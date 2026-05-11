Madifushi Private Island introduces next-generation gaming arcade

Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of Thinhama XP, a next-generation entertainment arcade that blends Maldivian heritage with contemporary gaming culture. Designed as a dynamic social space for guests of all ages, Thinhama XP redefines resort entertainment in the Maldives by merging tradition, technology, and interactive play.

The name Thinhama XP draws inspiration from “Thin Hama”, a traditional Maldivian strategy board game that has been played across generations. Known for its intellectual depth and strategic gameplay, “Thin Hama” reflects the rich cultural heritage of Maldivian leisure traditions. The addition of “XP” (Experience Points) introduces a modern gaming dimension, symbolizing achievement, progression, and skill development. Widely used in global gaming culture, XP represents growth through challenges and accomplishments. Together, Thinhama XP reflects the evolution of play—honouring the past while embracing the future.

Unlike conventional resort arcades, Thinhama XP has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive entertainment destination that goes beyond gaming machines. It is a multi-generational space where guests can connect, compete, and create shared memories. Guests can expect state-of-the-art arcade gaming experiences featuring modern titles and timeless classics, immersive interactive games that test reflexes, strategy, and skill, and multi-generational engagement that encourages families to play together. The space also features progression-based gameplay elements that reward continued participation, all within a fully climate-controlled environment ideal for both daytime and evening entertainment.

Thinhama XP strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s vision of delivering meaningful and differentiated guest experiences. It complements existing innovative concepts such as Kokko Learning Studio, further positioning the resort as a leader in experiential hospitality in the Maldives. Whether guests are seeking friendly competition, casual entertainment, or a relaxed indoor retreat, Thinhama XP offers an experience where every visit represents progression, achievement, and memorable island moments.

Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island commented: “Thinhama XP represents our continued commitment to redefining what a luxury island experience can be. We wanted to create a space where families, friends, and guests of all ages can come together through play, while also celebrating an important part of Maldivian cultural heritage. This is more than an arcade; it is a social and emotional experience designed for connection, competition, and joy.”

Ali Shakir, Group General Manager added: “At the group level, we are focused on developing concepts that are not only entertaining but also meaningful and distinctive. Thinhama XP is a perfect example of this vision in action. It bridges tradition and innovation in a way that is authentic to the Maldives, while also meeting the expectations of today’s global traveller who seeks immersive and memorable experiences.”

Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort in the Maldives dedicated to delivering curated, high-end guest experiences through innovative concepts, personalised service, and culturally inspired programming.