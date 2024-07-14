Coco Bodu Hithi partners with Anastasia Medvedeva for resin art

Fushifaru Maldives has announced that the renowned Portuguese football player and influential personality, Candido Costa, will be visiting the resort to host an exclusive football camp. This exciting event will take place from 17th to 24th July 2024, providing guests and aspiring football players a unique opportunity to train with one of the sport’s most esteemed figures.

His influence extends beyond the pitch, as he currently serves as the head of PR relations for the Portugal team during the Euro 2024, further cementing his status as a key figure in the sport. The 43-year-old former football player, born in São João da Madeira, brings with him the spirit of competition and football as he aims to get everyone playing in this dream destination, surrounded by paradisiacal beaches, crystal-clear seas and genuine Maldivian hospitality.

Who said that a paradisiacal landscape is not suitable for a football match? Cândido Costa, former footballer and current commentator on Channel 11, will prove otherwise, on a visit to Fushifaru, awarded multiple times as “The Best Boutique Resort in the Maldives”. The former football player will host a Football Camp for hotel guests and a Team Building class for the resort’s staff.

There is nothing better than enjoying the sun, beach and crystal clear waters, on a peaceful holiday and still being able to exercise your body, playing sports, in a relaxed atmosphere. It is with this purpose that Cândido Costa intends to bring together the resorts customers and it’s staff for fun and well-spent moments, where well-being is always present.

Fushifaru Maldives invites all guests and football aficionados to join this once-in-a-lifetime event. For more information and to secure your spot at the football camp, please visit the resort’s website or contact the reservations team at: reservations@fushifaru.com.