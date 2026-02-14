Action
Bestbuy Maldives supports health, wellness as Main Sponsor of MNU Marathon 2026
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), one of the Maldives’ leading and most trusted distribution partners to the hospitality and retail sectors, served as the Main Sponsor of the MNU Marathon 2026, organised by Maldives National University (MNU) and held in Hulhumalé on 13 February. The event drew over 1,500 runners and focused on promoting fitness, health and wellness, active lifestyles, and community unity, as part of a long-term sponsorship arrangement.
As Main Sponsor, BBM maintained a strong on-ground presence throughout the marathon, with high brand visibility and activations designed to engage participants and spectators.
A key highlight was BBM’s collaboration with Unilever – Vaseline, with free product samples distributed to all marathon participants, reinforcing messages around skincare. Additional brand activations included a dedicated Cornitos stall offering free nacho samples, and a Godrej Aer booth focused on product sampling and brand awareness. BBM also distributed Cavin’s milkshake samples to runners at the finish line.
BBM’s participation extended beyond sponsorship, with more than 50 BBM employees taking part in the marathon as runners. Representatives from Unilever International also joined the run, underscoring a shared commitment to wellbeing and community engagement.
“Supporting the MNU Marathon aligns closely with BBM’s commitment to healthier communities and meaningful national partnerships,” said Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at Bestbuy Maldives. “It was especially rewarding to see our colleagues participate as runners alongside the wider public, demonstrating that wellbeing is part of our culture, not just our sponsorship. We are proud to work with MNU to create a positive platform that brings people together around health, wellness and unity.”
Through its portfolio of internationally recognised FMCG and consumer lifestyle brands—spanning food and beverage, personal care, and home care—BBM continues to support initiatives that create shared value for communities, partners and customers across the Maldives. The company’s involvement in events such as the MNU Marathon reflects BBM’s broader commitment to championing positive lifestyles, strengthening local partnerships, and backing platforms that bring people together with purpose.
BBM noted that the event strengthened its partnership with Maldives National University and provided an opportunity to connect directly with the Maldivian community in an uplifting setting, reinforcing BBM’s role as a responsible corporate partner supporting national initiatives.
Action
LUX Tennis joins St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to expand active lifestyle programme
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced a partnership with LUX Tennis, strengthening the resort’s established tennis offering and introducing plans for a new padel court. The collaboration expands the resort’s active lifestyle programme, with a particular focus on families and multi-generational travel.
The St. Regis brand draws on the legacy of the Astor family, founders of the original St. Regis New York, whose Gilded Age lifestyle celebrated refined leisure and sporting pursuits. Tennis, in particular, became a symbol of elegance within the Astor social circle, reflecting a culture shaped by hospitality, recreation and sophistication. This heritage continues across the St. Regis portfolio today, where classic sports remain an integral part of the brand’s identity.
Set within the resort’s private island environment, the enhanced LUX Tennis programme is designed to elevate on-island tennis experiences for guests of all ages and skill levels. The programme features expert-led coaching, bespoke clinics and visiting residencies by internationally recognised professionals, offering guests opportunities to train, play and engage with elite talent in an accessible and inspiring setting.
Confirmed visiting professionals include Angelique Kerber, three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, who will visit from 29 to 31 March 2026, and Feliciano López, former Spanish champion with a career-high singles ranking of world number 12, scheduled from 16 to 17 May 2026.
The expanded tennis programme is designed to integrate seamlessly with island life, offering everything from relaxed family matches and junior-friendly coaching to more focused sessions for experienced players. Activities are structured to complement time spent at the beach, spa experiences and family dining.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool, alongside facilities such as the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater three-bedroom villa in the Maldives. Guests also have access to the award-winning Iridium Spa, six dining venues and a private yacht available for charter, reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a destination for both leisure and active pursuits.
Action
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort introduces Swim with Nurse Sharks, a new guided marine experience offering guests a rare opportunity to encounter these gentle creatures in their natural lagoon habitat.
Located just minutes from the island, the calm, shallow waters provide ideal conditions for observing nurse sharks at rest and in motion. The one-hour experience operates three times a week by speedboat and is designed for small groups, making it suitable for families and confident swimmers seeking a meaningful connection with the ocean.
Guided with care and respect for the environment, the experience reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to marine awareness and responsible interaction with wildlife. Guests gain insight into the behaviour of nurse sharks while exploring one of the region’s few accessible snorkelling sites dedicated to this species.
Available at USD 95++ per person, with special rates for children under 12, Swim with Nurse Sharks adds a distinctive new chapter to the resort’s immersive ocean experiences.
For more information on “Swim with Nurse Sharks” at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, please visit the resort’s website.
Action
Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year
Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.
Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.
Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.
For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.
Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.
Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Trending
-
Culture1 week ago
Kuda Villingili presents family-focused Eid al-Fitr experience in Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin-starred Chef Jaume collaborates with One&Only Reethi Rah’s TAPASAKE for four-hands dinner
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Strong demand sees Kandooma Maldives 2026 concert series selling out early
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts marks Valentine’s season with multi-resort celebrations
-
Love1 week ago
COMO Cocoa Island, COMO Maalifushi unveil Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day celebrations
-
Featured6 days ago
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu curate distinct Valentine’s escapes
-
News5 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in island luxury
-
Action5 days ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience