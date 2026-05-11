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Madifushi Private Island introduces next-generation gaming arcade
Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of Thinhama XP, a next-generation entertainment arcade that blends Maldivian heritage with contemporary gaming culture. Designed as a dynamic social space for guests of all ages, Thinhama XP redefines resort entertainment in the Maldives by merging tradition, technology, and interactive play.
The name Thinhama XP draws inspiration from “Thin Hama”, a traditional Maldivian strategy board game that has been played across generations. Known for its intellectual depth and strategic gameplay, “Thin Hama” reflects the rich cultural heritage of Maldivian leisure traditions. The addition of “XP” (Experience Points) introduces a modern gaming dimension, symbolizing achievement, progression, and skill development. Widely used in global gaming culture, XP represents growth through challenges and accomplishments. Together, Thinhama XP reflects the evolution of play—honouring the past while embracing the future.
Unlike conventional resort arcades, Thinhama XP has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive entertainment destination that goes beyond gaming machines. It is a multi-generational space where guests can connect, compete, and create shared memories. Guests can expect state-of-the-art arcade gaming experiences featuring modern titles and timeless classics, immersive interactive games that test reflexes, strategy, and skill, and multi-generational engagement that encourages families to play together. The space also features progression-based gameplay elements that reward continued participation, all within a fully climate-controlled environment ideal for both daytime and evening entertainment.
Thinhama XP strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s vision of delivering meaningful and differentiated guest experiences. It complements existing innovative concepts such as Kokko Learning Studio, further positioning the resort as a leader in experiential hospitality in the Maldives. Whether guests are seeking friendly competition, casual entertainment, or a relaxed indoor retreat, Thinhama XP offers an experience where every visit represents progression, achievement, and memorable island moments.
Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island commented: “Thinhama XP represents our continued commitment to redefining what a luxury island experience can be. We wanted to create a space where families, friends, and guests of all ages can come together through play, while also celebrating an important part of Maldivian cultural heritage. This is more than an arcade; it is a social and emotional experience designed for connection, competition, and joy.”
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager added: “At the group level, we are focused on developing concepts that are not only entertaining but also meaningful and distinctive. Thinhama XP is a perfect example of this vision in action. It bridges tradition and innovation in a way that is authentic to the Maldives, while also meeting the expectations of today’s global traveller who seeks immersive and memorable experiences.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort in the Maldives dedicated to delivering curated, high-end guest experiences through innovative concepts, personalised service, and culturally inspired programming.
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Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils immersive night snorkelling experience with mantas
As part of its evolving lifestyle collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils a captivating new way to experience the Maldives after sunset with the launch of Night Snorkeling with Mantas, an immersive encounter that brings guests face to face with one of the ocean’s most graceful wonders in their natural rhythm.
Set against the stillness of the island’s house reef, this guided experience reveals the quiet drama of the underwater world at night. As darkness falls, powerful underwater lights draw in phytoplankton, creating a glowing stage that attracts manta rays as they arrive to feed. Guests float comfortably at the surface, watching as these gentle giants glide, loop, and turn beneath them in an effortless underwater ballet.
Led by the professional team at Sun Diving Dive Center, this experience is thoughtfully designed to maximise comfort and confidence in the water. Guests are guided through each step, and snorkelling vests provide ease and stability, allowing even first-time night snorkelers to relax. The result is a serene yet exhilarating encounter where time seems to slow and nature takes centre stage.
“Night snorkelling with mantas is one of those rare experiences that stays with you long after you leave the water,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Center Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “There is a quiet magic in seeing these incredible creatures up close, moving so effortlessly through the light. Our team is there every step of the way to make guests feel safe, relaxed, and fully present for what is truly a remarkable encounter.”
What makes this experience particularly remarkable is the proximity and clarity it offers. As manta rays perform their signature feeding loops, often turning belly-up just below the surface, guests are given a rare and unobstructed view of their unique spot patterns, markings so distinct they are used by researchers to identify individual mantas. It is both a visual spectacle and a quiet lesson in marine life.
Understanding Manta Ray Behaviour and Anatomy
Manta rays are among the ocean’s most intelligent and graceful creatures, known for their wide wingspan and gentle nature. Unlike many marine species, they feed on microscopic plankton, using coordinated movements to funnel food into their mouths. Their looping and barrel-rolling behavior during feeding is both efficient and mesmerising to witness. Each manta carries a unique pattern on its underside, much like a fingerprint, offering insight into ongoing conservation and research efforts across the Maldives.
Experience Highlights:
- Night snorkeling with manta rays in one of the most consistent viewing locations within the house reef
- Guidance and support from professional instructors at Sun Diving Dive Center
- Snorkeling Vest provided for ease and comfort in the water
- Full snorkel gear included, with prescription masks available for guests requiring vision support
Taking place between 19:00 and 20:00, this one-hour guest activity invites a discovery of a different side of island life, one that feels quieter, deeper, and profoundly moving. This new guest activity is available for experience at a special rate. Bookings can be made at the Dive Centre or through each guest’s Island Host.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to craft meaningful, story-rich experiences, such as Night Snorkelling with Mantas, connecting guests to the natural beauty of the Maldives in unexpected and unforgettable ways. The resort remains dedicated to curating immersive island moments that feel both effortless and extraordinary.
To explore the various programmes offered by Sun Diving at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, visit their website.
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Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests access to a range of dive sites in South Malé Atoll through its Dive Free programme, aimed at divers seeking structured and accessible diving experiences during their stay.
Located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides proximity to multiple dive sites within a 10 to 30-minute boat radius. The surrounding waters are known for varied reef structures, current-driven channels and regular marine life encounters, allowing for multiple dives per day.
The Dive Free programme is available to guests staying three nights or more, offering up to two complimentary scuba dives per day for up to two certified divers per villa.
According to Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan, the location enables access to a range of dive environments within a short distance, including reef and channel dives. He noted that sites such as Kandooma Thila can be reached within minutes, while additional sites offering different conditions are accessible within half an hour.
Director of Marketing and Sustainability Sharon Garrett stated that the programme is designed to integrate diving into the overall guest experience, reducing both time and cost considerations for certified divers.
Water conditions in the area remain suitable for diving throughout the year, with visibility often exceeding 20 metres. The dive sites accessible from the resort include:
- Kandooma Thila, a coral-covered pinnacle known for sightings of reef sharks and eagle rays
- Guraidhoo Corner, a channel dive site with strong currents attracting schools of fish and larger species
- Cocoa Corner, featuring reef walls and drop-offs with occasional pelagic encounters
- Kuda Giri Wreck, a sheltered site with a wreck and reef supporting reef fish and macro life
- Kandooma Caves, characterised by overhangs and reef formations with diverse marine species
Additional nearby sites include Manta Point, Lhosfushi, Medhu Faru and Waggiri, offering a mix of reef and channel diving, with seasonal manta ray sightings.
The resort operates a PADI five-star dive centre with guided excursions and access to multiple sites within short travel distances. The Dive Free programme is positioned as an option for divers seeking to maximise time in the water without the need for domestic transfers, providing direct access to dive locations from a single island base.
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Baros Maldives unveils reef-focused ‘Fully Ocean’ programme
Baros Maldives has announced “Fully Ocean”, a week-long programme of marine conservation, education and guided activities scheduled from 1 to 8 June 2026.
The programme coincides with World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June and World Oceans Day on 8 June. It is positioned as an initiative to involve guests directly in conservation efforts, allowing them to participate alongside the resort’s marine team in activities focused on reef protection.
According to General Manager Ibrahim Shijah, the programme builds on the resort’s long-standing focus on reef conservation and aims to position guests as participants in that effort. Baros Maldives, which first opened in 1973, is among the early resorts in the country to implement a structured reef restoration programme. The property, which is Maldivian-owned, has maintained ongoing work through resident marine biologists and operational practices aimed at reducing environmental impact.
The “Fully Ocean” programme will run as a structured schedule of activities throughout the week.
On 1 June, the programme will begin with a guided house reef tour, followed by an information session for guests to register for activities. The day will conclude with night snorkelling.
On 2 June, activities will focus on coral restoration. Led by marine biologist Carissa Cabrera, the programme will include a snorkelling safari and workshops on coral restoration methods. Guests will have the option to participate in coral planting or sponsor coral frames.
On 3 June, a fish-focused programme will include identification workshops and in-water sessions for divers and snorkellers. The afternoon will feature activities in the Palm Garden, including educational games and painting sessions, followed by night snorkelling.
On 4 June, activities will focus on reef ecosystems. The programme will include guided dives under the Microlife Finders initiative, snorkelling safaris and low tide exploration of marine species such as shells and sea cucumbers. The day will conclude with a “Glow in the Dark” session, combining a presentation with a UV-assisted night snorkelling experience.
On 5 June, marking World Environment Day, the programme will include a guided nature walk around the island and a photography competition titled “Maldivian Treasures”. A second “Glow in the Dark” session will be held in the evening.
On 6 June, the schedule will include guided reef tours and night snorkelling.
On 7 June, designated as Turtle Day, the programme will feature activities led by the Olive Ridley Project, including awareness sessions and workshops on turtle conservation and responsible interaction.
On 8 June, the programme will conclude with a guided reef tour, a reef clean-up activity and a final night snorkelling session.
Some activities during the programme will be complimentary, while others will be offered at an additional charge. Booking and programme details are available through the resort.
The “Fully Ocean” initiative will coincide with Baros Maldives’ “Endless Summer” offer, running from May to October 2026. During this period, the resort is promoting travel during the off-peak season, when marine conditions attract species such as manta rays and whale sharks to nearby atolls.
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