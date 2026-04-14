Featured
Le Méridien Maldives marks Easter with Chef Christian Sturm-Willms residency
Easter at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa brought together gastronomy and family-focused activities, with Michelin-starred chef Christian Sturm-Willms joining the resort for a culinary residency.
Chef Sturm-Willms, head chef of Michelin-starred restaurant YUNICO in Bonn, is known for a style that combines Japanese technique with Mediterranean and contemporary European influences. He has led the restaurant since 2012, and YUNICO has retained its Michelin star since 2016.
During the week, the chef presented his cuisine through a series of events at the resort. A sunset cocktail on the beach welcomed Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, where guests were introduced to his work through a selection of signature canapés. The main culinary event took place at Tabemasu, where Chef Sturm-Willms partnered with the resort’s executive chef, Muthuraman Subramaniam, for a five-course four-hands dinner.
The menu included dishes such as yellowfin tuna yukke and grilled scallop with avocado cream and mastudo aioli, as well as beef tenderloin served with nut butter foam. Each course was paired with wine. The menu also featured Chef Muthu’s agedashi tofu soup with yuzu kosho sorbet, while dessert was a muscovado kombu tart, described as a signature YUNICO dish.
The Easter programme continued on Easter Sunday with a buffet, a chef’s corner and a live cooking station.
Alongside the culinary events, the resort also organised a week of family activities based on a farm theme. At the Family Kids Hub, children took part in arts and crafts, cooking classes, scavenger hunts, sand golf, kids’ night camping and an Easter egg hunt, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The collaboration also included sessions for the resort’s staff. Chef Sturm-Willms and his sous chef, Jannik Schrack, held a session with the culinary team on their work and the standards involved in achieving Michelin recognition. Melanie Hetzel, food and beverage manager and sommelier at YUNICO, also conducted workshops for service teams covering service standards as well as wine and saké.
Thomas Schult, general manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, said the Easter programme combined gastronomy, family experiences and creativity across the island. He said the residency brought together international culinary talent and the work of the resort’s team across activities and dining experiences.
Chef Sturm-Willms said it had been a pleasure to work with Chef Muthu and the culinary team at the resort. He said the collaboration reflected the importance of sharing knowledge and passion through cooking.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is located on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort features 134 villas, including two-bedroom beach and overwater villas designed for families. It said its offering combines marine experiences, dining and family activities aimed at guests of all ages.
Celebration
Centara Maldives resorts to mark Songkran with Thai-inspired celebrations
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives has invited guests to celebrate Songkran this April across its resorts in the Maldives, marking the Thai New Year through a series of experiences inspired by the brand’s Thai heritage.
The hotel group said the celebrations would reflect Thai culture and hospitality while adapting traditional Songkran elements to island settings in the Maldives. Across its resorts, the festival is being presented through activities centred on renewal, togetherness and shared experiences.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the celebration is set to take place in a family-focused setting. The resort said guests could take part in water activities, beach games and poolside gatherings, followed by a Songkran carnival by the sea. Evening dining experiences will feature Thai flavours in a setting designed for families and groups.
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, the programme will include a beachfront parade and traditional Thai games. The resort said evening events would continue with a Thai-inspired dining experience, cultural performances and entertainment. Activities for younger guests will also be included as part of the celebrations.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, which caters to adults, is also marking Songkran with its own programme. The resort said guests could expect beachside activities, evening dining experiences and entertainment shaped around the festival’s themes of joy and togetherness.
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives said the Songkran celebrations across its properties are intended to give guests an opportunity to experience Thai-inspired traditions in the Maldives while creating shared holiday experiences during the festival period.
Featured
The Standard, Maldives unveils new Premium All-Inclusive package
The Standard, Maldives has announced the launch of a new Premium All-Inclusive experience from May 2026, introducing an enhanced offering aimed at travellers seeking a seamless island holiday in Raa Atoll.
The resort said the new package was designed to combine dining, experiences and entertainment with the natural setting of the Maldives. It added that the offering had been curated with Indian travellers in mind, as India continues to grow as a source market for Maldivian tourism.
The package begins with champagne on arrival and includes access to dining across the resort’s outlets. Guests will be able to choose from three restaurants for lunch and five restaurants for dinner with prior reservation. The resort said the dining programme would range from Mediterranean dishes at Onda to Maldivian cuisine at Guduguda, offering guests a varied culinary experience throughout their stay.
The package also includes a beverage programme featuring premium spirits, wines, cocktails and beers, as well as a fully stocked minibar in each villa.
The culinary programme is led by Director of Culinary Nandakumar Dharuman. The resort said his Indian background adds familiarity for Indian travellers, with Indian breakfast options available alongside international selections. Vegetarian and Jain meals can also be prepared on request.
The Standard, Maldives said the resort would continue to offer a lively atmosphere through activities held during the week, including DJ nights, fire dance performances, bingo evenings and other social events. Breakfast DJ sessions are also part of the programme. In addition, guests booking the Premium All-Inclusive package will receive one complimentary 30-minute spa treatment and one island excursion.
Sonika Adlakha, commercial director of The Standard, Maldives, said India remained an important and growing market for the resort. She said the new Premium All-Inclusive experience was intended to offer Indian travellers a stay that combined dining, entertainment and the natural appeal of the Maldives.
Alongside its social spaces, the resort said it also offers quieter areas for guests seeking a more relaxed experience. All villas at the property include private pools and spacious living areas, allowing guests to stay close to the resort’s dining and entertainment facilities while also enjoying privacy.
Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives announces culinary collaboration with Chef Fabrizio Zanetti
Following a season of culinary collaborations, Kandolhu Maldives has announced that Executive Chef Fabrizio Zanetti will visit the resort this October for a series of dining events.
The resort said the programme would offer guests an opportunity to experience Zanetti’s cuisine through a number of exclusive dining experiences.
Originally from St Moritz, Zanetti has led the kitchens at Hotel Suvretta House in St Moritz for more than a decade. The five-star Suvretta House, built in 1912 by Swiss hotelier Anton Bon, recently opened a new 4,670-square metre spa for the 2025-2026 winter season.
Zanetti has also worked at Michelin-starred establishments including Baur au Lac in Zurich and Savoy Grill in London. His work has been recognised with 17 points in the Gault-Millau Guide 2025 and the Mérite Culinaire Suisse award. In 2024, he was also named Gault-Millau Rising Star of the Year.
The collaboration at Kandolhu Maldives will begin on Wednesday, 14 October, with a three-course à la carte lunch at The Market.
A four-course dinner will follow on Saturday, 17 October, at Olive Restaurant. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet with Chef Zanetti before dinner is served.
On Wednesday, 21 October, Olive Restaurant will also host a five-course Wine and Dine event, which will include a personal introduction from the chef.
Kandolhu Maldives said each evening event at Olive Restaurant would be limited to 22 guests, offering an intimate dining setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. The resort has encouraged guests to reserve early for the programme.
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