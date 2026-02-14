Cooking
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
Maagiri Hotel has announced the availability of a daily Iftar experience throughout the holy month of Ramadan, inviting families, friends and corporate groups to gather and break their fast in a welcoming setting.
The Iftar buffet will be available every day during Ramadan and will feature a selection of traditional Ramadan dishes alongside international cuisine. Prepared by the hotel’s culinary team, the buffet will include local specialities, Middle Eastern favourites and a range of global offerings designed to cater to diverse preferences.
In addition to its daily Iftar service, Maagiri Hotel has introduced early booking benefits for corporate groups. Groups of 1 to 49 guests will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount, while groups of 50 guests and above will receive a 15 per cent discount. These corporate rates are available for bookings confirmed on or before 18 February.
The Ramadan Iftar programme reflects Maagiri Hotel’s focus on providing shared dining experiences centred on tradition, hospitality and togetherness during the holy month.
Guests and corporate organisers may make reservations or seek further information by calling 331 8484 or 722 8484, contacting the hotel via Viber on 722 8484, or emailing events@maagirihotel.com.
Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience
Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.
Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.
Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.
Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.
The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.
The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.
With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.
Michelin-starred Chef Jaume collaborates with One&Only Reethi Rah’s TAPASAKE for four-hands dinner
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Jaume to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner at the iconic overwater restaurant alongside their resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive collaboration features the authentic and sophisticated artistry of Chef Jaume, originally from Mallorca and Head Chef of Béns d’Avall in Sóller, Spain, awarded one Michelin star since 2021 and a Michelin Green Star in 2023. Chef Jaume’s cuisine is deeply rooted in family tradition, cultural heritage, and the Mallorcan landscapes, and with his meticulous eye for detail and instinctive sense of harmony, Chef Jaume transforms local, seasonal produce into refined compositions that evoke memory, place, and authenticity. Chef Jaume will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean, the Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptionally curated menu celebrating Chef Jaume and Chef Jameel’s quiet artistry, refined technique, and harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines, with each dish shaped to honour the purity of ingredients and the emotional power of flavour.
“We are excited to collaborate with Chef Jaume on this exclusive dining experience,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Paired with Chef Jameel’s refined techniques and Chef Jaume’s sophisticated creativity and philosophy grounded in a deep respect for nature, this Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptional evening to celebrate the fusion of soulful cuisine against the spectacular backdrop of the Maldives.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 18 February at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
ONDA debuts at The Standard, Maldives as new Mediterranean dining venue
The Standard, Maldives is making waves with the debut of ONDA. More than just a restaurant, ONDA (meaning “wave”) is an energetic, sophisticated take on Mediterranean cuisine, designed to be the most exciting dining destination in the region. Delivering bold, soulful food with a “come-as-you-are” vibe, ONDA flips the script on typical resort dining by replacing formality with pure, sun-drenched enjoyment.
“ONDA is a commitment to the playful, unconventional spirit of The Standard,” says Justin Swart, General Manager. “We aren’t just breaking the mold; we’re setting a new benchmark for fresh, flavorful experiences that are truly full of life.”
Led by Chef David Hartwig, a visionary with a Michelin-starred pedigree, ONDA is a passion project rooted in the philosophy of “Close to Nature, Close to Tradition.” His menu celebrates pristine Maldivian seafood through a Mediterranean lens.
Signature dishes include:
- Red Snapper Crudo: A tribute to local waters, utilising traditional curing methods paired with a high-umami citrus vinaigrette—the “hero” of Mediterranean fruit.
- Caramelle Scampi with Chives: Hand-crafted pasta paired with succulent scampi in a refined, chive-infused bouillabaisse foam.
- ONDA Bouillabaisse: A lighter, vibrant reimagining of the French classic, utilising a base of scampi heads and herbs sourced from neighbouring islands.
- Amalfi Lemon Cake: A moist, citrus-forward sponge that captures the aromatic essence of the Mediterranean coast.
The beverage programme at ONDA reimagines classics through house-made cordials, tinctures, and infusions. The aspiration is to treat every cocktail as a sensory voyage.
- Golden Drift: A smoky, citrus journey of aquavit, sherry, and pineapple, inspired by Mediterranean sunsets.
- ONDA Spritz: A sparkling ode to coastal gardens featuring tangerine sherbet and woodruff tincture.
- Mindful Drinking: A sophisticated 0% cocktail selection ensures every guest enjoys the same complexity and flair without the alcohol.
The wine programme at ONDA is curated to tell a story of heritage. From the crisp minerality of a Joseph Drouhin Chablis 2022 to the prestige of Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore, the list is designed for the discerning palate. Our team focuses on the “why” behind every bottle, explaining the significance of labels like Chapoutier’s 2017 Chrysopée to ensure perfect harmony with Chef Hartwig’s menu.
ONDA is here to stay, rewriting the rules for island dining. It’s the brand’s definitive answer to luxury without pretension, an anchor point for flavour and fun that promises to be just as fresh and exhilarating as the Maldivian waves it’s named after. The New Wave of Culinary Excellence has officially Arrived at The Standard Maldives, proving ONDA is exactly what The Standard does best: taking the typical resort dining experience and flipping it on its head.
