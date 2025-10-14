Save big on paradise: Sun Siyam Resorts’ limited-time Black Friday offers

Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the launch of its highly anticipated annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, offering exclusive rates across its properties in the Maldives. The promotion is valid for bookings made between 1 November and 1 December 2025.

This limited-time opportunity allows travellers to experience the Maldives at special discounted rates, with unique offers tailored to each resort in the group.

Guests can enjoy up to 45% off on Siyam World’s 24-hour WOW! All-Inclusive package. The offer includes a complimentary floating breakfast and villa upgrade, subject to availability, alongside the resort’s wide range of experiences and activities.

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests can enjoy free or half-price seaplane transfers, floating breakfasts, two-for-one spa treatments, and signature excursions such as dolphin cruises and snorkelling tours. Families benefit further, with children under 12 staying and dining free of charge.

Travellers can save up to 30% on all villas and receive a complimentary seaplane transfer for one guest on stays of four nights or more at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Additional perks include complimentary water sports for children, spa upgrades, and early check-in or late check-out subject to availability. Children under 16 stay and dine free.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers complimentary seaplane transfers, a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment, and floating breakfasts. Children under 12 stay free, with further benefits including dinner dine-around options, early check-in, and special honeymoon amenities.

Guests can enjoy up to 50% off round-trip speedboat transfers, or free transfers for stays of five nights or more in pool villas at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. The offer also includes a floating breakfast, 25% off spa treatments, 30% off à la carte dining, and additional discounts on water sports and diving.

Travellers are encouraged to secure their island getaway before 1 December 2025, as these offers are available for a limited period only.