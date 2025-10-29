Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a landmark residency that brings together two cultural icons – acclaimed Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin, known as The Invisible Man, and Maison Ruinart, the world’s first established Champagne house and a long-standing patron of the arts. Taking place from 27 to 30 November, the collaboration will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience live performances, curated art exhibitions, exclusive Ruinart Champagne tastings, and immersive dining experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.

Renowned for his thought-provoking camouflage installations that explore humanity’s relationship with its surroundings, Liu Bolin will stage a live artistic performance on the shores of the Fari Islands. Continuing his creative partnership with Maison Ruinart, the collaboration reflects a shared dialogue between nature, culture, and craftsmanship, in harmony with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ philosophy of meaningful connection through art and environment.

The residency opens on 27 November at the resort’s architectural showpiece, EAU Bar, with a Ruinart takeover featuring a bespoke bar installation and two large-scale artworks from Bolin’s Ruinart commission. The opening evening will include an intimate live rehearsal by the artist — a prelude to his main performance on 30 November — complemented by a Ruinart Hour Champagne reception with creatively paired canapés.

An immersive exhibition of ten artworks, including Bolin’s Reveal the Invisible series, will be unveiled at The Estate, the resort’s signature private villa. During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to join a salon-style conversation and participate in a creative workshop hosted by Bolin himself.

Across three days, the collaboration will present a series of champagne-led tastings and culinary pairings inspired by the intersection of art and gastronomy.

On 28 November, the Beach Shack restaurant will host an exclusive tasting of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 and 2013, followed by a Ruinart Artist Dinner featuring dishes inspired by Bolin’s camouflage aesthetics. Menu highlights will include Fine De Claire oysters with salted cucumber and Oscietra caviar, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Second Skin; Maldivian octopus with roasted cauliflower purée and passion fruit reduction, paired with Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010; and Sea Bass with Japanese sea urchin, accompanied by Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009.

On 29 November, guests will join Bolin at The Estate for a hands-on workshop painting Ruinart’s eco-designed second skins, followed by a tasting of Ruinart Rosé and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2009. The evening will continue at Summer Pavilion, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, featuring an exceptional pairing of Ruinart Champagnes with refined regional dishes such as Chaozhou-cured abalone and sea cucumber, Hong Kong-style king crab, and the ‘Big Red Robe’ soft serve with crème brûlée.

On 30 November, the final day of the residency, guests will be invited to a reflective dialogue and book signing with Liu Bolin, followed by a final Ruinart tasting exploring Dom Ruinart 2010 and Dom Rosé 2009. The series will culminate in Bolin’s live painted performance during the resort’s signature Defining Moment ritual at EAU Bar — a performance to be immortalised in a photographic artwork for future exhibitions.

EAU Bar, framed by the forces of wind and sea, provides a fitting setting for Liu Bolin’s concluding performance. As the sun dips below the horizon, the resort’s Defining Moment ritual — a daily celebration featuring traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drums and a fire-lighting ceremony — will form the backdrop for Bolin’s act of disappearance. Painted to merge seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, the artist will dissolve into the colours of the Indian Ocean, embodying his central message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. The fleeting spectacle will capture a suspended moment where art, landscape, and identity converge.

“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has always stood as a destination for transformative experiences,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “Welcoming Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart to our shores elevates this vision, uniting contemporary art, cultural dialogue, and exceptional gastronomy in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural settings.”