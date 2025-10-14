Featured
Save big on paradise: Sun Siyam Resorts’ limited-time Black Friday offers
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the launch of its highly anticipated annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, offering exclusive rates across its properties in the Maldives. The promotion is valid for bookings made between 1 November and 1 December 2025.
This limited-time opportunity allows travellers to experience the Maldives at special discounted rates, with unique offers tailored to each resort in the group.
Guests can enjoy up to 45% off on Siyam World’s 24-hour WOW! All-Inclusive package. The offer includes a complimentary floating breakfast and villa upgrade, subject to availability, alongside the resort’s wide range of experiences and activities.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests can enjoy free or half-price seaplane transfers, floating breakfasts, two-for-one spa treatments, and signature excursions such as dolphin cruises and snorkelling tours. Families benefit further, with children under 12 staying and dining free of charge.
Travellers can save up to 30% on all villas and receive a complimentary seaplane transfer for one guest on stays of four nights or more at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Additional perks include complimentary water sports for children, spa upgrades, and early check-in or late check-out subject to availability. Children under 16 stay and dine free.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers complimentary seaplane transfers, a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment, and floating breakfasts. Children under 12 stay free, with further benefits including dinner dine-around options, early check-in, and special honeymoon amenities.
Guests can enjoy up to 50% off round-trip speedboat transfers, or free transfers for stays of five nights or more in pool villas at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. The offer also includes a floating breakfast, 25% off spa treatments, 30% off à la carte dining, and additional discounts on water sports and diving.
Travellers are encouraged to secure their island getaway before 1 December 2025, as these offers are available for a limited period only.
Celebration
Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations
Villa Nautica is set to celebrate Diwali with a vibrant programme that combines colour, craft and coastal charm in a private island setting. The resort’s schedule of experiences invites guests to take part in festive activities throughout their stay, blending traditional customs with a contemporary beachside flair. Highlights include poolside rangoli, children’s craft sessions, henna artistry, a shoreline feast, and lively Bollywood-inspired entertainment after sunset. All activities are designed to be drop-in, allowing families and couples to enjoy the festivities at their own pace.
Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by direct speedboat transfer, Villa Nautica offers an easy arrival experience suited to both short getaways and longer holidays.
Food plays an integral role in the celebrations, with a festive spread inspired by regional Indian flavours. Guests can expect approachable options for all ages alongside opportunities to sample new dishes, served in a relaxed, oceanfront atmosphere.
Families are well catered for, with spacious accommodation choices such as the Two Bedroom Beach Villa with Two Pools and the Two Bedroom Ocean Suite with Pool, both offering proximity to the lagoon and ample space for relaxation. Younger guests can take part in creative sessions at the Wavy Navy Kids Club, including guided card-making and lantern-crafting workshops.
As evening falls, the island transforms with glowing lanterns, live beach entertainment, and a finale featuring popular Bollywood hits — creating a warm and welcoming way to mark the Festival of Lights in the Maldives.
Guests can also take advantage of Villa Resorts’ Winter Offer, which provides 20 percent off stays, combining festive celebration with seasonal value for couples, families, and friends planning a Diwali escape.
Celebration
Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome guests into the spirit of the festive season with a thoughtfully curated programme of celebrations designed to delight families and travellers of all ages. Blending vibrant activities with the island’s natural beauty, the 2025 festive calendar promises a series of memorable moments for all.
The festivities begin on 21 December with the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the island’s sandbank. Guests can enjoy tropical cocktails, canapés, and live festive music by the resident band. In the days leading up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to take part in cultural excursions, such as local island tours, or join engaging culinary sessions including Thai cooking and sushi-making demonstrations. Family-friendly fun continues with treasure hunts, sand sculpting competitions, and live evening entertainment across the island’s bars.
For younger guests, the Bageecha Kids Club will host a daily festive programme from 21 December to 1 January 2026. Activities include cookie and ornament decorating, gingerbread house building, jewellery-making workshops, and coconut painting. Children can also join fitness and water games, including yoga, Zumba, beach Olympics, and Splash Pad fun. Highlights of the children’s schedule include writing letters to Santa, a family treasure hunt, and carol karaoke.
Kuramathi’s Christmas celebrations commence on Christmas Eve with a cocktail party on the sandbank, featuring champagne toasts, festive cocktails, Christmas carols, and a special appearance by Santa Claus and his elves. The evening concludes with a lavish Christmas Eve gala buffet at select restaurants.
Christmas Day begins with a festive talent show at the Sand Bar and the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at the Dhoni Bar deck, where children will enjoy gift-giving, photos, and games. The day continues with activities such as beach volleyball, while the evening features live music and entertainment across the resort. Meanwhile, the Bageecha Kids Club will keep young guests engaged with eco-workshops, Christmas movies, and a mini festive market.
Kuramathi Maldives will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a night of celebration and glamour. The New Year’s Eve festivities begin with a cocktail reception on the sandbank, followed by a spectacular gala buffet dinner. As the night unfolds, guests can dance to live music and enjoy a lively countdown to midnight under the stars.
On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a festive brunch served at the island’s restaurants, along with the “First Dive of the Year” for those eager to explore the house reef. The day concludes with live music and an energising aerobics session. At the Bageecha Kids Club, children will close the season with activities such as creating a memory book, exploring the island’s hydroponic garden, and performing the festive closing song — ending the holiday with cherished memories and joy.
Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.
Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.
Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.
A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.
Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.
