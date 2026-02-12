Family
Kuda Villingili to host family-focused Easter celebration with dining, wellness events
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Easter Celebration 2026 programme, inviting guests to experience a week of festivities inspired by the playful charm of Candy Land, reinterpreted through the resort’s signature approach to calm, space and understated luxury.
Located on a private island in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort features 75 villas and residences designed to offer privacy and connection to the surrounding natural environment. The Easter programme has been structured to combine dining, wellness, family activities and ocean-based experiences.
The Easter calendar includes a series of themed dining events intended to bring families and friends together throughout the week. Guests will be able to explore curated culinary journeys such as Caravan of Flavours, Pan-Asian Voyage and the Easter Grapevine Dinner, each designed to showcase diverse global cuisines in a convivial setting.
A key highlight will be the Kuda Villingili Grand Easter Gala Buffet on Easter Sunday, featuring festive dishes, live cooking stations and live band entertainment. The celebration aims to serve as the focal point of the week’s activities.
For guests seeking a more relaxed island-style experience, the Surfside Sunset BBQ at Raalhu Bar will present flame-grilled specialities and fresh seafood against the backdrop of the Chickens surf break, accompanied by sunset views and live music.
Younger guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Little Chefs of Kuda: Easter Baking Workshop, a hands-on culinary session designed to introduce children to baking in a playful environment.
Wellbeing remains central to the resort’s Easter offering. A series of wellness experiences will be available throughout the week, including sound healing sessions, Ocean Breeze Yoga conducted over the open sea, and guided yoga flows focused on balance and mindfulness.
These activities are designed to provide space for families, couples and friends to reconnect and mark Easter as a period of renewal and shared experience.
For guests interested in marine activities, MSTS Dive & Water Sports will offer a range of Easter-themed experiences. Young guests can explore introductory diving through the Seal Team for Kids programme, while families can participate in an Easter Kayak Race across the lagoon.
A customised Big Game Fishing experience will also be available for those seeking a more private excursion on the Indian Ocean.
At Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, the Candy Land theme will be brought to life through Easter egg hunts, baking sessions, arts and crafts, themed movie nights and games. The programme has been designed to provide structured activities for children while allowing parents time to relax.
With a combination of festive dining, wellness programming and ocean-based experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’ Easter Celebration 2026 aims to offer a balanced island escape that blends seasonal celebration with tranquillity.
More information on the Candy Land Easter programme is available via the resort’s official brochure and website.
Action
Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year
Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.
Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.
Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.
For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.
Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.
Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Family
Adventure, wellness and play define family escapes at Ifuru Island Maldives
At Ifuru Island Maldives, family getaways are anything but ordinary. Located in the stunning Raa Atoll, this vibrant island playground invites families to switch off from everyday life and immerse themselves in the perfect combination of relaxation and fun-filled activity. From endless water sports and outdoor adventures to yoga and meditation sessions and creative art classes, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Coconut Kids Club & Water Park
The Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club at Ifuru Island are dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for children, keeping them entertained all day long. Parents can relax on the beach, unwind by the pool or discover the resort’s incredible array of leisure activities whilst knowing their kids will be well looked after. The Coconut Kids Club features a water park with interactive splash zones and play areas, offering endless fun for children in a safe environment.
Water Sports Lineup
Beyond the water park, Ifuru Island offers an impressive range of water sports for children and adults to try during their stay. For a more thrilling experience, jet skis and sea bobs offer an exhilarating way to explore the waterways, and wakeboarding, knee boarding and water skiing also provide endless entertainment. Families can also enjoy fun aquatic experiences including banana rides and tubing and can even book a private speedboat for a more exclusive ocean adventure.
Mindfulness & Wellbeing
Families looking to combine wellness with adventure can enjoy Ifuru Island’s wonderful range of wellbeing experiences. With Pilates and Yoga on offer to help guests stretch and strengthen, and Sound Healing available for restoring balance, guests can take the time to truly unwind and reconnect with themselves. The resort also offers its signature Ice Bath & Bubbles Challenge, a cold-water therapy experience which invigorates the body and awakens the senses. There are special kids’ yoga classes available to join at the Coconut Kids Club, so guests of all ages are well catered for when it comes to wellbeing at Ifuru Island.
Outdoor Adventures
The island features lush natural scenery complete with beautiful flowers and plants and an amazing array of wildlife to spot both on land and in the water. As well as exploring Ifuru Island itself, families can also book a desert island exploration excursion or visit a local island for an authentic experience of Maldivian culture, discovering more about Ifuru Island and its neighbours. At the Coconut Kids Club, the programme features garden and jungle tours, so children can discover the resort’s breathtaking natural surroundings in a fun, educational session.
Creative Classes
To help kids tap into their creative side, the Coconut Kids Club has an incredible programme of artistic classes for them to discover. From designing bracelets and making masks and cards, to thumbprint painting, hand printing and paper roll art sessions, Ifuru Island gives children the chance to let their imaginations run wild and learn new skills to take home with them.
Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026. Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category—an achievement that celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.
An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.
Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools, exhilarating water slides, and a meandering lazy river to the vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories—making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives.
“We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values.”
