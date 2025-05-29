Reconnect with loved ones at Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

Coco Collection, known for its personalised Maldivian hospitality and soulful island settings, unveils a special Eid Escape offer, available at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu until 30 September 2025. This exclusive promotion invites guests to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth, nature-led experiences, and generous holiday perks.

Following its recent recognition as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to enjoy up to 40% savings on luxurious villas with private pools for a minimum three-night stay. The package includes a complimentary upgrade from bed and breakfast to half board (with breakfast and dinner), as well as a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. While the little ones enjoy activities in the Kids’ Corner, parents can embark on a journey of balance, rejuvenation, and inner harmony with daily sunrise or sunset yoga sessions or unwind with a relaxing treatment at the overwater Coco Spa.

During their stay, guests can discover the traditional craft of palm leaf weaving, celebrate ancient folklore and experience Maldivian culture through Koadi Kendun and Boduberu performances, enjoy henna art, tasty bites, and island vibes, and indulge in a Maldivian-Arabic fusion lunch rich in flavour. Whether guests seek solitude, adventure, or relaxation, the resort’s exceptional service and natural beauty promise a personalised, meaningful, and memorable escape as they explore the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Bodu Hithi.

Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests can also enjoy up to 40% savings on spacious villas and a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. The offer includes a complimentary upgrade from half board (with breakfast and dinner) to full board (with breakfast, lunch, and dinner), as well as a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. Eid highlights such as traditional Boduberu performances, beach games for families, local sweet tastings and the much-anticipated Colour Party await the guests.

Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.

Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to sustainability, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was named one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2024. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to the ideal setting for both relaxation and eco -friendly fun filled exploration, brace yourselves to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.