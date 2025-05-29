Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards

When your guests do the talking, you know you’re doing something right. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is proud to share that three of its resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, and RAAYA by Atmosphere, have earned prestigious accolades in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts celebrates its guests’ appreciation, with VARU, Kanifushi, and RAAYA earning top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Nestled in the North-Western edge of Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere blends contemporary design with tropical flair. Recognised globally in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025, the resort ranks among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere says “There’s a rhythm to island life here at VARU, and it is music to our guests’ hearts, every single day. That melody is made possible by a team that moves in perfect harmony, always two steps ahead with a smile”.

One of the Maldives’ first premium all-inclusive resorts, Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive villas and exceptional culinary experiences. This year, it also wins the Best of the Best award, ranking among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. “At Kanifushi, we craft a blissfully tropical escape where every detail matters, from thrilling water sports to unforgettable dining experiences. Behind it all is a passionate crew of stars who turn service into an art form”, says Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.

RAAYA by Atmosphere, the brand’s newest island escape, has quickly climbed the ranks, now recognised as in Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, ranking among the top 10% of global listings on Tripadvisor. “We opened our doors with stories waiting to be written. And it seems our guests are writing some of the best chapters yet. Every page is crafted with heart by a dream team who give our story its soul”, says Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.

These accolades reflect not just exceptional service, but a deep commitment to creating unforgettable moments — all inspired by the Joy of Giving. From ever-evolving spa menus and innovative dining concepts to daily rituals and seasonal celebrations, the guest experience is constantly refreshed with thoughtful detail and creativity.

Take, for instance, the upcoming immersive wine events this August, in partnership with South Africa’s acclaimed Glenelly Estate, bringing the elegance of Stellenbosch to the Maldives. Held from 10–12 August at RAAYA and 14–16 August at VARU, these experiences are complimentary for in-house guests with pre-booking, under the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan™ and VARU Plan™.

For lovers of exceptional cuisine, Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to shine, particularly during its much-anticipated annual ‘Just Veg’ Festival in October. Curated by renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio, this vibrant celebration of plant-based dining elevates vegetarian cuisine to a truly gourmet affair.

At Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, joy lies in the journey, thoughtfully woven into every detail of the stay with heartfelt care.