Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru welcomes guest chef for Thai gastronomy experience

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to discover an elevated dining journey at Saffron through an exclusive collaboration with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa, Head of Saffron at Banyan Group, who brings over a decade of culinary experience across Thailand and overseas.

Available from 17 June to 17 July 2026, A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience introduces a specially crafted, limited-time menu created exclusively for this one-month culinary collaboration. Designed as an immersive culinary journey at Saffron, the special menu presents a refined introduction of Southern Thailand’s rich culinary heritage through a contemporary lens.

Thoughtfully curated with harmony in taste, texture, and aroma, the menu celebrates Thai distinctive flavours through contemporary cooking techniques rooted in tradition. Signature highlights include Gai Yang Kor Lae, charcoal-grilled chicken served with Southern-style peanut sauce, and Gaeng Kiew Wan Nua, grilled beef tenderloin paired with aromatic green curry sauce.

Chef Tipa will be in residence at Saffron, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 15–19 June, bringing her culinary expertise to the island. Throughout her career, she has played an important role in shaping distinctive restaurant experiences and championing evolving perspectives within Thai cuisine for many Banyan Tree resorts in Southeast Asian region.

Beyond the dining experience, guests may connect more closely with Chef Tipa through two exclusive Thai Cooking Classes on 17 and 18 June. Designed as engaging and hands-on sessions, the classes invite guests to discover authentic techniques and inspirations behind Thai cuisine while creating meaningful moments of cultural discovery.

Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, was introduced to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2024 as part of the resort’s transformation, bringing a deeper exploration of Asian gastronomy to the island. The restaurant celebrates Thai cuisine through Saffron’s signature touches – from its welcoming hand-washing ritual to curated rice selections through the Rice Master experience – inviting guests into a deeper appreciation of Thai culture and cuisine.

As Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru continues to evolve its guest journey, culinary is an important part of the resort’s transformation. Following its 2024 renovation, the resort expanded its dining experiences to include three restaurants and two bars, creating a variety of flavours and experiences for guests.

A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience will be available at Saffron from 17 June to 17 July 2026, with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa at the resort from 15–19 June 2026.

For reservations and enquiries, please visit the resort’s website.