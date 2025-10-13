News
Universal Resorts transforms into VERSA, unveiling NIVA as cornerstone of international growth strategy
Universal Enterprises, parent company of Universal Resorts, which pioneered Maldivian hospitality over 50 years ago, on Monday announced the rebranding of its hotel management arm to VERSA Hospitality and simultaneously launched its new hospitality lifestyle brand, NIVA Hotels & Resorts.
This strategic shift transforms the independent family business from a respected and largely B2B-focused resort owner and operator into a globally recognised, consumer-centric hospitality brand designed for future growth into international markets.
Ahmed Umar Maniku, Managing Director of Universal Enterprises, said: “For over five decades, we’ve operated our iconic Maldives resorts very successfully and worked closely with our tour operating partners, pioneering the very concept of Maldivian resort life. We had a bold vision to share this extraordinary destination with the world, starting with the opening of Kurumba, the first resort in the Maldives, in 1972, and going on to create world-renowned resorts such as Baros, Kuramathi, Huvafen Fushi, Velassaru, Milaidhoo and Labriz. Now, as the global travel landscape evolves, it’s time for the group to step out, building brand recognition with our guests, partners and the wider industry. VERSA isn’t merely a new name; it’s a strategic repositioning to unlock the full potential of our resort portfolio and position the company for our future growth ambitions.”
This announcement coincides with the appointment of Visha Mahir, a second-generation member of the founding family and board director of Universal Enterprises, as Chief Executive Officer of VERSA Hospitality. Visha has held a number of senior leadership positions within Universal Enterprises for the past two decades, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts.
Visha Mahir, CEO of VERSA, added: “It’s a privilege and genuine honour to step into this role and lead our family business into this new chapter. Our story is woven into the very fabric of this island nation. Yes, we’re recognised as innovators in Maldivian luxury hospitality, but more importantly, we’ve built our reputation on authenticity and a deep connection to our home. Our aim at VERSA is to respect that precious past, ensuring that as we expand, our heritage and heartfelt service remain at the core of everything we do.”
NIVA: the cornerstone of VERSA’s new growth strategy
The creation of NIVA is central to the group’s transformation. As the new lifestyle-led hospitality brand, NIVA is positioned to be the company’s key vehicle for growth and market relevance.
Coined from the words ‘nourish’ and ‘viva’, NIVA reflects a new era of travel where emotional fulfilment takes precedence over status. It speaks to a new generation of travellers seeking genuine, unforced experiences, where the freedom to simply be nourishes life.
NIVA will unite six of Universal’s Indian Ocean properties, including the historic Kurumba in the Maldives and new destinations in the Seychelles, under one philosophy: to bring lightness back to travel. Rather than chasing curated perfection, NIVA will create spaces that allow for unplanned, unforced and unforgettable moments.
“The launch of NIVA is crucial to our evolution. It provides the common thread that links our key properties, ensuring that no matter the location, our guests instantly recognise our core values and feel confident in the consistent level of warm and authentic service they can expect. The creation of NIVA will help us scale our unique philosophy into new markets and the brand will be the engine of our international expansion strategy,” added Mahir.
The VERSA portfolio and vision
VERSA Hospitality is at the helm of the new structure, guiding the group’s direction and ambitions. The name, drawn from the word Universal, symbolises evolution: the ability to reveal new dimensions of destinations and chart a new course with a sense of timeless quality, while remaining firmly rooted in the company’s rich heritage.
The VERSA portfolio will be defined by two distinct yet complementary divisions: NIVA, a lifestyle-led hospitality brand, and a collection of iconic standalone destinations.
NIVA Hotels & Resorts
A new lifestyle-led brand, focused on giving guests cohesive, effortless and authentic experiences, will start with a portfolio of six resorts in the Maldives and Seychelles:
- Niva Kurumba (Maldives)
- Niva Velassaru (Maldives)
- Niva Kuramathi (Maldives)
- Niva Dhigali (Maldives)
- Niva Labriz (Seychelles)
- Niva Aria (Seychelles) – opening in 2026
THE VERSA COLLECTION – Unique and independent properties
This is a collection of distinct and acclaimed standalone destinations that Versa continues to curate, celebrating their individual characters and histories. The collection includes iconic Maldives resorts such as Baros, Milaidhoo, Huvafen Fushi and Kandolhu, and over time will expand to include more properties worldwide.
“When we created the business, it was never just about resorts; it was always about places: what they could become and what they could mean to someone,” said Mahir.
“The name VERSA captures this idea of transformation: islands became destinations, journeys became memories and moments became part of someone’s story. From the Maldives to the wider world, Versa will continue to reveal the true character of every place in our care, sharing it with the generosity that defines our hospitality.”
Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome guests into the spirit of the festive season with a thoughtfully curated programme of celebrations designed to delight families and travellers of all ages. Blending vibrant activities with the island’s natural beauty, the 2025 festive calendar promises a series of memorable moments for all.
The festivities begin on 21 December with the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the island’s sandbank. Guests can enjoy tropical cocktails, canapés, and live festive music by the resident band. In the days leading up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to take part in cultural excursions, such as local island tours, or join engaging culinary sessions including Thai cooking and sushi-making demonstrations. Family-friendly fun continues with treasure hunts, sand sculpting competitions, and live evening entertainment across the island’s bars.
For younger guests, the Bageecha Kids Club will host a daily festive programme from 21 December to 1 January 2026. Activities include cookie and ornament decorating, gingerbread house building, jewellery-making workshops, and coconut painting. Children can also join fitness and water games, including yoga, Zumba, beach Olympics, and Splash Pad fun. Highlights of the children’s schedule include writing letters to Santa, a family treasure hunt, and carol karaoke.
Kuramathi’s Christmas celebrations commence on Christmas Eve with a cocktail party on the sandbank, featuring champagne toasts, festive cocktails, Christmas carols, and a special appearance by Santa Claus and his elves. The evening concludes with a lavish Christmas Eve gala buffet at select restaurants.
Christmas Day begins with a festive talent show at the Sand Bar and the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at the Dhoni Bar deck, where children will enjoy gift-giving, photos, and games. The day continues with activities such as beach volleyball, while the evening features live music and entertainment across the resort. Meanwhile, the Bageecha Kids Club will keep young guests engaged with eco-workshops, Christmas movies, and a mini festive market.
Kuramathi Maldives will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a night of celebration and glamour. The New Year’s Eve festivities begin with a cocktail reception on the sandbank, followed by a spectacular gala buffet dinner. As the night unfolds, guests can dance to live music and enjoy a lively countdown to midnight under the stars.
On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a festive brunch served at the island’s restaurants, along with the “First Dive of the Year” for those eager to explore the house reef. The day concludes with live music and an energising aerobics session. At the Bageecha Kids Club, children will close the season with activities such as creating a memory book, exploring the island’s hydroponic garden, and performing the festive closing song — ending the holiday with cherished memories and joy.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.
Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.
Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.
A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.
Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.
Where magic meets Maldivian shore: One&Only Reethi Rah’s ‘BELIEVE’ festive season
This festive season, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to embrace the spirit of the holidays with BELIEVE — a celebration of joy, connection, and wonder set against the serene shores of the Maldives. The 2025 festive programme combines cherished family traditions, exceptional culinary experiences, and mindful wellness rituals designed to create lasting memories and meaningful connections.
The season commences on 20 December with a glittering Tree Lighting Ceremony, where twinkling lights, carols, and seasonal cocktails capture the essence of the holidays. The evening also marks a milestone with An Ode to Tapasake, an anniversary celebration of one of the resort’s signature dining venues, featuring curated dishes, fine wines, and live music.
In the days leading up to Christmas, younger guests can enjoy creative workshops, from gingerbread house making and letter writing to Santa to crafting Maldivian-inspired ornaments. Families gather in the evenings for elegant cocktail receptions and festive dinners. On Christmas Eve, guests are welcomed beneath the palms for a night of live music and a grand dinner, followed by Santa’s tropical arrival and a vibrant Christmas Day brunch with live entertainment and international cuisine.
The celebration continues with experiences focused on wellbeing and renewal. Guests can take part in Glow & Flow sound healing on 22 December, Tales & Traditions on 28 December — exploring Maldivian healing customs — and sunrise yoga sessions on 2 January. For those seeking spirited fun, festive tennis, padel, and badminton tournaments bring a dynamic edge to the season.
As the year draws to a close, the Believe Ball — One&Only Reethi Rah’s renowned New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner — invites guests to an evening of grandeur. Beginning with a beachfront cocktail reception, the night unfolds into a feast of gourmet discovery, live performances, and a spectacular countdown to 2026. The following morning, the New Beginnings Brunch offers a relaxed and indulgent welcome to the new year.
Festivities extend into January, with immersive experiences such as a five-course Sake Pairing Dinner on 2 January, family-friendly sunset painting classes, and fitness sessions accompanied by a live DJ. The celebrations culminate with a series of Orthodox Christmas and New Year events from 6 to 13 January, concluding with a gala dinner that brings together guests in celebration of culture, cuisine, and community.
Throughout the season, guests can savour culinary journeys inspired by both innovation and heritage, take part in wellness experiences rooted in local traditions, and enjoy the refined warmth that defines every stay at One&Only Reethi Rah. Whether gathering with loved ones or seeking moments of reflection, the festive season invites all to believe — in joy, togetherness, and the magic of the holidays.
