Le Méridien Maldives marks Easter with Chef Christian Sturm-Willms residency

Easter at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa brought together gastronomy and family-focused activities, with Michelin-starred chef Christian Sturm-Willms joining the resort for a culinary residency.

Chef Sturm-Willms, head chef of Michelin-starred restaurant YUNICO in Bonn, is known for a style that combines Japanese technique with Mediterranean and contemporary European influences. He has led the restaurant since 2012, and YUNICO has retained its Michelin star since 2016.

During the week, the chef presented his cuisine through a series of events at the resort. A sunset cocktail on the beach welcomed Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, where guests were introduced to his work through a selection of signature canapés. The main culinary event took place at Tabemasu, where Chef Sturm-Willms partnered with the resort’s executive chef, Muthuraman Subramaniam, for a five-course four-hands dinner.

The menu included dishes such as yellowfin tuna yukke and grilled scallop with avocado cream and mastudo aioli, as well as beef tenderloin served with nut butter foam. Each course was paired with wine. The menu also featured Chef Muthu’s agedashi tofu soup with yuzu kosho sorbet, while dessert was a muscovado kombu tart, described as a signature YUNICO dish.

The Easter programme continued on Easter Sunday with a buffet, a chef’s corner and a live cooking station.

Alongside the culinary events, the resort also organised a week of family activities based on a farm theme. At the Family Kids Hub, children took part in arts and crafts, cooking classes, scavenger hunts, sand golf, kids’ night camping and an Easter egg hunt, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The collaboration also included sessions for the resort’s staff. Chef Sturm-Willms and his sous chef, Jannik Schrack, held a session with the culinary team on their work and the standards involved in achieving Michelin recognition. Melanie Hetzel, food and beverage manager and sommelier at YUNICO, also conducted workshops for service teams covering service standards as well as wine and saké.

Thomas Schult, general manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, said the Easter programme combined gastronomy, family experiences and creativity across the island. He said the residency brought together international culinary talent and the work of the resort’s team across activities and dining experiences.

Chef Sturm-Willms said it had been a pleasure to work with Chef Muthu and the culinary team at the resort. He said the collaboration reflected the importance of sharing knowledge and passion through cooking.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is located on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort features 134 villas, including two-bedroom beach and overwater villas designed for families. It said its offering combines marine experiences, dining and family activities aimed at guests of all ages.