Kuda Villingili to host family-focused Easter celebration with dining, wellness events

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Easter Celebration 2026 programme, inviting guests to experience a week of festivities inspired by the playful charm of Candy Land, reinterpreted through the resort’s signature approach to calm, space and understated luxury.

Located on a private island in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort features 75 villas and residences designed to offer privacy and connection to the surrounding natural environment. The Easter programme has been structured to combine dining, wellness, family activities and ocean-based experiences.

The Easter calendar includes a series of themed dining events intended to bring families and friends together throughout the week. Guests will be able to explore curated culinary journeys such as Caravan of Flavours, Pan-Asian Voyage and the Easter Grapevine Dinner, each designed to showcase diverse global cuisines in a convivial setting.

A key highlight will be the Kuda Villingili Grand Easter Gala Buffet on Easter Sunday, featuring festive dishes, live cooking stations and live band entertainment. The celebration aims to serve as the focal point of the week’s activities.

For guests seeking a more relaxed island-style experience, the Surfside Sunset BBQ at Raalhu Bar will present flame-grilled specialities and fresh seafood against the backdrop of the Chickens surf break, accompanied by sunset views and live music.

Younger guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Little Chefs of Kuda: Easter Baking Workshop, a hands-on culinary session designed to introduce children to baking in a playful environment.

Wellbeing remains central to the resort’s Easter offering. A series of wellness experiences will be available throughout the week, including sound healing sessions, Ocean Breeze Yoga conducted over the open sea, and guided yoga flows focused on balance and mindfulness.

These activities are designed to provide space for families, couples and friends to reconnect and mark Easter as a period of renewal and shared experience.

For guests interested in marine activities, MSTS Dive & Water Sports will offer a range of Easter-themed experiences. Young guests can explore introductory diving through the Seal Team for Kids programme, while families can participate in an Easter Kayak Race across the lagoon.

A customised Big Game Fishing experience will also be available for those seeking a more private excursion on the Indian Ocean.

At Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, the Candy Land theme will be brought to life through Easter egg hunts, baking sessions, arts and crafts, themed movie nights and games. The programme has been designed to provide structured activities for children while allowing parents time to relax.

With a combination of festive dining, wellness programming and ocean-based experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’ Easter Celebration 2026 aims to offer a balanced island escape that blends seasonal celebration with tranquillity.

More information on the Candy Land Easter programme is available via the resort’s official brochure and website.