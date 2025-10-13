Universal Resorts transforms into VERSA, unveiling NIVA as cornerstone of international growth strategy

Universal Enterprises, parent company of Universal Resorts, which pioneered Maldivian hospitality over 50 years ago, on Monday announced the rebranding of its hotel management arm to VERSA Hospitality and simultaneously launched its new hospitality lifestyle brand, NIVA Hotels & Resorts.

This strategic shift transforms the independent family business from a respected and largely B2B-focused resort owner and operator into a globally recognised, consumer-centric hospitality brand designed for future growth into international markets.

Ahmed Umar Maniku, Managing Director of Universal Enterprises, said: “For over five decades, we’ve operated our iconic Maldives resorts very successfully and worked closely with our tour operating partners, pioneering the very concept of Maldivian resort life. We had a bold vision to share this extraordinary destination with the world, starting with the opening of Kurumba, the first resort in the Maldives, in 1972, and going on to create world-renowned resorts such as Baros, Kuramathi, Huvafen Fushi, Velassaru, Milaidhoo and Labriz. Now, as the global travel landscape evolves, it’s time for the group to step out, building brand recognition with our guests, partners and the wider industry. VERSA isn’t merely a new name; it’s a strategic repositioning to unlock the full potential of our resort portfolio and position the company for our future growth ambitions.”

This announcement coincides with the appointment of Visha Mahir, a second-generation member of the founding family and board director of Universal Enterprises, as Chief Executive Officer of VERSA Hospitality. Visha has held a number of senior leadership positions within Universal Enterprises for the past two decades, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts.

Visha Mahir, CEO of VERSA, added: “It’s a privilege and genuine honour to step into this role and lead our family business into this new chapter. Our story is woven into the very fabric of this island nation. Yes, we’re recognised as innovators in Maldivian luxury hospitality, but more importantly, we’ve built our reputation on authenticity and a deep connection to our home. Our aim at VERSA is to respect that precious past, ensuring that as we expand, our heritage and heartfelt service remain at the core of everything we do.”

NIVA: the cornerstone of VERSA’s new growth strategy

The creation of NIVA is central to the group’s transformation. As the new lifestyle-led hospitality brand, NIVA is positioned to be the company’s key vehicle for growth and market relevance.

Coined from the words ‘nourish’ and ‘viva’, NIVA reflects a new era of travel where emotional fulfilment takes precedence over status. It speaks to a new generation of travellers seeking genuine, unforced experiences, where the freedom to simply be nourishes life.

NIVA will unite six of Universal’s Indian Ocean properties, including the historic Kurumba in the Maldives and new destinations in the Seychelles, under one philosophy: to bring lightness back to travel. Rather than chasing curated perfection, NIVA will create spaces that allow for unplanned, unforced and unforgettable moments.

“The launch of NIVA is crucial to our evolution. It provides the common thread that links our key properties, ensuring that no matter the location, our guests instantly recognise our core values and feel confident in the consistent level of warm and authentic service they can expect. The creation of NIVA will help us scale our unique philosophy into new markets and the brand will be the engine of our international expansion strategy,” added Mahir.

The VERSA portfolio and vision

VERSA Hospitality is at the helm of the new structure, guiding the group’s direction and ambitions. The name, drawn from the word Universal, symbolises evolution: the ability to reveal new dimensions of destinations and chart a new course with a sense of timeless quality, while remaining firmly rooted in the company’s rich heritage.

The VERSA portfolio will be defined by two distinct yet complementary divisions: NIVA, a lifestyle-led hospitality brand, and a collection of iconic standalone destinations.

NIVA Hotels & Resorts

A new lifestyle-led brand, focused on giving guests cohesive, effortless and authentic experiences, will start with a portfolio of six resorts in the Maldives and Seychelles:

Niva Kurumba (Maldives)

Niva Velassaru (Maldives)

Niva Kuramathi (Maldives)

Niva Dhigali (Maldives)

Niva Labriz (Seychelles)

Niva Aria (Seychelles) – opening in 2026

THE VERSA COLLECTION – Unique and independent properties

This is a collection of distinct and acclaimed standalone destinations that Versa continues to curate, celebrating their individual characters and histories. The collection includes iconic Maldives resorts such as Baros, Milaidhoo, Huvafen Fushi and Kandolhu, and over time will expand to include more properties worldwide.

“When we created the business, it was never just about resorts; it was always about places: what they could become and what they could mean to someone,” said Mahir.

“The name VERSA captures this idea of transformation: islands became destinations, journeys became memories and moments became part of someone’s story. From the Maldives to the wider world, Versa will continue to reveal the true character of every place in our care, sharing it with the generosity that defines our hospitality.”