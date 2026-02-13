Awards
Ellaidhoo Maldives secures HolidayCheck Gold Award for second consecutive year
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has been honoured with the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its continued popularity among global travellers. The Gold Award is presented exclusively to accommodations that have won a HolidayCheck Award at least five times since 2019 and is reserved for only the 10 most popular hotels within each region.
Located in the North Ari Atoll, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a resort widely recognised for its exceptional house reef and vibrant marine ecosystem. The island offers direct access to over 50 dive sites, alongside 24-hour diving opportunities, making it a sought-after destination for enthusiasts and seasoned divers alike. Its thriving reef has also earned international recognition from Lonely Planet as a premier diving destination, celebrated for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives.
Accessible via a scenic 25-minute seaplane journey or a 90-minute speedboat ride from Malé, the resort combines effortless connectivity with an immersive island experience. Beyond diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is equally valued for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, offering guests the opportunity to experience both relaxation and adventure within a compact and naturally rich island setting.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated “Receiving the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone for Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This recognition speaks to the consistent dedication of our team and the continued support of our guests. Maintaining strong recommendation rates over several years is built on attentive service, environmental responsibility, and delivering memorable experiences centred around our house reef and diving offerings.”
To discover award-winning diving, vibrant marine life, and an island stay shaped by consistent guest acclaim, make your booking today and take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Book Direct Summer offer, which includes complimentary speedboat transfers for stays until 31st October 2026.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised with HolidayCheck Award 2026
Reethi Faru Resort has been honoured with the HolidayCheck Award 2026, a recognition presented to hotels that consistently earn high levels of guest satisfaction and positive feedback.
HolidayCheck is regarded as a leading global platform for verified guest reviews, and the award reflects sustained performance based on authentic traveller experiences. The recognition highlights the resort’s continued focus on service standards and the delivery of consistent guest experiences.
In a statement, the resort expressed appreciation to its guests for their support and favourable reviews, noting that the award is a direct reflection of guest trust. The management also acknowledged the contribution of its team members, whose efforts underpin the resort’s day-to-day operations and overall guest journey.
The HolidayCheck Award 2026 underscores Reethi Faru Resort’s ongoing commitment to hospitality standards and guest satisfaction within the Maldives tourism sector.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secures Forbes Five-Star rating for fourth consecutive year
Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, has announced its 2026 Star Awards. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
In addition to this distinguished recognition, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and Summer Pavilion each received Four-Star honours, while IWAU earned a Recommended rating, further underscoring the resort’s commitment to excellence across hospitality, wellness and culinary experiences.
Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll and designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is defined by its iconic spherical architecture, inspired by the circular forms of the turquoise lagoon and the movement of ocean breezes. Nestled along white-sand beach coves and set above vibrant azure waters, the resort’s luxury villas seamlessly blend island living with modern design. Each villa features panoramic water views, an infinity pool, a spacious sundeck, and the dedicated attention of an Aris Meeha, island butler. A dynamic culinary scene unfolds across seven restaurants and bars, located on the resort’s dedicated Culinary Island and at Fari Marina Village. Guests may also enjoy a range of curated recreational experiences or unwind at The Ritz- Carlton Spa, which exclusively features Bamford organic products.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious, globally recognised accolade and to be named a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel for the fourth consecutive year,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “This achievement truly belongs to our Ladies and Gentlemen, whose artistry, dedication and quiet mastery bring our island to life each and every day. Since opening in June 2021, their commitment to refined, thoughtful hospitality has defined our journey. Together, they continue to shape meaningful experiences for our guests, guided by our promise to Embrace the Circle of Island Life and deliver service that is both personal and enduring.”
Forbes Travel Guide’s highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers 100 countries.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Awards
Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi earn top scores in 2026 Booking.com awards
Constance Hospitality has been recognised in the 2026 Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with its Maldivian resorts achieving some of the highest scores within the group’s portfolio.
In the Maldives, Constance Halaveli Maldives received an outstanding score of 9.8 out of 10, while Constance Moofushi Maldives achieved 9.7. The ratings, based on verified guest reviews, reflect consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service delivery.
Constance Halaveli Maldives, known for its spacious overwater and beachfront villas, personalised service and refined dining concepts, continues to perform strongly among travellers. Constance Moofushi Maldives, positioned as a barefoot chic resort with an all-inclusive concept, also maintains a high guest approval rating, supported by its diving experiences and relaxed island atmosphere.
While the wider Constance portfolio across the Indian Ocean was recognised, the Maldives properties stand out as the group’s highest-rated resorts in the 2026 awards cycle.
Commenting on the recognition, Jean-Jacques Vallet, Chief Executive Officer of Constance Hospitality, stated that the awards reflect the professionalism and commitment of the teams on the ground. He added that guest feedback remains central to maintaining service standards and delivering consistent experiences across the group’s destinations.
The recognition reinforces the position of Constance Halaveli Maldives and Constance Moofushi Maldives as leading performers within the Maldives’ competitive luxury hospitality sector.
