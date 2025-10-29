The St. Regis Maldives recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named among the world’s leading luxury destinations in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 Travel, Experiences & Hospitality Edition. This prestigious accolade celebrates the finest in travel, experiences, and hospitality, highlighting properties that exemplify excellence, innovation, and transformative luxury experiences.

The awards were unveiled at a landmark gala at The Murray, Hong Kong, on 23 October 2025, alongside the Leaders of Luxury Summit 2025, which gathered the world’s foremost voices in luxury travel and hospitality. Selected from over 380 global nominations, winners were recognised for their commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and environmental and cultural stewardship.

“Being recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This honour celebrates not only our luxurious accommodations and bespoke offerings but also our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative journeys in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”

Nestled in the pristine Maldivian archipelago, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a seamless blend of sophisticated design, overwater and beach villas, private island sanctuaries, and curated experiences. From immersive wellness rituals to culinary journeys and personalised excursions, the resort embodies the essence of modern luxury travel: indulgence, authenticity, and connection with nature.

Robb Report Hong Kong recognised over 180 winners across 11 award categories, representing the pinnacle of global hospitality. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in this elite group underscores its position as one of the most distinguished resorts for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled experiences.