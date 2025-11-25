Cooking
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.
Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.
Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”
The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.
Bestbuy Maldives, Atmosphere Core elevate chef training with Michelin-star masterclass
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) brought together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the country on 24 November for an exclusive culinary masterclass led by Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro. Held at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH), the full-house session marked a key highlight of the ongoing “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart” culinary series presented by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with BBM.
The masterclass formed the Malé City chapter of the broader programme, which features a lineup of events hosted at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere throughout November 2025. The HIH masterclass served as a platform for professional development, skill exchange, and hands-on learning for chefs from some of the Maldives’ most distinguished culinary teams.
Chef Pasquale, celebrated for his work at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, guided participating chefs through a series of live demonstrations that reflected his signature philosophy—one that emphasises intuition, simplicity, and a deep respect for natural ingredients.
“Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion,” he shared during the programme.
Participants explored Mediterranean-inspired methods adapted to Maldivian produce, with Chef Pasquale showcasing dishes rooted in coastal heritage and contemporary craftsmanship. The session also encouraged discussion around ingredient integrity, sustainability-led cooking, and the evolving expectations of today’s luxury diners.
The fully subscribed masterclass reaffirmed BBM’s long-running commitment to cultivating professional excellence within the Maldives’ hospitality sector.
As the authorised distributor of globally renowned culinary and F&B brands, BBM has built a reputation for its Masterclass Series, which brings international expertise to local professionals through practical workshops and high-level training. This latest edition added a Michelin-starred perspective to the growing body of knowledge BBM continues to nurture across the industry.
Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at BBM, highlighted the importance of consistent capacity building in the sector.
“This masterclass reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the skills of the Maldivian culinary community. By creating opportunities for chefs to learn directly from international experts, we help broaden professional exposure and support the industry’s growth. BBM will continue to invest in platforms that uplift local talent and contribute to raising the overall standard of hospitality in the Maldives,” he said.
The masterclass follows two immersive days at RAAYA by Atmosphere earlier in the month, where guests joined farm experiences, tasting sessions, and a hands-on workshop before a five-course dinner curated by Chef Pasquale. The series will continue with a 4-Hands Dinner at Kaagé on 27 November and a masterclass with a five-course dinner at NÜ on 28 November at VARU by Atmosphere.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, emphasised how the collaboration bridges traditions and culinary ideologies.
“All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” he noted. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions.”
For attending chefs, the session offered more than demonstrations—it provided the rare opportunity to learn directly from a Michelin-starred figure whose approach blends innovation with a respect for locality. Many participants described the workshop as an opportunity to refine technique, discover new applications for familiar ingredients, and build valuable connections within the professional community.
With strong engagement and enthusiastic feedback from attendees, the masterclass stands as another milestone in BBM’s long-standing role in elevating culinary standards in the Maldives.
SO/ Maldives announces 4-day culinary collaboration with Chef Kareem Atef for UAE National Day
SO/ Maldives, the bold luxury island fashion-resort known for its avant-garde spirit and playful sophistication, turns the spotlight onto the art of flavour with an electrifying culinary collaboration. The resort welcomes award-winning chef, TV personality, and fusion-flavour trailblazer Chef Kareem Atef for a four-day gastronomic celebration titled “Savour the Unexpected: Fusion, Fire & Flair.”
A two-time Africa Cup culinary champion, Harvard-trained in “Science & Cooking,” and renowned for his standout appearances on Top Chef All Stars, Chef Kareem is globally recognised for his artistic fusion cuisine, modern culinary techniques, and a passion for transforming food into emotion. From private fine-dining creations to dynamic masterclasses across the Middle East, Chef Kareem brings a world of innovation, storytelling, and sensory delight, now landing exclusively at SO/ Maldives.
Across four days, the island becomes an immersive stage of taste, theatre, and tropical energy. Each experience is designed to intrigue the senses, ignite curiosity, and invite guests to indulge in a fresh, fearless approach to luxury dining.
29 November 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Five-Course Signature Dinner at Hadaba
The journey begins with an elevated five-course dining experience at Hadaba, where Chef Kareem blends Middle Eastern soul with global technique. Expect bold contrasts, elegant plating, and stories carried through every bite.
30 November 2025 | 15:00–16:00
Interactive Cooking Class at The Citronelle Club
A rare chance to step into the chef’s creative mind. Guests learn, taste, and play under Kareem’s guidance as he breaks down the art of modern fusion with hands-on techniques, tips, and one-on-one interaction.
01 December 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Four-Course Beach Dinner at Lazuli Beach Club
Barefoot luxury meets culinary theatre. A stunning sunset backdrop sets the mood for a curated beachside dinner where fire, flavour, and artistry collide.
02 December 2025 | 19:00–22:00
Grand Finale Dinner Buffet at The Citronelle Club
The collaboration closes with a lavish buffet crafted by Chef Kareem and the SO/ Maldives culinary team a vibrant celebration of global influences, island flair, and pure creative synergy.
SO/ Maldives is built on the energy of discovery fashion-forward design, bold experiences, and a spirit that dares to be different. Chef Kareem Atef, with his fearless fusion approach and award-winning culinary mastery, is a natural collaborator for a resort dedicated to redefining island luxury.
A powerhouse of talent and innovation, Chef Kareem Atef has led teams to victory in the Africa Cup (2022 & 2024), earned recognition from the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, and showcased his craft on Top Chef Middle East Seasons 3 & All Stars. His portfolio spans executive kitchen leadership, fusion cuisine masterclasses, bespoke private dining, and global culinary collaborations. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Kareem continues to shape the future of modern gastronomy.
VARU by Atmosphere unveils Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ
Celebrating the spirit of modern Maldivian hospitality, VARU by Atmosphere has expanded its culinary offering with two new dining venues: Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ. Designed for both first-time and returning guests seeking authentic, inventive experiences, the additions broaden the resort’s gastronomic landscape.
At Teppanyaki Over Water, seasoned chefs transform the art of teppan grilling into a live culinary performance above the lagoon. Premium seafood, wagyu and sushi are prepared with precision and flair, complemented by sake cocktails and fine soju. The speciality restaurant delivers dishes straight from the grill to the plate, in an ambience that reflects the spirit of Japanese hospitality.
As sunset draws over the Indian Ocean, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine-degustation lounge where evenings unfold with sophistication. Guests can explore rare vintages and special selections paired with curated chocolate, cheese and charcuterie platters. The centrepiece is a six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner.
“At VARU, our cuisine, design and service are intuitive and inventively curated,” said Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere. “We continue to evolve in meaningful ways. With Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ, we’ve created culinary journeys that are intimate, enriching and true to the island’s generous spirit — offering guests new reasons to return, season after season.”
For special occasions, romantic evenings or those wishing to discover new cuisines, the two overwater venues add an extra layer of indulgence and celebration beyond the VARU Plan™, and are available for guests to pre-book.
Located in North Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, ranking among the top 1% of listings worldwide. Its signature restaurant, Kaagé, has also received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the resort’s reputation for dining excellence. With these thoughtfully introduced experiences, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to embrace an unforgettable, Naturally Maldivian island adventure.
