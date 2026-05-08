Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel to headline Escapade Gourmande Maldives 2026

Constance Hotels & Resorts has announced the return of Escapade Gourmande in the Maldives from 17 to 21 August 2026, an exclusive gastronomic series designed to enhance the guest experience across its two Maldivian properties, Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.

This year’s edition brings together an outstanding trio of talents: three-Michelin-starred French chef Jérôme Banctel, South African winemaker Donovan Rall of Rall Wines, and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, who also took part in the 19th edition of Constance Festival Culinaire in Mauritius. Together, they will deliver a curated programme of culinary moments, reinforcing Constance Hotels & Resorts’positioning in luxury and gastronomic excellence.

The programme will unfold across both resorts, offering a series of immersive and high-value guest experiences. Constance Moofushi, known for its all-inclusive wine offering and recognised for Best All Inclusive Wine List, will bring a relaxed island spirit to the programme, while Constance Halaveli, recognised as one of the Maldives’ leading gastronomic addresses, will provide the backdrop for a programme shaped by haute cuisine and the exceptional range of its wine cellar, featuring over 22,500 bottles across more than 1,600 references.

Programme details are shared for information purposes and may be adjusted closer to the event.

Constance Moofushi:

17/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall

17/08: Sand bank tasting / aperitif cocktail with Wines from Donovan Rall

18/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli, paired with Wines from Donovan Rall

Constance Halaveli:

20/08: Sand bank tasting

21/08: Breakfast by Cesare Murzilli

21/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall

21/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli paired with Wines from Donovan Rall

By bringing together internationally acclaimed culinary and wine talents in the unique setting of the Maldives, Constance Hotels & Resorts continues to curate distinctive experiences for discerning travellers, while also strengthening internal expertise through dedicated masterclasses led by Donovan Rall for Constance Hotels & Resorts’ sommeliers.