplane transfers
- Complimentary access to selected non-motorised watersports
Those seeking a festive season that combines natural tranquillity with considered sophistication may find Vakkaru Maldives to be the ideal destination.
Celebration
Villa Park sets holiday line-up with sunset welcome, Santa visit and NYE gala
Villa Park has announced its Festive 2025–2026 programme, running from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026. The schedule moves from lagoon-side mornings to music-led evenings on the beach, beginning with a sunset welcome and continuing with beach barbecues, creative workshops, Christmas Eve dinner, Santa’s visit on 25 December, and a New Year’s Eve gala with a midnight countdown. The season concludes with programmes on New Year’s Day and Orthodox Christmas.
Daytime activities include chef demonstrations, shoreline art sessions, and live music. Evenings feature romantic tables, treetop dining for two, and simple set-ups that highlight the island setting. The programme is designed for couples, friends, and families to join as they wish.
Family programming centres on Park Players, presented as the Maldives’ largest kids’ club, with letters to Santa, gingerbread crafts, ocean-themed art, movement classes, story time, and film nights. Group sizes are kept small to ensure attentive supervision.
Villa Park’s family offering has been recognised beyond the festive season, with the resort named among the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, a reader-voted accolade reflecting guest feedback on space, programming, and flexible pacing.
Throughout the calendar, private experiences sit alongside larger celebrations, including candlelit beach dining, treetop tastings, floating breakfasts, and open-air cinema for two. Guests can set their own rhythm, whether opting for lively beach gatherings or quiet evenings under lanterns and palms, from sunrise through to the New Year countdown and beyond.
Celebration
Mindful festive escape: Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa focuses on connection and renewal
This festive season, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will welcome guests to a celebration of warmth, wonder and mindful connection. From 19 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the resort will transform into a serene island sanctuary where nature, gastronomy and meaningful experiences come together in harmony.
Situated in one of the most untouched atolls of the Maldives, Huvadhu Atoll, Hadahaa embodies a refined simplicity that showcases the beauty of the natural world. Throughout the festive period, guests are invited to slow down, reconnect and rediscover the joy of being fully present, surrounded by turquoise waters, lush island greenery and Maldivian hospitality.
“The festive season at Hadahaa is more than a celebration — it’s a homecoming,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “It’s a time to reflect, to celebrate togetherness and to embrace the island’s timeless rhythm where nature and joy coexist effortlessly.”
Highlights of the Festive Season:
- Holiday splendour and timeless traditions – From the twinkling lights of the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to the New Year’s Eve Countdown by the Beach, each event is shaped by the understated elegance that defines Park Hyatt. Familiar festive traditions are reinterpreted with authentic island touches, creating celebrations that feel both comforting and renewed.
- Beneath the holiday surface – Adventure enthusiasts will be able to join Festive Snorkelling and Diving excursions, Turtle Quests and an Exclusive Christmas Night Dive. Each marine experience offers a deeper connection to the ocean’s vibrant ecosystem, enhanced by the festive spirit of exploration.
- Season of renewal – Guests can restore body and mind with holistic spa journeys at The Vidhun Spa, featuring Ayurveda-inspired treatments, island botanicals and festive rituals designed to support inner balance. The resort will also host Dr Jyoti Kodwani, founder of The Sacred Chakras, for a month-long Festive Wellness Residency offering transformative healing therapies.
- Festive flavours and family moments – From Barefoot BBQs by the Bay to elevated treehouse dining beneath the stars, dining experiences are designed to become lasting memories. Younger guests can take part in creative workshops, treasure hunts and Santa’s seaside arrival, ensuring special moments for families and guests of all ages.
This year, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa’s festive programme captures the essence of renewal and joy, celebrating life’s simplest pleasures with a blend of sophistication and soul.
