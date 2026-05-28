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Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru welcomes guest chef for Thai gastronomy experience
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to discover an elevated dining journey at Saffron through an exclusive collaboration with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa, Head of Saffron at Banyan Group, who brings over a decade of culinary experience across Thailand and overseas.
Available from 17 June to 17 July 2026, A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience introduces a specially crafted, limited-time menu created exclusively for this one-month culinary collaboration. Designed as an immersive culinary journey at Saffron, the special menu presents a refined introduction of Southern Thailand’s rich culinary heritage through a contemporary lens.
Thoughtfully curated with harmony in taste, texture, and aroma, the menu celebrates Thai distinctive flavours through contemporary cooking techniques rooted in tradition. Signature highlights include Gai Yang Kor Lae, charcoal-grilled chicken served with Southern-style peanut sauce, and Gaeng Kiew Wan Nua, grilled beef tenderloin paired with aromatic green curry sauce.
Chef Tipa will be in residence at Saffron, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 15–19 June, bringing her culinary expertise to the island. Throughout her career, she has played an important role in shaping distinctive restaurant experiences and championing evolving perspectives within Thai cuisine for many Banyan Tree resorts in Southeast Asian region.
Beyond the dining experience, guests may connect more closely with Chef Tipa through two exclusive Thai Cooking Classes on 17 and 18 June. Designed as engaging and hands-on sessions, the classes invite guests to discover authentic techniques and inspirations behind Thai cuisine while creating meaningful moments of cultural discovery.
Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, was introduced to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2024 as part of the resort’s transformation, bringing a deeper exploration of Asian gastronomy to the island. The restaurant celebrates Thai cuisine through Saffron’s signature touches – from its welcoming hand-washing ritual to curated rice selections through the Rice Master experience – inviting guests into a deeper appreciation of Thai culture and cuisine.
As Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru continues to evolve its guest journey, culinary is an important part of the resort’s transformation. Following its 2024 renovation, the resort expanded its dining experiences to include three restaurants and two bars, creating a variety of flavours and experiences for guests.
A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience will be available at Saffron from 17 June to 17 July 2026, with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa at the resort from 15–19 June 2026.
For reservations and enquiries, please visit the resort’s website.
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NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort unveils voyage-inspired dining experience Caravela
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, a newly-opened sanctuary in the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll, has introduced Caravela, an immersive culinary journey inspired by the great maritime expeditions that shaped global gastronomy.
Blending Spanish culinary heritage with Maldivian provenance, Caravela offers a multi-sensory journey where each course unfolds as a chapter in the story of exploration, trade and cultural exchange. The concept takes its name from the caravel, the agile Portuguese vessel that enabled pioneering voyages between the 14th and 17th centuries.
Designed as an intimate, dinner-only experience for up to 12 guests, Caravela centres around a communal table, fostering connection and shared discovery. The inaugural menu, The Atlantic Voyage of 1487, traces the route of early explorers who sailed from Iberia along the African coast towards the Cape of Storms in search of a sea passage to India.
The five-course menu opens with First Light of the Atlantic, crispy King Crab fritters with ikura and lime-yuzu vinaigrette, before moving into Winds of the Cantabrian Sea, a torched Maldivian tuna loin with escabeche and subtle Moroccan spices. Crossing the Madeira Currents follows with local job fish, confit plantain purée and a prawn coral tuile. A green apple sorbet, inspired by the Wambugu Apples of western Africa, serves as a palate cleanser before the main course, Benguela Shores at Dusk: a 12-hour sous vide pork belly glazed with smoky chilli and Spanish chorizo jus. The voyage closes with Triumphant Return to Iberian Coast, an olive oil cake with port wine and blood orange gel, encased in a sugar sphere inspired by the Armillary Sphere, a symbol of Portuguese navigation.
Petit fours of caramelised torrija, coffee chocolate bonbon and South African milk tart complete the evening, alluding to the upcoming voyage that discovered the Americas.
Caravela’s narrative-driven approach will continue to evolve as future voyages launch, including The Pacific Voyage of 1492 and The Indian Ocean Voyage of 1498. Each new menu will introduce a distinct flavour map, encouraging guests to return and explore the histories that shape modern cuisine.
The concept was created under the direction of Resort Manager Melroy Fernandes, in collaboration with the resort’s culinary team, drawing on a deep appreciation for the Age of Discovery. Fernandes, a Master Sommelier, has also curated a thoughtful wine pairing experience alongside the resort’s sommelier team to complement each course.
On the launch of Caravela, Fernandes said, “NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is designed for travellers seeking meaningful and memorable experiences. Whether exploring the natural wonders of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and nearby Hanifaru Bay or embracing the tranquillity of our island, Caravela offers a journey of a different kind, one that connects history, culture and cuisine in a truly immersive way.”
Caravela completes NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort’s diverse dining portfolio, spanning all-day dining at Jumla, signature restaurants Alifaan and Kaiyo, beverage-led experiences at Atardecer, Handhuvaru, Madumaithiri and Splash Bar, and the Adrift destination dining concept.
The Atlantic Voyage tasting menu with wine pairings is priced at USD 190++ per guest and is available by prior reservation. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
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Kandima Maldives celebrates Eid with Maldivian culture, dining and entertainment
This Eid ul Adha, Kandima Maldives will be marking this meaningful time of the year with a three-day on-island programme, Eid at Kandima: A Maldivian Island Celebration, running from 25 to 28 May 2026. The programme brings together Maldivian cultural experiences, festive dining, and evening entertainment across the resort’s key venues.
The celebration opens on 25 May with Maldivian Mondays, the resort’s ongoing cultural series, anchored at Breeze Beach. The evening opens with Coconut Chronicles, an immersive storytelling performance rooted in Maldivian heritage, accompanied by a delicious spread of local snacks, fresh refreshments, and handcrafted coconut carts, alongside a live Bodu Beru performance, the traditional Maldivian drumming that has long been the heartbeat of island celebration.
Eid day itself, 26 May, begins at the table – where travellers will find a generous spread of Maldivian morning staples added to the special breakfast corner at Zest. Highlights include Barabo and Curry Leaf Mas Huni, alongside the classic preparation, served with both traditional Chapati and Coconut Chapati.
From that morning through to 28 May, guests can also enjoy a seasonal Baklava and Spanish Latte pairing at Deli and the lakeside Aroma cafe, a small but considered nod to the broader festive spirit running across the island.
Come evening, Zest will be transformed to host the Eid Special BBQ featuring seafood and meat selections, before moving to Breeze for an Arabian Night celebration, complete with a dazzling fire aerobatics and dance performance, live music from The Kabans, and a DJ set that keeps the energy flowing.
Special Culinary Spotlight: Chef Omar Allibhoy x Kandima
Omar Allibhoy, a celebrated chef and founder of the UK’s Tapas Revolution restaurant group and having worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze, will also be hosting a sunset live cooking demonstration on 27 May as a visiting partner. Working alongside Executive Chef Ivan, he will also be developing a limited-time-only Spanish-Maldivian fusion dish at Azure, Kandima’s atmospheric a-la-carte restaurant, which will continue to feature in Azure’s menu for three months following the collaboration, meaning guests travelling to Kandima through the summer can still experience a taste of the moment long after the visit itself.
As part of his visit, Omar will also join Kandima in unveiling the newly-renovated agricultural area of Fresh Labs, the resort’s on-island growing space with hydroponic planters, where freshly cultivated herbs and fruits will be incorporated into island cuisine and guest beverages as the space moves into full operation, where the resort is planning to also launch new foraging experiences and farm visits for guests.
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Michelin-starred French chef Maye Cissoko brings ‘Art of the Chef’ to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with acclaimed Michelin Star French Chef Maye Cissoko this July. In celebration of Bastille Day, the resort will host two exceptional dining experiences under the theme “Art of the Chef”, taking place on 22 and 27 July, where refined gastronomy, fine wine, and refined living come together.
Chef Maye is the chef and owner of the historic 105-year-old Maison Burnel in the Vosges region of France, which he beautifully renovated and earn a Michelin star just six months later. The chef, an alumnus of the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse, brings experience to the island including his time with the renowned Barrière Group. The chef loves seasonality, fresh sourcing, and à la minute cooking. His menus heavily feature territorial, rustic elements from the Vosges like wild mushrooms, and local herbs paired with highly refined execution.
Working in harmony with the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, he will present two distinguished evenings of fine wine pairings, featuring one of his favourite ingredients, fresh scallops.
- Art of the Chef, Cellar Dinner | Wednesday, 22 July | Cellar Dining at Flavours: An intimate, refined evening of gastronomy at the resort’s newly renovated French restaurant. The menu features Scallop Carpaccio with leek essence and pike roe, Spider Crab with smoked haddock espuma, local reef fish enhanced with caviar and katsuobushi sauce, and a delicate French strawberry tartlet.
- Art of the Chef, Sublime Festin | Monday, 27 July | Elevated Beachside Dining at Islander’s Grill: A sophisticated beachfront experience showcasing scallops in a green herb and truffle crust, Maldivian sea bass gravlax, local lobster with vegetable ravioli and artichoke purée served with a slow-simmered seafood bisque, and a decadent Guanaja chocolate entremet with mango-lime chutney.
The resident sommelier, Sunil Kumar, will feature exceptional wines from diverse regions of France, thoughtfully selected to pair with each dish.
This prestigious collaboration highlights Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s commitment to elevating the culinary experiences across its 15 restaurants and bars. Chef Maye will work alongside the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, who brings 26 years of global luxury brand experience to lead the resort’s continued culinary evolution.
“Partnering with Chef Maye Cissoko allows us to weave the timeless precision of French gastronomy into our kitchens. These exclusive menus have been meticulously curated to reflect our deep commitment to offering a refined guest experience. Following the residency, selected signature dishes will also be integrated into our menus, giving future guests the opportunity to savour these exceptional creations,” highlighted Executive Chef Putu Wijana.
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