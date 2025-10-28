Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has announced its recognition as one of the Top 4 Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The accolade serves as a meaningful tribute to the resort’s 30th anniversary — celebrating three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality, values that remain at the core of Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.

Since 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has defined the essence of the Original Maldives — a serene haven where turquoise waters meet soft white sands and architecture breathes in harmony with nature. Each of its 48 all-pool villas is a reflection of the island’s deep connection to local culture and sense of place, thoughtfully crafted with eco-conscious, sustainable design that celebrates the natural beauty of the Maldives. More than a destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a barefoot sanctuary for the senses, rooted in sustainability and local heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a deep sense of belonging come together to craft an unforgettable Maldivian journey.

This recognition follows the resort’s recent success at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, where it was named Leading Eco-Friendly Resort — reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sustainability from design to daily operations. From renewable-energy practices and eco-conscious, sustainable architecture to its pioneering Marine Lab, the first resort-based facility of its kind in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains a symbol of environmental stewardship and dedication to marine conservation across the region.

Together with its award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Awards 2025, the resort continues to champion holistic wellbeing — weaving mindfulness, nature, and Maldivian heritage into every guest experience.

As the resort marks this significant milestone, the honour stands as a celebration of its people, its purpose, and its promise — a living legacy of sanctuary, sustainability, and belonging that has defined Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru for 30 years.

