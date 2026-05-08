Cooking
Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel to headline Escapade Gourmande Maldives 2026
Constance Hotels & Resorts has announced the return of Escapade Gourmande in the Maldives from 17 to 21 August 2026, an exclusive gastronomic series designed to enhance the guest experience across its two Maldivian properties, Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
This year’s edition brings together an outstanding trio of talents: three-Michelin-starred French chef Jérôme Banctel, South African winemaker Donovan Rall of Rall Wines, and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, who also took part in the 19th edition of Constance Festival Culinaire in Mauritius. Together, they will deliver a curated programme of culinary moments, reinforcing Constance Hotels & Resorts’positioning in luxury and gastronomic excellence.
The programme will unfold across both resorts, offering a series of immersive and high-value guest experiences. Constance Moofushi, known for its all-inclusive wine offering and recognised for Best All Inclusive Wine List, will bring a relaxed island spirit to the programme, while Constance Halaveli, recognised as one of the Maldives’ leading gastronomic addresses, will provide the backdrop for a programme shaped by haute cuisine and the exceptional range of its wine cellar, featuring over 22,500 bottles across more than 1,600 references.
Programme details are shared for information purposes and may be adjusted closer to the event.
Constance Moofushi:
- 17/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall
- 17/08: Sand bank tasting / aperitif cocktail with Wines from Donovan Rall
- 18/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli, paired with Wines from Donovan Rall
Constance Halaveli:
- 20/08: Sand bank tasting
- 21/08: Breakfast by Cesare Murzilli
- 21/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall
- 21/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli paired with Wines from Donovan Rall
By bringing together internationally acclaimed culinary and wine talents in the unique setting of the Maldives, Constance Hotels & Resorts continues to curate distinctive experiences for discerning travellers, while also strengthening internal expertise through dedicated masterclasses led by Donovan Rall for Constance Hotels & Resorts’ sommeliers.
Cooking
Patina Maldives announces opening of KANDU in June 2026
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, renowned for its progressive approach to dining that seamlessly weaves together art, culture, and gastronomy, has announced the opening of KANDU at Patina Maldives in June 2026, an experiential dining destination dedicated to a modern expression of Maldivian cuisine.
Named after the Dhivehi word for the ocean channels that connect the Maldives’ atolls, KANDU is conceived as a fluid passage between sea and table, where natural currents, cultural memory, and culinary craft converge. Rooted in the elemental relationship between land and water, the concept reflects a dynamic and evolving interpretation of the Maldives’ rich gastronomic heritage.
As the only venue within the Fari Islands devoted entirely to contemporary Maldivian cuisine, KANDU introduces a “Dhivehi Modern Ocean-to-Table” philosophy, bridging island traditions with refined, modern techniques. Drawing from generations of island cooking, from the quiet wisdom of grandmother recipes to the distinct flavours of each atoll, the experience unfolds as a culinary journey across the archipelago.
KANDU offers a multicourse tasting menu designed as a narrative map of the Maldives, with each course reflecting the character and ingredients of a specific atoll. Traditional staples such as coconut, tuna, breadfruit, and native herbs are reimagined with precision and creativity, offering a refined expression of Maldivian flavour shaped by regional memory and contemporary technique.
Guided by the Indian Ocean as a living larder, KANDU emphasises a deep connection to place through ethical sourcing and sustainability. The restaurant partners directly with local fishermen for daily catches, supporting local communities while minimising environmental impact.
The beverage program highlights fresh, tropical, and largely non-alcoholic creations, presenting modern interpretations of traditional drinks such as Raa, Sai, and Kashikeyo-inspired cocktails, alongside inventive serves like a Bilimagu Whisky Sour. A curated selection of wines further enhances the dining experience.
Designed to reflect the natural textures and tones of the Maldives, KANDU features warm, earthy materials, open-air seating, and artwork spotlighting collaborations with local artists. The ambiance is complemented by a relaxed yet cosmopolitan soundtrack of downtempo and ambient music infused with subtle Maldivian influences.
“Maldivian cuisine has always been deeply personal to me. With KANDU, we wanted to honour the flavours many of us grew up with and reframe them through a more contemporary lens. This is a menu shaped by memory, by the ocean, and by the incredible produce of our islands. It is a celebration of where we come from, and where Maldivian cuisine can go next,” says Abdulla Rifzan, Chef de Cuisine at KANDU, known to many as Rippe.
Bold yet thoughtful, KANDU offers a new perspective on destination dining, honoring the past while sharing the evolving story of Maldivian cuisine with the world.
Cooking
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO unveils chef-led 9-Hands Dinner experience
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has announced a 9-Hands Dinner event scheduled to take place from 25 to 27 May, offering a curated dining experience as part of its guest programme.
The event will feature a multi-course menu developed by three chefs representing Egypt, Madeira and the Maldives. Each chef will present dishes reflecting their respective culinary backgrounds, combining different techniques and flavour profiles within a single dining concept.
The dinner is positioned as an interactive culinary experience, bringing together elements of storytelling and presentation alongside the menu. According to the resort, the concept is designed to highlight both innovation and traditional influences in cuisine.
The experience will be included within the resort’s plan for in-house guests, forming part of the overall stay offering.
Commenting on the event, General Manager Alain Trefois stated that the initiative reflects the resort’s focus on expanding guest experiences beyond standard dining formats. He noted that the event provides an opportunity for guests to engage with culinary presentation in a structured setting.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, said the collaboration brings together different culinary influences, combining regional ingredients and techniques into a single dining programme.
Located in North Malé Atoll, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is known for its house reef and marine environment, offering a range of activities alongside its accommodation and dining options.
The resort has indicated that availability for the 9-Hands Dinner event will be limited, with advance booking recommended for guests wishing to attend.
Cooking
You & Me Maldives announces gourmet week with Chef Andrea Berton
You & Me Maldives, the intimate adults-only island retreat in Raa Atoll, is set to present an exceptional culinary journey as part of its highly anticipated Gourmet Week, taking place from 02 to 09 May 2026, featuring the renowned Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Berton.
Set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, this exclusive week-long celebration invites guests to experience the art of fine dining through a curated series of immersive culinary moments, where refined technique meets the natural beauty of the island.
Chef Berton will personally host two signature evenings, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience his distinctive culinary philosophy in an intimate and inspiring setting. On 04 May, guests will be welcomed to a unique dining experience at Green Carpet, where nature and gastronomy come together in a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. This will be followed by an elegant evening on 06 May at Sand, where the ambiance of the island’s refined beachfront setting enhances the overall dining journey.
More than just a dining event, Gourmet Week at You & Me Maldives is designed as a holistic experience bringing together exceptional cuisine, thoughtfully curated settings, and the signature warmth of Maldivian hospitality. Each moment is crafted to create a deeper connection between guests, the destination, and the artistry of one of Italy’s most celebrated chefs.
Nestled in a secluded corner of Raa Atoll, You & Me Maldives is known for its focus on privacy, romance, and unforgettable experiences, making it the perfect setting for such an exclusive collaboration. With its distinctive dining concepts, including the iconic H2O Underwater Restaurant, the resort continues to elevate the culinary landscape of the Maldives.
This special Gourmet Week reflects The Cocoon Collection’s ongoing commitment to delivering unique, world-class experiences that go beyond the ordinary, offering guests moments that are both memorable and meaningful.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas named to 2026 T+L 500 list
-
News7 days ago
Angsana Velavaru introduces curated day visit packages
-
News1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces Maldives’ first resort membership concept
-
Awards1 week ago
Family Fun Summer returns to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
Action7 days ago
Dhawa Ihuru to celebrate marine heritage with Rannamaari Dive Fest this May
-
News1 week ago
Meyyafushi Maldives opens with focus on premium all-inclusive travel
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Niva Kuramathi Maldives welcomes artist Sarah Smart for island residency
-
News1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives secures dual recognition from Condé Nast Traveller