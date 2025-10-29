SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season

The spotlight is on SO/ Maldives as the avant-garde island resort celebrates an extraordinary hat-trick of achievements, reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most stylish and forward-thinking luxury destinations. In a year marked by innovation and excellence, SO/ Maldives proudly announces three major international accolades that highlight its design leadership, sustainable vision, and culinary artistry.

The resort has been named the Best Luxury Private Beach Resort in the Maldives by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025, recognizing its bold approach to redefining modern island luxury. Set within the contemporary playground of Maldives, SO/ Maldives has captivated global travelers with its fusion of fashion-forward design, avant-garde architecture, and seamless connection to nature an experience where couture meets coastline.

In a testament to its commitment to a greener future, the resort also clinched the International Sustainability Award 2025, honoring SO/ Maldives’ efforts to lead the way in eco-conscious hospitality across the Indian Ocean. From mindful design and locally inspired architecture to eco-driven dining and renewable practices, the award celebrates the resort’s ongoing mission to blend style with sustainability.

Adding to its growing legacy of excellence, Hadaba at SO/ Maldives was crowned Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant 2025 at the 6th Annual World Culinary Awards. Known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, breathtaking oceanfront setting, and immersive dining experience, Hadaba continues to elevate the culinary scene in the Maldives with artistry, elegance, and soulful flavor.

“These awards are not just milestones they are a reflection of the creativity, passion, and dedication of our entire team,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “From design to sustainability and gastronomy, every aspect of SO/ Maldives is crafted to inspire to offer experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable.”

Since its debut, SO/ Maldives has redefined the rhythm of Maldivian luxury effortlessly fusing bold aesthetics with island soul. These prestigious recognitions reaffirm the resort’s vision to continue leading with purpose, innovation, and SO/ flair.