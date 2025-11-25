Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.

Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.

Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.

“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”

The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.