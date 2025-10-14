Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations

Villa Nautica is set to celebrate Diwali with a vibrant programme that combines colour, craft and coastal charm in a private island setting. The resort’s schedule of experiences invites guests to take part in festive activities throughout their stay, blending traditional customs with a contemporary beachside flair. Highlights include poolside rangoli, children’s craft sessions, henna artistry, a shoreline feast, and lively Bollywood-inspired entertainment after sunset. All activities are designed to be drop-in, allowing families and couples to enjoy the festivities at their own pace.

Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by direct speedboat transfer, Villa Nautica offers an easy arrival experience suited to both short getaways and longer holidays.

Food plays an integral role in the celebrations, with a festive spread inspired by regional Indian flavours. Guests can expect approachable options for all ages alongside opportunities to sample new dishes, served in a relaxed, oceanfront atmosphere.

Families are well catered for, with spacious accommodation choices such as the Two Bedroom Beach Villa with Two Pools and the Two Bedroom Ocean Suite with Pool, both offering proximity to the lagoon and ample space for relaxation. Younger guests can take part in creative sessions at the Wavy Navy Kids Club, including guided card-making and lantern-crafting workshops.

As evening falls, the island transforms with glowing lanterns, live beach entertainment, and a finale featuring popular Bollywood hits — creating a warm and welcoming way to mark the Festival of Lights in the Maldives.

Guests can also take advantage of Villa Resorts’ Winter Offer, which provides 20 percent off stays, combining festive celebration with seasonal value for couples, families, and friends planning a Diwali escape.