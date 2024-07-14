News
Universal Resorts Maldives joins exclusive Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World partnership
Universal Resorts, comprising Milaidhoo, Baros, Velassaru, and Huvafen Fushi resorts, has announced its inclusion in the prestigious partnership between Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Starting today, these four Universal Resort properties will be available to Hilton Honors members and guests on all Hilton direct booking channels, including Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app. This collaboration further enriches Hilton Honors members and guests’ travel experiences.
With this new alliance, Hilton Honors members can explore the captivating beauty and excellent service of Universal Resorts’ four iconic Maldivian properties. Hilton Honors members will also enjoy exclusive on-property benefits throughout their SLH experience, enhancing every aspect of their stay.
Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is a pristine island paradise rooted in local island traditions, and located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This boutique luxury resort features 50 Maldivian-style overwater and beach pool villas and luxury residences, custom-designed for comfort by renowned Maldivian architect, Mohamed Shafeeq. Stand-out leisure activities include over-water spa treatments, sunset dolphin cruises, and house reef snorkelling excursions. Dining is a highlight, with Milaidhoo being home to three unique restaurants, including the signature fine dining restaurant, Ba’theli. Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of re-invented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing bare-foot informality within a natural tropical island setting.
Baros Maldives
Baros Maldives exudes a sense of timeless sophistication, where every detail is curated to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Situated amidst lush tropical greenery and azure waters, the resort is a haven for those seeking to indulge in the Maldivian way of life. The resort’s elegant villas, each featuring private verandas and direct access to the beach or lagoon, offer a secluded retreat enveloped by nature. Guests can partake in bespoke experiences such as private sandbank dinners, marine biologist-led snorkelling tours, and rejuvenating spa treatments inspired by local traditions. With its commitment to sustainability and exceptional service, Baros Maldives remains a beloved choice for discerning travellers year after year.
Velassaru Maldives
Velassaru Maldives is set against a scenic backdrop of turquoise waters and pristine white sands. An idyllic escape that seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s natural beauty. The resort’s chic bungalows and villas, many of which feature private pools and direct beach access, offer a modern sanctuary for relaxation. Culinary delights abound with five diverse dining venues, each providing a unique gastro-journey. Guests can immerse themselves in a plethora of activities, including thrilling water sports, exploratory diving sessions, and adventurous cruises.
Huvafen Fushi Maldives
Huvafen Fushi Maldives is a haven of innovation and luxury, featuring the world’s first underwater spa and breathtaking underwater dining. This naturally enchanting resort promises a multi-sensory experience, blending cutting-edge design with the natural wonders of the Maldives. Guests can indulge in exquisite culinary delights, relax in stunning overwater bungalows, and explore vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. The resort offers personalised services and exclusive amenities, ensuring every moment is memorable.
“We’re excited to be part of this amazing partnership,” said Visha Mahir, Chief Operations Officer at Universal Resorts. “This collaboration allows us to showcase our properties to Hilton’s global audience and offer Hilton Honors members unique and enriching experiences that reflect the beauty and culture of the Maldives.”
Discover the Maldives through the lens of Universal Resorts where authenticity, sustainability, and local culture come together to create unforgettable journeys for discerning travellers.
Coco Bodu Hithi partners with Anastasia Medvedeva for resin art
Coco Bodu Hithi has announced a partnership with renowned artist Anastasia Medvedeva, who will host a three-month residency starting in August 2024. Anastasia, celebrated for her expertise in resin art, will be the first resin artist to take up residence at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Anastasia’s unique artistic expression using epoxy resin as the preliminary medium will offer guests a unique opportunity to engage in an unforgettable journey of creativity and learning. From 02nd August to 30th October 2024, guests can explore their artistic potential under her expert guidance.
Anastasia brings a wealth of experience to Coco Bodu Hithi. She is a professional artist with a passion for teaching and creating engaging art experiences. With a proven track record in managing art classrooms and collaborating with luxury resorts, Anastasia has successfully conducted art masterclasses worldwide. Her achievements include selling 70 art pieces to clients in 35 countries, including Canada, the UK, and the USA. Notably, she has also taught a resin art masterclass to a world-famous Olympic champion.
During her residency at Coco Bodu Hithi, Anastasia will share invaluable insights and techniques to enhance art skills, helping participants create stunning artwork. Her masterclass offerings include individual or group sessions covering Resin Art, Fluid Art, Candle Making and more. Additionally, there will be display of her resin art and craft souvenirs on the island.
Coco Bodu Hithi invites all guests to discover their artistic abilities and express themselves through these engaging and enjoyable art sessions.
For more information and to book your stay, please visit Coco Bodu Hithi’s website at www.cococollection.com/bodu-hithi or email us at reservations@cococollection.com.
Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s courses in Maldives
Step into a world of unparalleled opportunity and professional growth with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s distinguished wellness education programmes, set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives. As a proud member of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd., ELE|NA distinguishes itself as one of the rare spa management companies globally with its own training academy. The academy operates year-round, offering hands-on training, access to the latest wellness research, and best practices. The objective is clear: to educate and empower therapists, transforming them into wellness professionals who set a new standard of excellence within the competitive spa and wellness industry.
The courses are meticulously designed to empower and equip you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the competitive wellness industry. Whether you are looking to start your journey as a beginner massage therapist certified by CIBTAC or enhance your practice with advanced sound healing techniques led by visiting expert from UK, Carly Chamberlain, the expert-led training programmes cater to your aspirations for the year 2024.
Discover the 7-Day Beginner Massage Course
Immerse yourself in our comprehensive seven-day beginner massage course, crafted to instill mastery in diverse massage techniques. Learn under the guidance of international trainers renowned for their expertise and gain hands-on experience in an environment that harmoniously blends education with serenity.
Global Recognition: Earn a respected certification that opens doors to global opportunities. Enjoy a 50% discount if you register by July 31st, 2024. Train amidst the tranquility of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, enhancing your learning experience with unparalleled beauty and peace.
Embark on the 2-Day Sound Healing Course
Delve into the transformative world of sound healing with our intensive two-day course. Learn to harness the therapeutic power of sound frequencies under the mentorship of industry-leading experts. Become certified and position yourself as a pioneer in the dynamic field of holistic wellness.
Expert Guidance: Learn from seasoned professionals at the forefront of sound healing practices. Receive a detailed training manual, access to online refresh sessions, and practical insights to excel in sound therapy. Secure your place at the discounted rate of USD 495+ before prices increase.
Master Anatomy & Physiology for Holistic Wellness
Build a solid foundation with the Anatomy and Physiology course, available both online and locally. Tailored to meet the demands of modern wellness practitioners, this course ensures you have the essential knowledge to excel in your career.
Flexibility: Opt for online learning or attend classes locally, accommodating your schedule and preferences. Benefit from personalised attention and guidance from dedicated instructors. Immerse yourself in a curriculum that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications.
Embark on a personalised journey where each student’s interests, goals, and aspirations shape a tailored developmental path. The training goals are dedicated to enhancing lives and well-being, ensuring that every student and their future clients experience a transformative and fulfilling wellness journey.
Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy and join a community committed to excellence in wellness education. Graduates stand out, equipped with the knowledge and skills acquired through practitioner-led courses that are internationally accredited by CIBTAC. This accreditation ensures that the graduates receive the gold standard in training and certification, reinforcing the commitment to excellence in every aspect of the academy. By choosing ELE|NA Wellness Academy, students embark on a journey that transcends conventional education, fostering a profound connection between nature, tradition, and the global standards of the spa and wellness industry.
For more information and to enrol, visit ele-na.com or contact us at trainingacademy@ele-na.com.
Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort offers solace in silence this summer
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has unveiled its latest wellness offering of Silent Immersion Packages, including a ‘Hermit’ package as well as a ‘Digital Detox’ packages. Designed for those seeking solace and tranquillity amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Raa Atoll, Maldives, these packages cater to guests looking to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with themselves for a more mindful experience.
This summer, guests can look forward to an idyllic escape where the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Maldives provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and self-discovery. With many guests seeking an escape from the summer heat and hustle and bustle of everyday-life, InterContinental Maldives is delighted to provide guests with a wellness journey unlike any other on offer, accompanied by Island Curators and Wellness Mentors. As wellness trends continue to evolve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort remains at the forefront, offering innovative experiences to nurture the mind, body, and soul.
Hermit Days Silent Immersion Package
The Hermit Days Silent Immersion starts with a pre-arrival questionnaire where guests share their preferences. This includes details like mini bar choices, dining times, contact preferences with their Island Curator, and dietary needs. During their stay, guests enjoy complete privacy for their specified number of days, with minimal interaction. Upon arrival via seaplane, guests find their villa stocked with personalized amenities, snorkelling gear, extra towels, a customized minibar, and more for their island experience
Guests can choose one of a number of items to signal their participation in the silent program and will communicate primarily through the e-Curator. For those gradually transitioning back into social interaction after a few days of complete social reclusion, the Silent Days Immersion provides a gentle re-entry into the outside world by providing information regarding the more peaceful areas of the resort to relax and unwind.
Designated meeting points and messaging box: Depending on the guests’ communication preferences, they can decide when they want to meet their curator, they can arrange a meeting point and time. For example, every day 12 pm guests can meet in a selection of areas to arrange activities, or if preferred a letterbox that can be put up in front of the villa for the curator and the guest.
Digital Detox Days
For those who are seeking a complete break from technology, guests can opt for the Digital Detox Days immersion. Upon arrival, guests will surrender their digital devices to the Island Curator and commit to time without digital interruption. This can be pre-decided via the questionnaire, or simply decided on-resort. All resort facilities including In-Villa Dining and spa services are accessible, with communication facilitated through designated meeting points and messaging boxes. Depending on guests’ communication preferences, they can decide where and how they meet their curator to arrange their activities.
All packages will include the guidance of a wellness mentor, who will provide guidance and support throughout the stay and can carefully curate a stay involving yoga and meditation to promote inner peace and wellbeing. The Wellness Mentor is our Yogi/Meditation/Wellness guru, who is different from the curator and part of the spa team.
AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness retreat, welcomes guests to their overwater sanctuary to enjoy signature treatments and wellness therapies, perfect for guests seeking peace and serenity. The resort’s wellness visiting practitioners program aims to provide guests a unique opportunity to practice yoga, learn meditation, experience sound healing and bodywork therapy, and much more, from wellness experts. They also offer coconut and mango body polishes, warm bamboo massages and a range of signature facials to help
Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and bordering a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort is perfectly situated for indulging in a silent retreat. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area, including pool and restaurant and a tranquil spa where guests can enjoy guided meditation and yoga sessions to support with mindfulness and recentring. With six restaurants and bars and 81 villas and residences, partaking guests have the luxury to choose their hideaway as well as exceptional food and beverage options.
Rates start from USD 991 ++ in an Overwater Sunrise Pool villa incl. breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
