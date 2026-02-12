Awards
Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi earn top scores in 2026 Booking.com awards
Constance Hospitality has been recognised in the 2026 Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with its Maldivian resorts achieving some of the highest scores within the group’s portfolio.
In the Maldives, Constance Halaveli Maldives received an outstanding score of 9.8 out of 10, while Constance Moofushi Maldives achieved 9.7. The ratings, based on verified guest reviews, reflect consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service delivery.
Constance Halaveli Maldives, known for its spacious overwater and beachfront villas, personalised service and refined dining concepts, continues to perform strongly among travellers. Constance Moofushi Maldives, positioned as a barefoot chic resort with an all-inclusive concept, also maintains a high guest approval rating, supported by its diving experiences and relaxed island atmosphere.
While the wider Constance portfolio across the Indian Ocean was recognised, the Maldives properties stand out as the group’s highest-rated resorts in the 2026 awards cycle.
Commenting on the recognition, Jean-Jacques Vallet, Chief Executive Officer of Constance Hospitality, stated that the awards reflect the professionalism and commitment of the teams on the ground. He added that guest feedback remains central to maintaining service standards and delivering consistent experiences across the group’s destinations.
The recognition reinforces the position of Constance Halaveli Maldives and Constance Moofushi Maldives as leading performers within the Maldives’ competitive luxury hospitality sector.
Awards
Villa Park secures second straight HolidayCheck Award
Villa Park has been recognised with the HolidayCheck Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reflecting continued guest trust and consistently strong feedback.
Set on one of the Maldives’ largest natural islands in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA) region, Villa Park is a standout choice for families seeking a lush, activity-filled escape. With tropical greenery woven throughout the island, long stretches of beach, and a wide range of experiences to suit every age, the resort offers the space and variety that make family travel feel effortless. From active lagoon days to slower, restorative moments, families can shape each day around what matters most to them.
Villa Park is also home to an extensive range of Beach Pool Villas, offering picture-perfect settings designed for easy indoor-outdoor living. Surrounded by palms and gardens, these private stays deliver the bright, tropical backdrop guests return for and love to capture.
For families, the island experience is elevated further by Park Players, positioned as the Maldives’ largest kids’ club, with a dedicated world of play, creativity, and discovery. The combination of nature, space, and things to do across the island continues to shape Villa Park’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most trusted family resorts.
Awards
Pulse Hotels & Resorts recognised for guest experience excellence at Singapore Business Awards
Pulse Hotels & Resorts, a global hospitality development company renowned for creating extraordinary holiday experiences, has been honoured with the Experiential Hospitality and Guest Experience Excellence Award at the Singapore Business Awards 2026.
Presented by APAC Insider as part of its Singapore Business Awards programme, this accolade celebrates organisations that exemplify innovation, performance, and transformative impact across competitive industries in Singapore’s vibrant business landscape. Winners were selected through a rigorous, research-driven assessment process that prioritises merit and contribution to excellence.
The Experiential Hospitality and Guest Experience Excellence Award recognises a hospitality operator that has elevated guest experiences through differentiated service offerings, innovative guest engagement, and a commitment to exceeding evolving traveller expectations. Pulse’s recognition underscores its success in integrating creativity, thoughtful design, service excellence, and memorable experiences across its portfolio.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts currently operates a diverse portfolio of acclaimed properties across the Maldives, each tailored to distinct guest preferences and travel lifestyles. The group’s portfolio includes The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island retreat; Kandima Maldives, a vibrant lifestyle island resort offering extensive activities and dining options; Nova Maldives, a contemporary all-inclusive destination designed for connection and adventure; and Eri Maldives, an eco-chic lifestyle island resort nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll. Pulse is expanding its footprint with additional projects scheduled to launch in 2026 and 2027, including integrated residential experiences such as The Coral Residences at Kandima, which promise to redefine luxury living and holiday lifestyles in the Maldives.
Commenting on the win, the leadership of Pulse Hotels & Resorts emphasised the company’s unwavering focus on guest-centric innovation and meaningful hospitality. This award reflects the group’s strategic vision of elevating the ordinary into extraordinary moments that resonate with travellers from around the world.
Since its founding in 2015, Pulse Hotels & Resorts has built a reputation as a forward-thinking hospitality brand driven by entrepreneurial spirit and a mission to deliver extraordinary holiday experiences filled with happiness, well-being and delight. The group’s values — rooted in being smart, playful, responsible and human — inform how it engages guests, collaborators and communities alike.
The Singapore Business Awards 2026 winners were publicly announced in February 2026, with Pulse’s accolade highlighting the group’s commitment to service excellence and experiential hospitality in one of Asia’s most competitive business environments.
Awards
Atmosphere Core earns triple honours at Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards
Atmosphere Core concluded 2025 with a strong industry showing, securing three major honours at the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025 for RAAYA by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. The accolades underscore the group’s ability to deliver clearly differentiated resort concepts for diverse traveller profiles, while maintaining a consistent emphasis on quality, comfort and guest satisfaction across its portfolio.
At the awards, RAAYA by Atmosphere was named Best New Luxury Resort of the Year – Maldives. Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives received the title of Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort, while OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi was recognised as Most Stylish Resort – Maldives. The honours are based on Layalina’s independent editorial assessment and established quality benchmarks, celebrating excellence across luxury hospitality, all-inclusive offerings and lifestyle-led design. Layalina is a leading Arab lifestyle publication under 7awi Media Group, with a strong readership and influence across the GCC and wider region.
Collectively, the awards highlight Atmosphere Core’s understanding of evolving travel expectations, delivering experiences that are thoughtful, well-crafted and easy to enjoy, whether guests are seeking tranquillity, variety or social energy.
Each of the recognised resorts brings a distinct identity to the group’s Maldivian portfolio. RAAYA by Atmosphere, located in the Raa Atoll, is defined by its serene environment and castaway-artist concept, encouraging guests to slow down and reconnect through nature, creativity and adventure. Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to stand out for its scale and consistency, offering a generous all-inclusive experience through the Kanifushi Plan™, expansive villas and a long, natural island setting that appeals to both families and couples. In contrast, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi delivers a more dynamic island escape, characterised by contemporary design and a lively social atmosphere that resonates with travellers drawn to shared spaces, movement and modern aesthetics. Together, the accolades reflect a carefully curated portfolio designed to cater to a wide spectrum of travel moods and preferences.
Commenting on the achievement, Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer of Atmosphere Core, said the group was honoured to receive the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025, recognising the three resorts across distinct categories. He noted that the recognition reflects the company’s carefully curated experiences, shaped by a strong sense of product, space and genuine care, and credited the passion and commitment of the teams, as well as the continued trust of guests, for the achievement.
Central to these successes is Atmosphere Core’s philosophy of the Joy of Giving, which positions hospitality around care, generosity and attention to detail. This approach informs destinations that feel closely connected to their natural surroundings and supports bespoke experiences that anticipate guest needs. The result, the group says, is a style of hospitality that is welcoming, effortless and personal, creating meaningful moments that endure beyond the stay itself.
