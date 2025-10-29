Awards
The St. Regis Maldives recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named among the world’s leading luxury destinations in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 Travel, Experiences & Hospitality Edition. This prestigious accolade celebrates the finest in travel, experiences, and hospitality, highlighting properties that exemplify excellence, innovation, and transformative luxury experiences.
The awards were unveiled at a landmark gala at The Murray, Hong Kong, on 23 October 2025, alongside the Leaders of Luxury Summit 2025, which gathered the world’s foremost voices in luxury travel and hospitality. Selected from over 380 global nominations, winners were recognised for their commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and environmental and cultural stewardship.
“Being recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This honour celebrates not only our luxurious accommodations and bespoke offerings but also our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative journeys in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”
Nestled in the pristine Maldivian archipelago, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a seamless blend of sophisticated design, overwater and beach villas, private island sanctuaries, and curated experiences. From immersive wellness rituals to culinary journeys and personalised excursions, the resort embodies the essence of modern luxury travel: indulgence, authenticity, and connection with nature.
Robb Report Hong Kong recognised over 180 winners across 11 award categories, representing the pinnacle of global hospitality. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in this elite group underscores its position as one of the most distinguished resorts for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled experiences.
SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season
The spotlight is on SO/ Maldives as the avant-garde island resort celebrates an extraordinary hat-trick of achievements, reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most stylish and forward-thinking luxury destinations. In a year marked by innovation and excellence, SO/ Maldives proudly announces three major international accolades that highlight its design leadership, sustainable vision, and culinary artistry.
The resort has been named the Best Luxury Private Beach Resort in the Maldives by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025, recognizing its bold approach to redefining modern island luxury. Set within the contemporary playground of Maldives, SO/ Maldives has captivated global travelers with its fusion of fashion-forward design, avant-garde architecture, and seamless connection to nature an experience where couture meets coastline.
In a testament to its commitment to a greener future, the resort also clinched the International Sustainability Award 2025, honoring SO/ Maldives’ efforts to lead the way in eco-conscious hospitality across the Indian Ocean. From mindful design and locally inspired architecture to eco-driven dining and renewable practices, the award celebrates the resort’s ongoing mission to blend style with sustainability.
Adding to its growing legacy of excellence, Hadaba at SO/ Maldives was crowned Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant 2025 at the 6th Annual World Culinary Awards. Known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, breathtaking oceanfront setting, and immersive dining experience, Hadaba continues to elevate the culinary scene in the Maldives with artistry, elegance, and soulful flavor.
“These awards are not just milestones they are a reflection of the creativity, passion, and dedication of our entire team,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “From design to sustainability and gastronomy, every aspect of SO/ Maldives is crafted to inspire to offer experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable.”
Since its debut, SO/ Maldives has redefined the rhythm of Maldivian luxury effortlessly fusing bold aesthetics with island soul. These prestigious recognitions reaffirm the resort’s vision to continue leading with purpose, innovation, and SO/ flair.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has announced its recognition as one of the Top 4 Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The accolade serves as a meaningful tribute to the resort’s 30th anniversary — celebrating three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality, values that remain at the core of Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.
Since 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has defined the essence of the Original Maldives — a serene haven where turquoise waters meet soft white sands and architecture breathes in harmony with nature. Each of its 48 all-pool villas is a reflection of the island’s deep connection to local culture and sense of place, thoughtfully crafted with eco-conscious, sustainable design that celebrates the natural beauty of the Maldives. More than a destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a barefoot sanctuary for the senses, rooted in sustainability and local heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a deep sense of belonging come together to craft an unforgettable Maldivian journey.
This recognition follows the resort’s recent success at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, where it was named Leading Eco-Friendly Resort — reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sustainability from design to daily operations. From renewable-energy practices and eco-conscious, sustainable architecture to its pioneering Marine Lab, the first resort-based facility of its kind in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains a symbol of environmental stewardship and dedication to marine conservation across the region.
Together with its award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Awards 2025, the resort continues to champion holistic wellbeing — weaving mindfulness, nature, and Maldivian heritage into every guest experience.
As the resort marks this significant milestone, the honour stands as a celebration of its people, its purpose, and its promise — a living legacy of sanctuary, sustainability, and belonging that has defined Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru for 30 years.
Maldives wins Best Beach Destination title at 2025 World Tourism Awards
Maldives has been honoured with the Best Beach Destination Award at the World Tourism Awards 2025 today being held in Brussels, Belgium.
This prestigious award honours the Maldives for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.
The award was accepted on behalf of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu by Dr Mohamed Waheed Hassan, former President and Special Envoy of the President, during the award ceremony held as the culminating event of the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2025.
In his remarks, Dr Waheed conveyed the President’s gratitude for the international recognition
The Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting, held under the theme “Redefining Tourism in a Changing World,” brings together global tourism leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to shape the future of the sector through innovation and collaboration.
This latest accolade reaffirms the Maldives’ position as one of the world’s most admired destinations and recognises its dedication to preserving its coastal environment.
