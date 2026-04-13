Atmosphere Core secures British Airways Holidays awards across five Maldives resorts

Atmosphere Core has announced that five of their resorts in the Maldives; VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, have been recognised with the prestigious British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025.

This accolade reflects consistently high guest satisfaction, recognising hotels that excel in service delivery, quality of facilities, and the overall holiday experience. Extended only to the top 8% of hotels worldwide, it underscores the strength of the brand’s diverse portfolio, from signature Holiday Plans to adults-only escapes and immersive, nature-inspired island retreats.

Under Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, VARU by Atmosphere and Atmosphere Kanifushi continue to set benchmarks in elevated hospitality. VARU by Atmosphere offers a contemporary island experience with seamless inclusions and warm Maldivian service, while Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive setting, lush tropical surroundings, and wide range of experiences catering to both families and couples.

Within the COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO each present distinct island escapes. OBLU SELECT Sangeli blends contemporary design in a stylish and tranquil setting. OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a romantic, adults-only retreat thoughtfully designed for couples, centred around intimacy and curated experiences. OBLU NATURE Helengeli stands out for its rich marine life and exceptional house reef, offering an immersive experience for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.

“We are truly honoured to receive the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award across multiple resorts within our portfolio. This recognition, driven by genuine guest feedback, is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams who consistently go above and beyond to create exceptional experiences,” said Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere Core. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering distinctive and memorable stays across every island, tailored to different guest journeys.”

This achievement further strengthens Atmosphere Core’s position as a leading hospitality brand in the Maldives, driven by guest-centric service, innovation, and authentic island experiences.